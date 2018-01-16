The Autel EVO packages 60 fps 4K video in a compact folding drone

The folding DJI Mavic Pro may have just lost a competitor, but another company is bringing a new portable drone to the market — the Autel EVO. The recently announced EVO drone sports a 4K 60 fps camera mounted on a compact drone with a 30-minute battery life rating.

While 4K may be increasingly common, the EVO captures that higher-resolution video at 60 fps, which is tougher to find. The camera is mounted on a three-axis gimbal for steadier shots. The camera also uses computer vision to help the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) avoid obstacles, while an infrared sensor at the back adds more crash-prevention technology.

The EVO can fly for up to 30 minutes on a charge, with a recharge taking a little over an hour. Speeds top out around 65 feet per second, while the drone can remain in range for about 4.2 miles. Intelligent flight mode options include object tracking, as well as following the drone’s flight path using a GPS. The ability to preset waypoint mission coordinates, along with flight patterns designed for 3D mapping tasks, is also slated to be included in the EVO.

The drone can be controlled with the Autel Explorer App on both iOS and Android — or with a controller that also has a 3.3 inch OLED screen that streams the drones viewpoint live in 720p resolution.

Based in Washington state, Autel is a relative newcomer to the drone scene — we included them in a list of new drone companies to watch in 2016. The EVO, once launched, will be the company’s new flagship, following the X-Star line launched in 2016.

The EVO appears to be a close competitor for DJI’s folding drone, the Mavic Pro, offering another compact option now that GoPro is withdrawing from the drone market and ceasing production of the Karma. The EVO has similar gimbal specs to the Mavic Pro, but a faster frame rate for 4K video and a slightly longer battery life, though DJI’s longer history, rugged design, and intelligent flight options at the same price point are still likely to sway many buyers.

Autel hasn’t released a launch date yet, but says the price point will sit right around $1,000.