Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Most cities can’t deal with e-scooters. Charlotte, NC wants to show them how

John R. Quain
By
charlotte nc escooters passport lime bird skip panorama north carolina
Getty Images

“We need to give people transportation options,” said Vi Lyles, the mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina.

That’s why Charlotte is participating (along with Omaha and Detroit) in a new project: working with transportation logistics firm Passport and micromobility unicorn Lime to determine the best use of e-scooters in its city.

Companies like Bird, Lime, and Spin have generated considerable buzz in the investment community, but they have also lit a fire under some city governments, becoming synonymous with dysfunction, infestation, and disruption — and not in a good way.

The problems have been so rampant that cities like Las Vegas, Nevada and Asheville, North Carolina have banned e-scooters and dockless e-bike services before they even had a chance to gain a foothold. An ounce of such prevention may save a pound of cure (preventing infrastructure headaches and traffic chaos), but it can also deprive people of an opportunity to try alternatives that could ultimately help fix existing transit problems.

So Mayor Lyles said she didn’t want to go that route. “Our goal is to get people participating in ways that benefit our environment,” she said.

Electric micromobility options like e-bikes and e-scooters therefore represent a way to get people out of pollution- and traffic-generating cars. They can also be used in conjunction with existing public transportation systems, such as Charlotte’s new 20 miles of light rail, providing so-called “last mile” transportation solutions to  get people home.

And there’s no denying that people want such options.

“When e-scooters first came to town,” said Charlotte’s city manager Marcus Jones, “it left our shared bike program in the dust.”

But how and where were people using the e-scooters versus e-bikes? Where were they leaving the micromobility vehicles? Were they serving the right neighborhoods? How could they be more efficiently deployed and should the city offer parking areas for the two-wheelers?

Scoot first, ask questions later

“The biggest challenge with cities,” said Passport CEO Bob Youakim, is that these questions rarely get answered. E-mobility startups “rather than asking for permission, just throw whatever into the city,” he said.

The partnership with Charlotte and Lime is designed to take a much different approach to multi-modal transportation. Passport already provides software solutions for transportation systems, including rules management, enforcement, ticketing, and payment systems for some 600 municipalities around the world.

“We’re trying to change the social norms about scooters.”

The company can handle everything from smartphone apps for public transportation to usage statistics for local DOTs. The company also happens to be based in Charlotte, making it the ideal partner to work with the city.

By tracking scooter rentals and coordinating it with other information about public transit routes, congestion, and parking information, Passport can report on where scooters and bikes tend to be idle, where they get the most use, and how they might be deployed to serve more people. Furthermore, rather than railing against e-scooters, such information can help a city encourage proper use and behavior.

“We want to incentivize it,” explained Jones. “Maybe you would get money off the rental if you wear a helmet, for example, or if you park it in a designated spot.”

Think of it as micromanaging micromobility using behavior modification.

In Charlotte they want to grant mobility access to the curb, enforce speed limits, and prevent e-scooters from being used in parks, said Passport’s Youakim, “But how do you enforce compliance?” It’s a tricky mix of carrot and stick, offering riders a discount if they drop off scooters and bikes in specific areas, while charging them more when they disregard the rules.

“We’re trying to change the social norms about scooters,” explained Mayor Lyles. And so far micromobility companies like Lime seem to support the idea.

“Incentivizing, that’s one of the concepts we’re testing,” explained Evan Costagliola, Lime’s director of transportation partnerships. “At some point, some level of penalty is needed to discourage bad behavior, although we feel a more effective tool is using an incentive.”

The road ahead

By working together, Costagliola also points out three significant benefits for Lime and its customers. Initially, the coordination with the city of Charlotte and Passport could help Lime right-size its fleet, offering enough scooters (now in their third generation with improved performance and reliability) to satisfy demand, while also reducing the number that remain idle, littering sidewalks.

Charolette sees and influx of roughly 1,000 new citizens every week.

Second, the data generated by the project can be used to demonstrate to other cities the value that Lime’s shared e-scooters provide. It will help the company demonstrate the benefits it offers rather than simply being seen as just another Silicon Valley bad actor.

