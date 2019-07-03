Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Amazon worker’s A.I.-powered cat flap stops his pet from bringing in dead animals

Luke Dormehl
By
amazon employee cat flap ai 0sas itn jpg large

How do you stop your beloved pet cat catching and murdering innocent wildlife, then bringing it into your home in the middle of the night and waking you up? There’s plenty of advice out there, ranging from getting sweet little Figaro a collar with a bell, to disincentivizing the act by quickly disposing of dead critters without making a fuss. Of course, if you’re a technically minded Amazon employee, there’s another option too: You rig up your cat flap to an A.I.-enabled camera and Arduino-powered smart locking system. You know, the good, old fashioned way.

That’s exactly what Amazon product manager Ben Hamm did recently, after reaching the end of his tether with cute-yet-murderous cat Metric. To create the door locking mechanism, Hamm affixed an Arduino to an electromagnetic bolt that he attached to the cat door. He also set up a camera using Amazon’s AWS DeepLens, a programmable video camera which can run deep learning models locally and take action according to what it sees. He then set about coding his solution using programming language Python and Amazon SageMaker, a managed cloud service that enables developers to build, train, and deploy machine learning models.

“The most important part of training machine learning software is getting your hands on enough data,” Hamm told Digital Trends. “First I programmed my camera just to capture images every time it detected movement, and then I spent months labeling over 23,000 images. As the most important data — Metric bringing in prey — happened unpredictably, this took time. If my camera failed when Metric brought in a rat, I would get disappointed. You start to get very greedy for quality data! Once I had the data nice and labeled, I fed it into Amazon SageMaker to create image classification models.”

The finished system means that, when Hamm’s camera detects Metric trying to bring in prey, it sends a USB signal that locks the door. (Because DeepLens does its processing locally, this will work even if Hamm’s internet goes down.) The cat flap remains locked for a quarter hour, and Hamm is sent a text message. He also set it up so that it sends a “blood money” donation to the National Audubon Society, which protects birds.

As to whether he plans to commercialize the technology, Hamm remains unsure. “The finished product is currently installed over the window of my cottage,” he said. “I was not planning on commercializing it, but the outpouring of desperate cat owners has definitely been interesting!”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to buy Bitcoin
Up Next

Hyundai claims its new CVVD engine will boost gas mileage and performance
spitzer infrared whirlpool pia23128 16 1
Emerging Tech

Images of the Whirlpool galaxy show the value of infrared light observations

Have you ever wondered why sometimes telescopes capture light in the visible spectrum, and other times in infrared? NASA has released images of the Whirlpool galaxy which demonstrate the value of collecting data at different wavelengths.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
beresheet israeli craft posts selfie
Emerging Tech

Beresheet 2.0 won’t go to moon, will have another significant objective instead

SpaceIL hoped to be the company to put the first Israeli craft on the moon, but that hope was scuppered when the Beresheet craft crash landed. Now, the company has announced it will be not sending a second mission to the moon after all.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
international asteroid day tunguska asteroid20161103 16 2 1
Emerging Tech

Research unearths clues about Tunguska event for International Asteroid Day

Today is International Asteroid Day, marking the 111th anniversary of the most destructive asteroid event in recorded history: The Tunguska event. Recent research has shed light on what might have happened in 1908.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasas restored mission control lets you relive the 1969 moon landing
Emerging Tech

NASA’s restored Mission Control lets you relive the historic 1969 moon landing

After two years of painstaking work, the Johnson Space Center has finished work restoring its Apollo Mission Control Center to precisely how it looked when Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon in 1969.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
us army takes its pocket sized reconnaissance drone to afghanistan black hornet
Emerging Tech

U.S. Army takes its pocket-sized reconnaissance drone to Afghanistan

The Black Hornet drone is a pocket-sized flying machine with advanced features designed to assist soldiers' reconnaissance missions. After extensive testing, the twin-rotor device is about to make its debut in Afghanistan.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
3d printed hand rock paper scissors m2 robot
Emerging Tech

Thought-controlled robotic hand can play games of rock-paper-scissors

A new 3D-printed robotic prosthetic hand, controllable using only a wearer’s thoughts, can perform a wide variety of hand gestures — and even engage in a game of rock-paper-scissors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa watch livestream orion ascent abort test fta lift amp mate at cx 46
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA test the Orion spacecraft’s emergency escape system live

NASA will test the emergency escape system for Orion, the next-generation spacecraft which will hopefully carry humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. You'll be able to watch the test live starting at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drones under 100 ryze tello featured
Emerging Tech

Fly your local skies on a budget with these drones under $100

Looking for a drone that won't crash through your piggy bank? Although budget drones may not have all the features of higher-end models, they can still provide a lot of fun. Here are some of the best drones under $100.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 163 76eb26b4 9a5b 11e9 b82d cb52a89d5dff image hires 194614
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Partial lift of Huawei ban, Samsung foldable phone, more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a partial lift on the Huawei ban, the approach of Prime Day, Starlink's loss of three satellites, the Sony Walkman’s 40th anniversary, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

5G is the new kid on the block, but consumers await more products and coverage

Despite its limited geographical range, that hasn’t stopped smartphone makers from rolling out new handsets to support the new 5G tech. At CES 2019, Qualcomm said it expected to see 30 new 5G devices, mostly smartphones, this year alone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
total solar eclipse
Outdoors

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s total solar eclipse over South America

By all accounts, the 2017 total solar eclipse was spectacular. There’s another one on Tuesday, but this time it's not passing over the U.S.. Thankfully, NASA has stepped in to offer a live-stream of the stunning celestial event.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
stanford smart glasses reading monitor with
Emerging Tech

Smartglasses use eye-tracking to make sure whatever you look at is in focus

Stanford University's experimental smartglasses use depth-sensing cameras and eye-tracking technology to make sure whatever you look at remains in perfect focus. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit and ibm paint with neurons photo manipulation
Emerging Tech

MIT and IBM’s new A.I. image-editing tool lets you paint with neurons

Imagine Photoshop for the deep fake generation. Researchers at IBM and MIT have created an amazing demo showing how cutting-edge A.I. is going to power future image-editing tools.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
stanford wind turbine efficiency 201903680 cover5
Emerging Tech

Stanford researchers create algorithm that makes wind turbines more efficient

Could an algorithm make wind turbines more productive? It sounds crazy, but according to a recent project at Stanford University, the answer is a resounding yes. Here's what they found.
Posted By Luke Dormehl