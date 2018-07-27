Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This myth-inspired, karate-chopping centaur robot could save your life one day

Luke Dormehl
By

In Greek mythology, a centaur is a creature with the upper body of a human, and lower body and legs of a horse. In Italy’s IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, Centauro is a 5-foot-tall robot that boasts an anthropomorphic upper body and four-legged base. Capable of operating for 2.5 hours at a clip, the 200-pound robot is designed for maneuvering over rugged terrain and carrying out manipulations requiring high strength. Its goal? To serve as the ultimate disaster response robot.

“Despite being a research project, Centauro was developed looking closely to applications,” Nikos Tsagarakis, one of the researchers who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “The target application is to use it to assist emergency responders. But the versatility of the robot mobility and manipulation make it suitable for a variety of application domains. [These include] as a co-worker collaborative robot in mixed human-robot industrial production lines, logistics operations, and maintenance of remote or hostile facilities and infrastructures. It can be also exploited by other security forces, such as for inspection tasks or bomb disposal.”

While the mythological form factor might look somewhat fanciful, Tsagarakis noted that the robot was made to do more than simply grab people’s attention. “Centauro was designed with the inspiration and objective to match human strength, power, and physical sturdiness to execute heavy, high-impact physical interactions,” he said. “At the same time, [we wanted] to demonstrate motion agility close to that of human.”

1 of 2
centauro al morini 12283
centauro al morini 12306

The humanoid-style upper body gives Centauro the ability to carry out human-like dexterity or strength tasks using its manipulation arms. (Including, as seen in the top video, a mean karate chop!) Meanwhile, its four-legged base gives it more stability for locomotion. These legs incorporate six degrees of freedom and allow the robot to rotate and extend its hip, knees, and ankles. At the bottom of each leg is a wheel module, which serves as a rolling “hoof” to keep with the centaur theme.

This isn’t the first innovative robot project Tsagarakis has been involved with. Previously, we wrote about the Walk-Man project, a European Commission-funded humanoid robot that’s designed to serve as a robot emergency responder which could be used to assist firefighters.

“The next generation of the [Centaur] robot will contain holistic upgrades both in the hardware and software of the system,” Tsagarakis said. “Having seen the potential of the robot capabilities and versatility, our effort will be placed on the industrialization of the robot hardware and the further development of our software. This will incorporate effective human-robot interfaces, application specific software tools, and utilities to facilitate the robot control taking into account the end-user perspectives.”

Don't Miss

Amazon's facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals
brain stimulation improve memory gettyimages 883861680 2
Emerging Tech

Zapping your brain while you sleep could actually improve your memory

Scientists have demonstrated a noninvasive overnight brain stimulation technique that can improve people's memories. Best of all? It won't even disturb your sleep! Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
reversing wrinkling balding mice mouse being held
Emerging Tech

Gene editing can reverse balding and wrinkling in mice — and maybe humans, too

Scientists have found a way to reverse wrinkled skin and hair loss in a mouse. The research could one day be used to halt some of the signs of aging in humans. Here's what they did.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dolphin lidar wearable img 20180715 111634688 hdr
Emerging Tech

This DIY wearable lets you see the world like a dolphin does

Lidar technology is most commonly associated with self-driving cars. This Lidar-powered wearable is a bit different, though, using the tech lets you experience life the way a dolphin would.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Astrobiologists think the moon might have hosted simple life-forms long ago

If we ever colonize the moon, we may not be the first life-forms to live there. At least, that’s the theory from researchers from Washington State University and the University of London.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
predicting policing weather forecasting gettyimages 767987195
Emerging Tech

New crime-predicting algorithm borrows from Apollo space mission tech

A new predictive policing algorithm owes a debt of gratitude to tech previously used in weather forecasting and the Apollo space missions. Here's how it could help crack down on crime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facebook twitter enough revenge porn congress
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals

Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country's legislative branch, Amazon's Rekognition software instead classified these individuals as police suspects.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Atari 2600
Emerging Tech

Check out these cheesy TV ads for tech stuff from yesteryear

In stark contrast to today's marketing campaigns, ads for tech gear just a few decades ago were as basic as the products they proffered. We've found some of the best ads from yesteryear — many as cheesy as a fully loaded pizza.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tb glowing nanobots gettyimages 724234653
Emerging Tech

Tuberculosis is a killer, but scientists are fighting back with nanobots

Researchers at Brock University in Canada have developed microscopic nanobots capable of determining whether a blood sample contains the mutated bacteria for drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
CRISPR
Emerging Tech

CRISPR 101: A crash course on the gene editing tool that’s changing the world

Get ready to hear about CRISPR a lot - this medical trick with bacterial DNA is allowing scientists to use a whole new kind of DNA manipulation.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
guidesense
Emerging Tech

6 amazing examples of game-changing technology for the blind community

In the United States there are roughly 8.4 million people who are either blind have some other visual impairment. Here is some of the amazing game-changing technology designed to help them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

Amazing future transports promise to supercharge our commutes

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Watch Virgin Galactic’s tourist spacecraft reach its highest altitude to date

Virgin Galactic nailed another test flight of its supersonic tourist spacecraft on Thursday. VSS Unity fired up its rocket motor and climbed to an altitude of 32 miles (50 km) — its highest to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
neural network space telescope hubble2
Emerging Tech

Mars is as near to Earth as it’s been in 15 years, so Hubble took some photos

For the past 28 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured some of the most iconic images of outer space. Now, as Mars and Saturn swung by Earth in recent months, the telescope snapped more beautiful images to add to the collection.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Facial recognition can help would-be moms find an egg donor who looks like them

When would-be parents consider an egg donor, one of the common questions often asked is, 'Will my child look like me?' A Spanish startup is using facial recognition to provide an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl