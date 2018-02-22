Check out these cool tech toys from the 2018 New York Toy Fair

Share

The annual New York Toy Fair gives retailers a sneak peak at what are sure to be the hottest toys for the upcoming year. Following our visit to the London Toy Fair in January, we decided to stop by the New York Toy Fair this month to check out some of the newest tech toys. Here are a few of our favorites.

Jurassic World Kamigami Robots

One of the absolute coolest toys we saw at this year’s New York Toy Fair, Jurassic World Kamigami Robots allows you to build your own custom robot in one of two different colors. Once you’ve built your robot, you can connect it to the Kamigami Jurassic World mobile app to customize its movements and even allow it to interact with other robots.

Mattel’s newest Kamigami robots come in at $60, and you should expect to see them on store shelves shortly before the release of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom in June.

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Although the Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit is marketed toward younger children, it was one of our absolute favorites at this year’s New York Toy Fair. Winner of 2018 Toy of the Year award for best creative toy, the Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit allows you to build your very own R2-D2 and take him on one of sixteen different missions.

The Droid Inventor Kit rolls in at $100 and is now available online and in stores.

Arcade1Up

If you’re looking for a retro gaming experience, Arcade1Up’s collection of game cabinets may be the perfect fit. The company has created five custom cabinets, each containing three to five games. Game selection includes, Street Fighter II, Atari’s Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, among othes.

Compared to other game cabinets, Arcade1Up’s selection is a steal at $400, but you’ll probably want to add a riser to the mix, since they’re a little on the short side at four feet tall. Expect to see the full collection of gaming cabinets on sale in the fall.

Jurassic World Pterano Drone

While the Jurassic World Pterano Drone is marketed toward children 8 and up, adults will certainly love it as well. A kid-friendly spin on the classic quadcopter, the Jurassic World Pterano Drone operates via a durable remote and features mesmerizing wings.

Jurassic World Pterano Drones will fly into stores this spring. The drone will set you back $120, but it’s definitely worth the price.

Dropmix Music Mixing Game

Although the Dropmix Music Mixing Gamei is not technically new, it remains one of our favorite toys for children and adults in 2018. Dropmix teaches you the basics of music composition with color-coded cards that allow you to create your very own mix. And if you want to add friends into the mix, Drop mix has an awesome game component for up to four players.

Dropmix is available now online and in stores. The gaming system starts at $100, while Playlist Packs come in at $15 and are updated throughout the year.