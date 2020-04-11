  1. Emerging Tech

Commemorate 50th anniversary of Apollo 13 launch by reliving events in real time

By

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 13, one of the most dramatic missions in the history of space flight. Launched from the Kennedy Space Center on April 11, 1970, the mission was intended to carry three astronauts to the moon. But two days into the mission, an oxygen tank on board the spacecraft failed and caused an explosion, venting much of the available oxygen into space. The world watched as mission control scrambled to find a way to extend the small amount of available oxygen to keep the astronauts alive for four days until the craft was able to splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

The mission has become renowned as “a successful failure” as even though it went terribly wrong, the crew were saved, and it renewed the public’s interest in space exploration with tens of millions of people watching the splashdown.

“Our goal 50 years ago was to save our valiant crew after sending them around the moon and return them safely to Earth,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. “Our goal now is to return to the moon to stay, in a sustainable way. We are working hard to ensure that we don’t need to respond to this kind of emergency in Artemis, but to be ready to respond to any problems we don’t anticipate.”

The crewmembers of the Apollo 13 mission
S70-35614 (17 April 1970) — The crewmembers of the Apollo 13 mission, step aboard the USS Iwo Jima, prime recovery ship for the mission, following splashdown and recovery operations in the South Pacific Ocean. Exiting the helicopter which made the pick-up some four miles from the Iwo Jima are (from left) astronauts Fred W. Haise Jr., lunar module pilot; James A. Lovell Jr., commander; and John L. Swigert Jr., command module pilot. The crippled Apollo 13 spacecraft splashed down at 12:07:44 p.m. (CST), April 17, 1970. NASA

In commemoration of the mission’s launch, NASA has created the Apollo 13 in Real Time website, where visitors can experience the launch as it happened, based on historical materials and timed exactly as it occurred fifty years ago. The materials include footage of mission control, the film shot by the astronauts, and television broadcasts from the time, along with photographs and voice recordings, all synced up to their correct place in the timeline.

“This project includes newly digitized and restored mission control audio,” the website says. “The last tapes of these recordings were discovered in the National Archives fall of 2019 and were digitized in February, 2020 and contain the time surrounding the onboard explosion. These recordings haven’t been heard since the accident investigation in 1970.”

Editors' Recommendations

Mars Helicopter attached to Perseverance Rover ahead of launch

The Mars Helicopter and its Mars Helicopter Delivery System were attached to the Perseverance Mars rover at Kennedy Space Center on April 6, 2020. The helicopter will be deployed about two-and-a-half months after Perseverance lands.

International Space Station gets three new crew members. Here’s why that matters

Soyuz MS-16 lifts off

NASA wants your help designing a mini payload for moon exploration

The JPL-led challenge is seeking tiny payloads no larger than a bar of soap for a miniaturized Moon rover.

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft completes final mission ahead of crewed launch

hp supercomputer still alive in space spacex dragon capsule 3 720x720

Mysterious drone tells New Yorkers to socially distance during pandemic

Drone Sunset

The best smart luggage for 2020

How to watch the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft depart the ISS today

This Borderlands 3 minigame will help map the bacteria in your gut

Mayo Clinic is using autonomous shuttle buses to transport COVID-19 tests

Nuro’s driverless delivery pod greenlighted for California trial

This spray paint lets you turn on your lights or change the TV channel with a touch

mit researchers develop room sized interactive surfaces with sensors and displays michael wessely 01

3D printing lets hospitals make ventilator substitutes with common equipment

PEEP mask 1

MasterClass Deal: Learn a new skill from masters like Gordon Ramsay on the cheap

masterclass buy one get free pass deal gordon ramsay

Psychologists say using emojis is more important than ever right now. Seriously

Watch Rocket Lab’s helicopter catch a dummy rocket in midair