Third, the pilot program should help create a more sustainable business. The city can determine how much it should charge for, say, parking an e-bike or for the annual license on a shared e-scooter, while Lime can find the sweet spot between the amount of customer usage, maintenance expenses, municipal fees, and what it should charge riders.

It’s a collaborative rather than adversarial approach that could prove to be the model for other cities around the nation. E-mobility company Bird, by way of contrast, has had some tussles with the city of Raleigh, NC, over license fees and what it should charge consumers. Passport’s Youakim emphasizes, however, that each city is different, facing different climates with different topographies and different demographics and therefore different transportation needs.

Smart Cities: Charlotte | Escooters
Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images

“We’re often thought of as a city of millennials,” said Mayor Lyles, by way of example. She said part of that impression is thanks to the influx of roughly 1,000 new citizens to the city every week.

But a truly multi-modal approach to transportation is needed in Charlotte. The city is home to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, for example, with several other colleges clustered around town. And there’s a significant retirement community with about 10 percent of the population classified as seniors — people unlikely to go whizzing around town on e-scooters.

So a mix of transportation solutions is needed, which is why the city would like to add to its 20 miles of light rail trains. It’s not all about two-wheelers and rideshares. And there are issues related to electrification and especially getting access to those who are currently underserved.

“We can’t just forget about the other people,” said Mayor Lyles.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Giveaway: If the force is with you, this badass lightsaber could be yours
insecure flu feature
Emerging Tech

Stanford researchers have taken us one step closer to a universal flu vaccine

Do you hate getting a yearly flu jab? Researchers from Stanford University may have just made a breakthrough in their quest to develop a one-shot universal flu vaccine. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Outdoors

From camping to road trips, these are the best coolers available

Every home needs a cooler. From lightweight softpacks to heavily insulated models, there are so many options to choose from. To help narrow down which cooler is best for you, we've found the absolute best coolers on the market.
Posted By Kraig Becker, Rick Stella
Smart Home

Think inside the box with these tricked-out shipping container homes

Believe it or not, but sustainability can be sexy. These 30 shipping container homes mesh recycled steel with a wealth of different materials, culminating in a set of spectacular homes that showcase modern design at its finest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to watch the netherlands vs chile 2014 world cup match online soccer ball
Emerging Tech

How IBM’s cutting-edge A.I. put a losing soccer team on a winning streak

IBM recently applied the amazing artificial intelligence of its Watson computer to make a team of winners out of a losing U.K. soccer team. Here's what it did with its analytics tech.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
drone delivers life saving kidney for transplant patient delivery
Emerging Tech

Drone delivers lifesaving kidney for transplant patient in world first

A medical facility in Maryland has become the first to use a drone to deliver a kidney for transplant into a patient. The specially built drone is capable of maintaining and monitoring a viable human organ during flight.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
best e cig
Emerging Tech

Confused by too many e-cigarette options? We found the best of the best

From disposables to mechanical and box mods, here’s our list of the best e-cigarettes available on the market today to help you kick the cigarette habit.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the 5 best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Petzl to Uco, here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh
uc irvine smart material temperature gettyimages 691051643
Emerging Tech

Smart clothes could let you change your temperature with the touch of a button

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, are developing a smart material which can regulate its temperature, potentially with the tap of a smartphone app. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japanese gan people dont exist screen shot 2019 05 03 at 16 23 06
Emerging Tech

A.I. is getting scary good at generating fake humans. Watch this demo

Researchers from Japan have shown off a new artificial intelligence system that's able to create photorealistic, high-res videos of people who don't actually exist outside of a computer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 123 6a00d8341cfbd053ef01a73dc75232970d 800wi
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Escooter safety, Swarm A.I., Spotify’s voice-enabled ads

On today’s DT Live, we look into the potential dangers of riding escooters, Spotify’s voice-enabled advertising, Swarm A.I., the induction of Microsoft’s Solitaire into the video game hall of fame, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
underwater robot eating fish poop gettyimages 997876800
Emerging Tech

Future underwater robots could charge their batteries by eating fish poop

The U.S. Navy wants to find a way to create underwater robots that can stay submerged for longer. Their idea? Giving it special batteries that can be recharged by eating fish poop.
Posted By Luke Dormehl