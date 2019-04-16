Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

The best white noise machines you can buy

Drown out noisy neighbors and rest easy with these white noise machines

By and
best white noise machines lectrofan

If you’re having trouble sleeping at night due to ambient noises like cars outside or roommates watching TV in the next room, or maybe you can’t sleep because your bedroom is too quiet, that’s a problem. Sleep provides a lot of benefits to the body and a lack of it can cause a number of health complications. Thankfully, there are gadgets available to help you rest more easily.

If noise (or silence) is shredding your sleep schedule, consider getting a white noise machine. White noise is a sound comprising all frequencies at once, and because it contains every frequency, it can be used to cancel out other sounds. White noise machines generate this noise, masking any sounds that may intrude on one’s sleep. Here are some of the best white noise machines on the market right now.

The best

LectroFan

best white noise machines lectrofan 2

The LectroFan offers everything you could want in a white noise machine in a tiny, intuitive package. At a mere 4.4 by 2.2 inches, and weighing only 1.2 pounds, the LectroFan is a compact gadget that you can set up anywhere in your room, or easily pack up if you’re going to be traveling.

With only three buttons on the front — for controlling power, volume, and the nature of the sound — the LectroFan is easy to use, even if you’re reaching for it in the dark. The noise controls are especially precise, allowing users to choose from 10 distinct fan sounds and 10 varieties of noise, including pink noise (which ostensibly sounds closer to natural ambient noise, if a gentle oceanic roar is comforting to you) and brown noise, which has a lower sound.

There is also a great degree of volume control on the LectroFan, so whether you only need a gentle whirring or a raging howl, you can have it the way you want it. Given its convenient size, easy controls, and variety of options all in an affordable package, the LectroFan is one of the best white noise machines you can get.

Walmart Amazon

The rest

Marpac Dohm-DS All-Natural Noise Sound Machine ($49)

mediainfo_2_0

First and foremost, this unit is by far the most customizable white noise machine on the market. While most simply loop repetitive audio tracks, the Dohm DS uses a dual-speed asymmetrical fan to actually create soothing noise.

The adjustable center portion of the device also utilizes a series of slanted vents, which can be shifted to allow more or less air to move through them. This increase or decrease in airflow allows you to choose from an arrange of volumes and tones. The series of small, circular vents along the top of the device work in the same manner, and you can twist the top of the unit to open or close these ports. These two sections work in tandem, allowing you to fine-tune continuous, layered waves of white noise.

The only real drawback with this model is the overall lack of features. Many light sleepers prefer a device to simply help them drift off to sleep, for instance, and find the constant noise to be a nuisance throughout the night. Sadly, this model does not include an auto-timer or even a basic alarm function. Nevertheless, for those looking for an actual organic, wind noise machine and not a looped audio track, this model is the tops.

Walmart Amazon

HoMedics SS-2000G/F-AMZ Sound Spa Relaxation Machine ($20)

spa-thumb-2

For many, a basic machine will do the trick. Thankfully, the HoMedic’s Sound Spa is a great starter option for those who want to test the merits of white noise before upgrading to a higher-end model.

This lightweight unit comes loaded with six audio tracks, including those designed to mimic the sound of summer nights, rain, thunder, babbling brooks, and the ocean. There’s also a standard white noise function for general ambiance, as well as an auto-off timer that can be set for 15-, 30-, or 60-minute operation. The power options are just as flexible, and make use of either four AA batteries or a plug-in adapter.

Ultralight sleepers and white noise purists will certainly prefer a machine with longer, non-looping tracks, but at $20, you really can’t complain. The Sound Spa is the perfect no-frills option for anyone looking for a little help drifting to sleep — just think of it as an upgrade from SimplyNoise or your basic box fan.

Walmart Amazon

Adaptive Sound Technologies – Sound + Sleep ($100)

sound-sleep-3

Again, the biggest gripe most people have with some white noise machines are the looping audio tracks. Once you become cognizant of their ticks and nuances, the sounds can become more aggravating than soothing. Thankfully the Sound + Sleep does not use looping audio tracks.

The unit also comes with more than 10 sound settings to choose from. As an added bonus, each of these can be enhanced using the device’s built-in “richness” feature, which adds more subtleties to the chosen setting. If you press the “richness” option when using the “ocean” mode, for instance, the device will add chirping birds to the base sound of crashing waves.

The device is also as intuitive as it is capable. While most devices simply go through their mechanical motions, the Sound + Sleep actually listens to your environment and counteracts any disruptive sounds. If the machine detects unwanted noise, it’s capable of tweaking sound profiles and increasing volume to help neutralize these protuberances.

If you’re new to white noise machines, you might want to start off with one of the cheaper models before going all in with the Sound + Sleep. Audiophiles and white noise traditionalists might also prefer an organic white noise machine over this model.

