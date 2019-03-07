China’s space station given the green light in surprise announcement

Digital Trends
In a surprise move, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) announced it will be starting the process of building its own space station sooner than expected. It expects to launch the first mission imminently and aims to have a space station completed by 2022.

Although China has made its desire to build a space station well known, aiming for a first launch this year is faster than was expected. It was only in 2016 that China’s Tiangong-2 space lab was launched, and the lab will de-orbit in July. In the meantime, the Chinese are expected to launch a commercial-grade rocket similar to those used by SpaceX, but one designed to be cheaper. But first, they will have to perform drills and joint tests which they expect to begin in the latter half of this year and to select and train their astronauts in a process that has already begun.

The aim is to create a space station which can hold up to three astronauts at a time and which will last for 10 years. The station will consist of three modules (one cabin and two labs), and its purpose is to host research into topics like life sciences and biotechnology. Surely it is also hoping to be a competitor to the International Space Station, which China was not involved in.

The announcement was made through Xinhua News Agency, China’s state-run news service, and it could have a serious impact on the international politics of space programs. However, China does plan to share the facilities of the station with other countries: “China is committed to making the country’s space station an international platform for scientific and technological cooperation, according to the CMSEO,” the Xinhua News Agency said. As part of this aim of co-operation, the CMSEO “will work with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs to complete the application selection of China’s space station and launch a number of co-operation projects.”

The next key data in the project will come at the end of 2019 when the “Long March-5B” carrier rocket will perform its maiden voyage in preparation for the space station mission.

NASA's historic first all-female spacewalk outside the ISS slated for March 29
california uses blockchain and iot to manage groundwater use feature 5
Emerging Tech

Blockchain is overhyped, but it’s also perfect for California’s drought problem

With California’s aquifers overdrawn, the state is making a push to better regulate groundwater use, and a group of researchers have an intriguing solution, combining two exciting technologies: Blockchain and the internet of things.
Posted By Will Nicol
Monoprice Delta Pro review
Product Review

Monoprice built the only 3D printer we wouldn't mind in our living room

Monoprice’s Delta Pro 3D printer comes packed with just about every high-end feature you could ever want -- and even a few you probably didn’t know about. But it all comes at a price
Posted By Drew Prindle
Impossible Burger 2.0
Emerging Tech

Thanks to Motif, food startups don’t need a lab to make lab-grown meat and dairy

The Beyond Meat burger tastes a lot like real meat, but they had to spend a lot of money to get there. Motif Ingredients hopes to make that possible for companies large and small by becoming an ingredients supplier.
Posted By Ed Oswald
jibo feature
Emerging Tech

Jibo the social robot is about to become an expensive ornament

Jibo the social robot is about to become a lot less functional as the servers that power it will soon be switched off. The news comes just a few months after the company behind it folded.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
cortica renesas autonomous ai self learning vehicles perception mob
Cars

Could unsupervised A.I. enable autonomous cars to learn as they go?

Cortica embedded its "Autonomous A.I." solution on the Renesas system-on-chip (SoC) for self-driving cars. Autonomous A.I. uses "unsupervised learning" to enable vehicles to make predictions based on visual data.
Posted By Bruce Brown
neavio first headphones that charge your phone kickstarter
News

These are the first noise-canceling headphones that also charge your phone

Neavio's headphones are the first noise-canceling headphones that can also charge your phone. Forget to charge your smartphone? These headphones will provide that extra energy boost. If you back it up on Kickstarter you can get these cool…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
matterhackers pulse xe review 11
Product Review

This 3D printer has a gemstone in the nozzle, and prints damn near any material

3D printers can print an absolutely massive range of materials these days -- but not all printers can handle tough stuff like nylon and polycarbonate. For that, you’ll need something like the Matterhackers Pulse XE.
Posted By James Lynch
hiv vaccine therapy daily drugs color
Emerging Tech

For second time ever, a groundbreaking stem cell treatment has cured HIV

For the past decade, an American named Timothy Brown was the only person thought to have ever been cleared of the virus following an innovative cancer treatment procedure. Today, a study published in the journal Nature suggests that there…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
NASA asteroid
Emerging Tech

Bad news: Neutralizing doomsday asteroids is way harder than we thought

If reality ever follows Hollywood movies like Armageddon and a chunk of space debris comes hurling toward our planet, then we're in trouble. Evidence shows that asteroids are even tougher and harder to destroy than we previously thought.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
beresheet israeli craft posts selfie cam6 image from 37 600 km earth
Emerging Tech

Israel’s lunar lander just snapped a selfie on its way to the moon

Israel's tiny Beresheet spacecraft shared an image of itself floating far above the Earth. The first privately funded mission to the moon was launched by the Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL at the end of February.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
goodyear aero tire flying cars
Emerging Tech

Goodyear’s new Aero concept tire transforms into a propellor for flying cars

Goodyear's Aero tire might be the solution to building flying cars that can seamlessly transition from the ground to the air, adapt your car to road conditions, and alert the cars behind you if the roads are bad.
Posted By Ed Oswald
beyond meat beef raw bowl
Emerging Tech

Beyond Meat’s ground beef substitute to arrive in grocery stores this year

Beyond Meat says its ground beef substitute, Beyond Beef, will debut in stores by the end of the year. The plant-based food will have a quarter of the fat and a similar amount of protein as ground beef.
Posted By Ed Oswald
skylum airmagic launches 1
Photography

Just drag and drop: Using A.I., Skylum AirMagic edits drone photos for you

Drag and drop your drone photos into AirMagic, then go Netflix binge watch while artificial intelligence edits your photos for you. AirMagic is a drag-and-drop program that uses AI to correct issues commonly found in drone photography.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nasa first all female spacewalk
Emerging Tech

NASA’s historic first all-female spacewalk outside the ISS slated for March 29

Add another notable achievement to the history books during Women's History Month. On March 29, two NASA astronauts will embark on the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins