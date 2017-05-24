The XTND lets artificial intelligence do some of the skateboarding for you

Why it matters to you Commuting in an urban environment can be slow and frustrating, but if you have an AI skateboard handy, you could be on your way to a better experience.

If mom wouldn’t let you skateboard because it was too dangerous, this may be the board to assuage her fears. Meet the XTND, a new electric board featuring artificially intelligent technology that makes boarding safer (and maybe just a little lazier) than ever. Promising to redefine urban transportation, this AI skateboard will learn how you ride and make adjustments to help improve performance and battery efficiency, keeping you on the road longer.

“Our aim is to make [skateboards] better on every level, not just thinner or lighter,” said Miroslav Perina, the CEO and founder of XTND. Thanks to the board’s AI system, you’ll be able to learn how to be a better rider as you ride. The XTND collects data with every trip you take, creating unique settings to adapt to your style, and improve your form. If you are really struggling (like standing incorrectly), the board won’t even move, thereby keeping you safe. Similarly, if you jump (or fall) off a board while it’s in motion, it will start braking and prevent itself from running into traffic, or just away from you.

Not only does XTND become a better board itself, but it also helps you become a better traveler. By tracking your regular routes, this smart skateboard gradually begins to offer you alternative routes that may be more efficient or more board-friendly. That way, you will be able to find better terrain or smaller elevation so you can get where you need to go more quickly and using less battery.

If you are riding around at night, the XTND’s integrated lights automatically turn on in the darkness, making you visible and safer. When it is finally time for you to wrap up your day, this smart board will automatically “go to sleep” after 10 minutes of disuse. Of course, you can turn it on and off by way of its companion remote at any time.

The XTND runs 12.5 miles on a full charge and can hit top speeds of 28 mph. It weighs just 6.6 pounds and can be pre-ordered from Kickstarter for the early-bird price of $1,099. Delivery, however, is not expected until March.