Walmart Amazon

Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Sound Machine ($35)

portable-sound-thumb

Everyone has their own sleep specifications — and white noise machines can quickly become part of our ideal sleep regimen. Fortunately for us, there are plenty of portable white noise machines on the market, including Marpac’s budget-based solution.

As the name might suggest, the Rohm Portable Noise Machine is exceedingly travel-friendly. Its compact design and 3.8-ounce build mean it will easily fit into your carry-on luggage or backpack. It also uses internal batteries so there’s no need to sift around an unfamiliar room to find the nearest outlet. The unit is equipped for USB-charging, too, though we don’t necessarily recommend it for daily home use when there are better offerings available. If you’re in need of a travel companion, though, this portable powerhouse is hard to beat.

Walmart Amazon

SoundBub Portable Bluetooth Speaker and Baby Soother ($60)

81m2c3jnwol

As any parent knows, the slightest sound will wake a newborn or infant. Just like adults, many babies could also use a little help blocking excess noise around the house. Fortunately, the SoundBub comes with two tracks (beach and rain), which will gently guide your child to sleep and comfort them if they wake in the middle of the night. You can also purchase additional tracks and lullabies online.

This white noise machine comes with four timers as well. Whereas the 30-minute timer is great for quick naps, the 60- and 90-minute settings are ideal for longer sleep times. The continuous play option will even help minimize the risk of your baby waking to randoms sounds throughout the evening (fingers crossed). It’s also made of soft, padded materials — rendering it perfect for your child’s crib — and can be adjusted to stand upright or clipped for added versatility when on the move.

The SoundBub is also a portable Bluetooth speaker; simply download the compatible app to connect the unit to your smartphone. This allows you to send soothing messages to your child, even if you’re not at home.

Walmart Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best espresso machines of 2019
Up Next

The best hand mixers of 2019
FedEx Same Day Delivery Robots
Emerging Tech

Delivery robots are poised to invade our cities, but are we ready for them?

Across the United States, small startups and big businesses alike are clamoring to swarm city streets with fleets of autonomous delivery robots. The only problem? Our urban areas aren't always well-equipped to accommodate them
Posted By John R. Quain
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for April 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Vinyl Setups
Home Theater

Celebrate Record Store Day in style with the best vinyl setups

From simple and affordable to sleek and swanky, these are our recommendations for incredible vinyl setups that will allow you to listen to your favorite records with outstanding fidelity and take your collection to the next level.
Posted By Parker Hall
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited for a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
watch the huge stratolaunch plane take to skies for first time
Emerging Tech

Watch the huge Stratolaunch plane take to the skies for the very first time

The massive Stratolaunch aircraft -- the world's largest in terms of wingspan -- completed its maiden flight in California on Saturday. The successful outing takes it a step closer to becoming part of a launch system for satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
smart cities microsoft innovation smartcities feature
Emerging Tech

Smart Cities

Posted By Jenny McGrath
israel beresheet landing live getty
Emerging Tech

After failed lunar landing, SpaceIL bounces back with Beresheet 2.0

The SpaceIL project suffered a sad ending when the Beresheet craft crashed into the moon's surface this week, rendering it inoperable. But the plucky Israeli team is not giving up, and they have announced their plans for Beresheet 2.0.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
scientists confirm direct detection of gravitational waves ligo2
Emerging Tech

The hunt for colliding black holes is on, and you can help

The hunt for gravitational waves is heating up. The LIGO observatory has seen evidence of two pairs of colliding black holes, and a new project invites the public to contribute their computer's processing power to search for more.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
potential exoplanet proxima c artist s impression of the planet orbiting centauri
Emerging Tech

Our nearest exoplanet, Proxima b, could have a large and chilly neighbor

Our nearest exoplanet discovered so far is Proxima b, which orbits the star Proxima Centauri located 4.2 light-years from Earth. Now new evidence suggests that Proxima b might have a neighbor, Proxima c.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
new dwarf planet uz224 43429408 night sky picture darkness planets and stars
Emerging Tech

Pepsi, StartRocket team up to launch satellites for energy drink ad in night sky

Pepsi is working with StartRocket to launch an energy drink advertisement into the night sky using miniature satellites. The Russian startup is looking to send its system into orbit in 2021.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
scientists launch public vote for the name of a distant world 2007or10
Emerging Tech

Public vote opens for new planet name, but Planet McPlanetface won’t fly

The largest unnamed world in our solar system needs an official title, and you can help choose it. The scientists who discovered the icy planetoid recently announced details of a public vote offering three choices.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dronehunter x3 utah capitol building
Emerging Tech

Watch the fearsome DroneHunter X3 pluck rogue UAVs out of the sky

How do you stop enemy drones in their tracks? DroneHunter X3 is a new autonomous anti-drone technology which outruns and then captures rogue drones in midair. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl