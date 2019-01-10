Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Furrion’s luxurious smart yacht looks like the perfect vessel for a Bond villain

Luke Dormehl
By

Forget smart watches, smart TVs and, well, smart diapers, when it comes to the undeniable biggest smart product at CES 2019, it’s none other than the luxury, 78-foot Adonis smart yacht. The first time that a yacht has appeared at CES, Adonis not only looks like a standout stunner of the yacht world, but it also boasts the latest in smart home (smart boat?) technology. Basically, if a James Bond villain was going to own a luxury vessel, this would be the boat for them. And we mean that in the best possible way.

Created as a partnership between tech company Furrion and Turkish boat builder Numarine, Adonis combines sleek and stylish design with some impressive cutting-edge technology. Chief among its tech touches is the vessel’s “virtual concierge,” an A.I. assistant called Angel. Angel functions much like a sea-bound Alexa, but with the addition of facial recognition alongside the voice control features — and the goal of learning your preferences (or, more realistically, those of whichever billionaire is lucky enough to own Adonis). Cleverly, Angel can operate either online on via a special closed network which allows it to continue functioning even far out at sea.

There are also a whole lot of other smart tech features throughout the vessel, such as a range of smart mirrors which can double as touchscreens, televisions, or other kinds of display as required. It sounds impressively self-sufficient, too.

1 of 5
ces 2019 adonis smart yacht 5s0a0085
ces 2019 adonis smart yacht 5s0a0198
ces 2019 adonis smart yacht 5s0a1279
ces 2019 adonis smart yacht 5s0a1123
ces 2019 adonis smart yacht 5s0a1338

“I am particularly excited about the technology aboard that allows you to enjoy an off-grid experience longer,” Aaron Fidler, CEO and co-founder of Furrion, told Digital Trends. “Adonis has [an] ePOD battery cell and Furrion energy management system, which can power the living space when the yacht is at anchor. Adonis’ water maker system [can also be used to] turn seawater into fresh drinking water.”

There’s no word on when Adonis will be available, or how much it is expected to cost. Still, its presence at CES is yet another reminder of how broad the popular consumer electronics tech convention can be with its offerings — and, like self-driving cars and flying passenger drones, just which direction future transport is headed in.

“We design products and solutions that let consumers enjoy an environment where modern luxury and sustainability thrive in synergy,” Fidler continued. “Our customers want to explore and soak up the experience and our goal is to deliver technology that facilitates that, all while make sure it delivers on the need, the design aesthetic we are known for, and is sustainable.”

Don't Miss

VisionCheck might give you the option to ditch your visit to your optometrist
iotatrax hands on 2 press
Emerging Tech

Where are they now? A look back at last year’s Top Tech of CES winners

What happened to the 14 prize-winning products we singled out as the coolest things we saw at last year's CES 2018? Join us as we take a look at what the past 12 months has meant for them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ces 2019 dji smart controller 1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s pricey Smart Controller is the ultimate accessory for drone enthusiasts

DJI's new Smart Controller lets you keep your phone in your pocket thanks to its integrated 5.5-inch, 1080p display. The controller has a range of up to 5 miles and a 2.5-hour battery life. It carries a price of $650.
Posted By Daven Mathies
b secur heartkey uses ecg signals for tech purposes ces 2019 advanced auto steering wheel
Emerging Tech

B-Secur HeartKey taps ECG signals to authenticate user identity, monitor health

B-Secur's HeartKey platform uses the heart's unique ECG patterns for user authentication and health monitoring. The Advanced Auto Steering Wheel, which utilizes the technology, starts up the car once it confirms the driver's identity.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
y brush ces 2019 screen shot 01 08 at 10 42 20 pm copy
Smart Home

Bag the toothbrush. The Y-Brush can clean your teeth in just 10 seconds

The Y-Brush automatic toothbrush was on display at CES 2019 and gained attention for the claim that it can fully brush your teeth in just 10 seconds with its vibrating mouthguard full of nylon bristles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
robot delivery startup woos walmart for trial run in arizona udelv
Emerging Tech

Robot delivery startup Udelv woos Walmart for a trial run in Arizona

Last year saw plenty of partnerships struck between big retail firms and tech outfits interested in robot delivery services. It looks like more of the same this year, with Walmart and Udelv launching a trial service this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
muse softband ces 2019
Emerging Tech

Muse’s Softband will help you meditate your way into a good night’s sleep

Muse has unveiled its first soft headband at CES 2019. The Softband allows users to listen to guided meditations in bed, and then keeps track of their sleep patterns while they get some shut-eye.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best health gadgets ces 2019 black and decker pria feat
Mobile

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more

We can all use some help with our health and CES 2019 was packed with intriguing devices designed to combat pain and stress, help you monitor blood pressure, reduce tinnitus, and care for the sick or elderly.
Posted By Simon Hill
whill autonomous drive ces 2019 wheelchair
Emerging Tech

You may soon be able to summon an autonomous wheelchair like an Uber

At CES 2019, autonomous wheelchair company Whill unveiled its vision for a world in which people can summon its wheelchairs by app, in locations such as museums, airports, and city centers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
misty ii robot sphero
Emerging Tech

Always wanted a personal robot? Misty II to ship in April for $2,400

Misty debuted the Misty II, a slightly more advanced version of the original Misty robot the company debuted at CES in January 2018. The company is back at CES 2019 to confirm that the Misty II is ready to ship in April 2019 for $2,400.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
5g Networks and Phones | Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019: The coolest new gadgets and gizmos from the show floor

From foldable TVs to sleep trackers and quantum computers, the Digital Trends team has scoured the CES 2019 show floor for the coolest gadgets and gizmos out there. Here are a few of our favorites.
Posted By Ed Oswald
walker cruzr robot ces 2019 ubtech assistant feat
Emerging Tech

Ubtech’s new and improved robot assistants take a bow at CES 2019

Chinese startup Ubtech has debuted its improved Walker humanoid robot and Cruzr service robot at CES 2019. Here's what distinguishes the new versions from their immediate predecessors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
visoncheck ces 2019 eyeque visioncheck 2
Mobile

VisionCheck might give you the option to ditch your visit to your optometrist

A new gadget enables you to test your eyes yourself at home. Using the EyeQue VisionCheck, an automated optical device, you can measure your eyes' refractive error and find out what strength of glasses you need.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
this energy generating treadmill cuts your waistline and power bill verde g690
Emerging Tech

This energy-generating treadmill cuts your waistline and your power bill

Fitness equipment maker SportsArt was on hand at CES 2019 with its latest piece of sustainable sports equipment - the electricity-generating Verde G690 treadmill.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins