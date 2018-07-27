Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Brain-controlled third arm lets you take your multitasking to the next level

Luke Dormehl
By

For whatever reason, some seriously smart folks in the tech community seem to be obsessed with adding extra appendages to the human body — and they’re getting more ambitious all the time. First, it was the 3D-printed functioning extra thumb prosthesis, made by a graduate student at London’s Royal College of Art. Then, it was the robotic Double Hand, dreamed up by augmented human startup YouBionic. Now, researchers from the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute in Kyoto, Japan are taking the next logical step by creating a robotic third arm that will allow its wearers to take their multitasking ability to warp speed. Oh, and did we mention that it’s mind-controlled, too?

“Instead of a robot arm system, I would call it, a [brain-machine interface] (BMI) system for multitasking,” Christian Penaloza, a researcher on the project, told Digital Trends. “Traditional BMI systems are used mostly to recover or replace a lost function of a person with a disability, but not to enhance the capabilities of healthy users. Common BMI systems require the user to concentrate on a particular task, such as controlling a robot arm or wheelchair, while the body stays still. That means that the user can only do a single task. Due to the current limitations of BMI systems, it is more convenient for healthy users to use their own bodies instead.”

brain machine interface japan third arm prosthetichandbrain
Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratory, ATR

What the researchers at the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute have developed is a brain-machine interface with a focus on multitasking. The robotic arm used in their demonstration is controlled via two electrodes which are stuck on the user’s head in order to capture their brain activity. Without requiring a person’s full attention, it’s possible to control the arm to carry out certain feats. That means that users can engage in one task while carrying out a second hands-free task simultaneously.

“In our experiments, we used a human-like robot arm for participants to grasp a bottle, while they did a different task [of] balancing a ball,” Penaloza continued. “[In terms of real-world applications] we could think of future use cases for this particular system, such as future construction or manufacturing workers who can use a third arm to increase their productivity, or even astronauts in space. However, the applications do not have to be limited to a robotic arm. Perhaps in the future, we could use the system to control other devices — household devices, cell phones, or machinery — while we do another task.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Science Robotics.

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
Atari 2600
Emerging Tech

Check out these cheesy TV ads for tech stuff from yesteryear

In stark contrast to today's marketing campaigns, ads for tech gear just a few decades ago were as basic as the products they proffered. We've found some of the best ads from yesteryear — many as cheesy as a fully loaded pizza.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
predicting policing weather forecasting gettyimages 767987195
Emerging Tech

New crime-predicting algorithm borrows from Apollo space mission tech

A new predictive policing algorithm owes a debt of gratitude to tech previously used in weather forecasting and the Apollo space missions. Here's how it could help crack down on crime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tb glowing nanobots gettyimages 724234653
Emerging Tech

Tuberculosis is a killer, but scientists are fighting back with nanobots

Researchers at Brock University in Canada have developed microscopic nanobots capable of determining whether a blood sample contains the mutated bacteria for drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
CRISPR
Emerging Tech

CRISPR 101: A crash course on the gene editing tool that’s changing the world

Get ready to hear about CRISPR a lot - this medical trick with bacterial DNA is allowing scientists to use a whole new kind of DNA manipulation.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
guidesense
Emerging Tech

6 amazing examples of game-changing technology for the blind community

In the United States there are roughly 8.4 million people who are either blind have some other visual impairment. Here is some of the amazing game-changing technology designed to help them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

Amazing future transports promise to supercharge our commutes

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Watch Virgin Galactic’s tourist spacecraft reach its highest altitude to date

Virgin Galactic nailed another test flight of its supersonic tourist spacecraft on Thursday. VSS Unity fired up its rocket motor and climbed to an altitude of 32 miles (50 km) — its highest to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
neural network space telescope hubble2
Emerging Tech

Mars is as near to Earth as it’s been in 15 years, so Hubble took some photos

For the past 28 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured some of the most iconic images of outer space. Now, as Mars and Saturn swung by Earth in recent months, the telescope snapped more beautiful images to add to the collection.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Facial recognition can help would-be moms find an egg donor who looks like them

When would-be parents consider an egg donor, one of the common questions often asked is, 'Will my child look like me?' A Spanish startup is using facial recognition to provide an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
NASA TESS
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting TESS satellite: What you need to know

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will seek out new exoplanets close to Earth — and possibly extraterrestrial life. Here's everything you need to know about the satellite.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Mark Austin
centauro robot rescue al morini 12306
Emerging Tech

This myth-inspired, karate-chopping centaur robot could save your life one day

Taking inspiration from the centaur of Greek mythology, Centauro is a robot that boasts an anthropomorphic upper body and a four-legged base. Did we mention it may one day save your life?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
23andme returns to america kit
Emerging Tech

23andMe shares its DNA library with pharma giant GSK to help create new drugs

23andMe will soon be doing a lot more with your DNA than providing a family tree. The home genetics company has teamed up with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline with hopes of designing new drugs that could treat diseases.
Posted By Lulu Chang
nas tess satellite begins exoplanet hunt orbits planet
Emerging Tech

TESS, NASA’s planet-hunting space satellite, begins science operations

NASA's exoplanet-hunting satellite TESS is fully operational and has begun scanning the skies for distant planets, NASA reported on Friday -- and maybe, just maybe, spying signs of life outside of our galaxy.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan