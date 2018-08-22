Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Want a future-proof degree? Head to Colorado for asteroid mining

Luke Dormehl
By

Are you a high schooler wondering what career to pursue that won’t be gobbled up by robots in the next few years? Are you an engineering grad, economist, physicist, or policy analyst looking to become an expert in a new, but fast-developing discipline? If so, the Colorado School of Mines has the perfect answer for you: You should totally take up space mining.

No, we’re not kidding. While the idea of extracting water, minerals or even metals from an asteroid sounds like the stuff of far-future science-fiction, it’s likely to actually happen in the coming decades — and Colorado School of Mines’ newly launched “Space Resources” course will help you get in on the ground floor.

“Space Resources is an area that includes identifying the resources there are in space, and working out how to collect, extract and utilize them,” Dr. Angel Abbud-Madrid, director of the Center for Space Resources and Research Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering at Colorado School of Mines, told Digital Trends.

Students on the course can earn post-baccalaureate certificates, master’s degrees, and doctoral degrees through the interdisciplinary program. It will cover the responsible exploration, extraction, and use of resources on the moon, Mars, asteroids, and even further afield locations. The courses will include guest speakers from a variety of mining and aerospace companies.

“I would compare this to aviation,” Abbud-Madrid continued. “The first academic programs started just a few years after the Wright brothers [pioneered the first airplanes]. People realized quickly that this was no longer just the field of daredevils and people looking for entertainment; it was going to become very important. The same thing happened with academic aerospace programs shortly after the launch of Sputnik. Even though going to the moon looked far away, there was a realization that this would happen. Universities have to be ahead of the curve so they can start preparing people to enter [new] fields.”

While the first year’s course officially kicked off this week, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Could 2019 be the year you start your new career as an asteroid mining student? The decision is in your hands.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Women may be immune to brain damage from cosmic rays, study finds
Up Next

Apple AirPlay 2.0 explained: Here's everything you need to know
ai anonymity
Computing

Art-inspired face blurring can obscure identity without losing humanity

Researchers have developed an AI-generated anonymity system that “paints” over video frames, using inspiration from masters like Picasso and Van Gogh to reimagine a person’s appearance. The goal is to minimize outer resemblance but…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
vr alzheimers experience elderly hands
Emerging Tech

VR experience shows caregivers what it’s like to live with Alzheimer’s disease

Los Angeles-based VR startup Embodied Labs has developed a virtual experience that puts users in the shoes of a person with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia in the U.S.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
seer robot super lifelike expressions screen shot 2018 08 17 at 20 45 40
Emerging Tech

Welcome to the uncanny valley: This robot head shows lifelike expressions

SEER is a robot head that is capable of recognizing the facial expressions of the people that it interacts with, and then mirroring their same expression back at them. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Crypto-intrigued? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
lilium vtol personal jet aviation stadt takeoff
Emerging Tech

6 flying cars that you might actually be able to own (and fly) in your lifetime

Just like cellphones used to be only for the rich, soon taking a personal flying machine to work is going to be a part of everyday life. Here are six pieces of tech making that possible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spectacular twisting tower could become australias tallest building green spine 1
Emerging Tech

Spectacular twisting tower aims to become Australia’s tallest building

A spectacular twisting structure bedecked with trees and plants is aiming to become Australia's tallest building. The "Green Spine" was recently announced as the winner of an international design competition.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
droneshield dronegun
Emerging Tech

7 amazing anti-drone technologies designed to swat UAVs out of the sky

We love drones but, for various reasons, we understand that they're not always welcome. Fortunately, there's a growing number of smart anti-drone technologies out there. Here are 7 of the best.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Cutting-edge paper-based battery is powered by electron-harvesting bacteria

Want to know what tomorrow's batteries could look like? Researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York are busy developing a new type of battery that's made out of paper.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Scarily realistic ‘deep video portraits’ could take fake news to the next level

Researchers have developed a new A.I. system which is able to produce scarily realistic "deep fake" videos -- right down to details like a person's eyebrows or eyes as they speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the worlds biggest plane now has some rockets to launch stratolaunch
Emerging Tech

The world’s biggest plane now has some rockets to launch

Stratolaunch, the commercial space company led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has unveiled a set of rocket-powered launch vehicles that will one day travel with the world's largest airplane to send satellites into space.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
icarus project migration space 2019 zebra
Emerging Tech

ICARUS project aims to track migration of 100,000 animals — from space

Imagine if we were able to track the movement of animals all over the planet using thousands of tiny transmitters, with the data crunched aboard the ISS. Welcome to the ICARUS project.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

This is an artificial brain. This is an artificial brain on meth

What would be the first thing you’d do with an artificial brain? If you’re a researcher at Harvard’s Wyss Institute, the answer is simple: You dose it with meth. Here's what they found.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
solutions for sleep problems pillow
Emerging Tech

Forget nausea and sweating — a side effect of this drug is lucid dreaming

Ever fancied controlling your dreams? Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison may be able to help -- courtesy of an anti-Alzheimer’s drug which can trigger lucid dreaming.
Posted By Luke Dormehl