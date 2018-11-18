Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Ancient crater the size of NYC discovered under the Greenland ice sheet

Georgina Torbet
By

A huge crater has been discovered beneath the ice of Greenland, and is thought to be the result of a meteorite impact millions of years ago. The crater is one of the largest ever discovered, and the first to be found beneath the Greenland ice sheet.

An international team of scientists led by researchers at University of Copenhagen’s Centre for GeoGenetics at the Natural History Museum of Denmark has been studying the crater since July 2015, when it was spotted using ice-penetrating radar data from a NASA mission to log changes to polar ice. The team noted a huge depression beneath the Hiawatha Glacier in northwestern Greenland and decided to investigate further by looking at both radar data and images of the surface ice in the area. The surface ice showed a circular pattern similar to the pattern in the topography map, suggesting that the formation was very old.

The team then flew a research plane over the area to collect a more detailed radar data survey. Joe MacGregor,  a NASA glaciologist at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, was part of the survey and explained: “What we really needed to test our hypothesis [that there was a crater in the area] was a dense and focused radar survey there. The survey exceeded all expectations and imaged the depression in stunning detail: a distinctly circular rim, central uplift, disturbed and undisturbed ice layering, and basal debris — it’s all there.”

The crater measures approximately 19 miles across and is around 1,000 feet deep, meaning that it is around the size of New York City. It formed less than 3 million years ago, likely when an huge meteorite made of iron and measuring more than half a mile wide smashed into the Earth, and is thought to be one of the youngest large impact craters on Earth. The crater remains in surprisingly good condition considering it has been covered in glacier ice which typically erodes traces in rock, suggesting that the impact occurred toward the end of the last ice age.

The data is published in Science Advances and will be followed up with more research into what the consequences of the huge meteorite impact could have been on the climate of Earth and the lifeforms that existed there at the time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers
HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels on a McLaren
Cars

The world’s first 3D-printed titanium wheels are so intricate they look fake

HRE Performance Wheels and GE Additive have teamed up to create the world's first 3D-printed titanium wheels. They are not only impressively durable, but extremely lightweight as well.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
top tech stories 05 08 2016 vaping
Emerging Tech

Of all the vape pens in the world, these 5 are the best

Vaping concentrates has become significantly more popular, especially among those that use cannabis for medicinal purposes. But don’t use just any vape pen: we found these five devices to be our favorites in 2018.
Posted By Ed Oswald
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs Mavic 2 Zoom: What’s the real difference?

DJI's Mavic 2 series drones are ready to fly -- but which one is right for you? The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are nearly identical save for their cameras. Here's what you need to know about these powerful new UAVs.
Posted By Daven Mathies
illumina genome
Emerging Tech

This startup will sequence your entire genome for free — but there’s a catch

Want to get your DNA sequenced but don’t want to shell out the hundred bucks or so to do so? A new startup called Nebula Genomics offers you the opportunity to have it done for free.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best shark tank products rocketskates electric skates
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best tech gear and gadgetry that survived Shark Tank

The television show "Shark Tank" has churned out quite a few strange, interesting, and downright awesome products -- so we rounded up some of the best ones for your perusal. Enjoy!
Posted By Patrick Daniels
virginia tech futurehaus solar decathlon middle east
Emerging Tech

Students who designed transforming smart home will compete in Solar Decathalon

Modular smart homes are all the rage, and now some students from Virginia Tech are putting their money on their FutureHAUS, a modular, solar-powered, transforming smart home they're taking to the Solar Decathlon in Dubai.
Posted By Clayton Moore
microsoft-xiaoice
Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s friendly new A.I wants to figure out what you want — before you ask

Move over Siri and Alexa! Microsoft wants to build a new type of virtual assistant that wants to be your friend. Already making waves in Asia, could this be the future of A.I. BFFs?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china artificial sun aritificial
Emerging Tech

Hotter than the sun: Chinese fusion reactor claims breakthrough

China’s “artificial sun” has reached a temperature of 180 million ºF with a heating power of 10 megawatts -- six times hotter than the center of the sun. The achievement could mark progress towards fusion as a clean energy source.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
crystals space drugs iss
Emerging Tech

Hope it doesn’t melt! Rocket to ISS carries vital supplies — including ice cream

A rocket has launched over Virginia's eastern shore, carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). Inside the spacecraft are supplies for the ISS itself and the crew onboard, such as scientific equipment and food.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
super earth planet candidate discovered orbiting barnards star artist s impression of the surface a b
Emerging Tech

‘Super-Earth’ discovered orbiting nearby star

Astronomers have discovered a large planet circling a sun nearby to Earth called Barnard's Star. The potential new planet is thought to be cold and icy and has a size of around 3.2 times the Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
as billionaires ogle mars the space race is back on osiris rex grabs a sample
Emerging Tech

OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully tests its asteroid-sampling arm

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, launched in September 2016, is closing in on its target of the Bennu asteroid. The craft has now unfurled its robotic arm, called the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), and tested it successfully.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mapping a smart city what3words feat
Emerging Tech

Smarter cities need smarter addresses. And you just need 3 words

To make really smart transportation choices, more precise location data will have to be integrated with citywide transportation data. Here’s how one company is mapping the world by using just three words.
Posted By John R. Quain