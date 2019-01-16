Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Want to know which drones are flying near you? There’s an app for that

Luke Dormehl
By

With drones being used for carrying out deliveries, recreation, and other applications like mapping, spotting crimes, or checking up on infrastructure such as bridges, we’re very soon going to be living in a world in which the skies above our heads are as busy as our roads. In the same way cars have license plates that let us identify who they belong to, it’s crucial for drones to sport the same kind of identifying information — especially as they fly over more densely populated areas.

The question of how exactly you do this isn’t so straightforward. Physical license plates found on a car work because they’re easy to spot. That doesn’t necessarily apply to drones. Instead, the startup AirMap recently teamed up with Google Wing and Kittyhawk.io to develop an app capable of solving the problem. It does this by displaying a map of all the drones (or, for now, all the drones which have opted in) that are flying in a certain airspace — including information about who they’re being flown by and even their purpose.

“AirMap and Alphabet’s Wing built a smartphone application that serves as a public portal to accomplish a specific use case in which a non-operator, such as a concerned citizen, sees a drone in the sky and wants more information about who owns the drone and what it is doing,” Ben Marcus, co-founder and chairman of AirMap, told Digital Trends. “This is possible today without any additional infrastructure required on the part of the drone manufacturer.”

The tool visualizes all drones within a one-mile vicinity. In a demonstration carried out last month, AirMap, Wing, and Kittyhawk.io carried out a test flight showing how the technology works. What makes this all possible is an open source and scalable API, known as the InterUSS platform, developed by Google parent company Alphabet. This API connects multiple drone platforms operating in the same area so that they can share information. It can be easily integrated into apps. Not only could the results be useful for civilians wanting information about UAVs in their area, but it could also help drone operators know who is flying close by.

“Industry-led network remote identification solutions like the one demonstrated last month prove that there’s an easy, scalable, and cost-effective remote ID solution available today to help regulators improve compliance with aviation rules, while protecting the privacy of drone operators and consumers of drone services,” Marcus said.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ford's sweaty robot bottom can simulate 10 years of seat use in mere days
brighest quasar hubble 189993 web 1
Emerging Tech

Brightest quasar ever seen discovered by Hubble, may be star-producing machine

The brightest quasar even seen has been observed with the Hubble Space Telescope using a technique called strong gravitational lensing. The quasar is enormously energetic and may be producing thousands of stars per year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
change 4 landing footage
Emerging Tech

Watch China’s moon mission touch down on the planet’s far side

Video has been shared of a lander's-eye view of China's Chang'e 4 mission touching down in the Von Kármán Crater on the far side of the moon. The craft captured footage of the descent with a camera which was attached to the probe.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex nails first launch and landing of 2019 but job cuts loom
Emerging Tech

SpaceX nails its first launch and landing of 2019, but job cuts loom

SpaceX has nailed its first launch and landing of 2019 with a mission that deployed more satellites for Virginia-based Iridium Communications. But the success was soured somewhat by reports of upcoming job losses at the company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers for 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
worlds largest aircraft tears itself apart airlander
Emerging Tech

The enormous ‘Flying Bum’ moves toward a commercial design

A prototype of the world's largest aircraft is being retired as the company behind it prepares to build a production model. The new Airlander 10, also known as the "Flying Bum," could be ready for commercial use by 2025.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
faception facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Face-scanning A.I. can help doctors spot unusual genetic disorders

Facial recognition can unlock your phone. Could it also be used to identify whether a person has a rare genetic disorder, based on their facial features? New research suggests it can.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Yamaha Power Tuner App Motorcycle Phone Tool
Emerging Tech

Yamaha’s new app lets you tune your motorcycle with a smartphone

It used to be that if you wanted to tune your motorcycle’s engine and tweak its performance, you needed specialized tools and even more specialized knowledge. Yamaha’s new Power Tuner app changes that.
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
8 example crispr projects changing world heat resisstant cows florida
Emerging Tech

Lasers and bovine breathalyzer help determine how much methane cows produce

Cow farts and belches don't sound like catastrophic threats, but they contribute to the massive amounts of methane in the atmosphere. Recently, scientists set out to establish the numbers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university of michigan 3d printing speed
Emerging Tech

Researchers discover a way to make 3D printing 100 times faster using light

Researchers at the University of Michigan have invented a new method of 3D printing which is up to 100 times faster than conventional 3D-printing processes. Here's how it works and why it could prove a game-changer for 3D printing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
razer turret xbox one available now ces 2019 2
Emerging Tech

Why wait? Here are some CES 2019 gadgets you can buy right now

Companies come to CES to wow us with their cutting edge technology, but only a few products are slated to hit the market right away. Here is our list of the best CES 2019 tech you can buy right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
alphabet project wing drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Drones: New rules could soon allow flights over people and at night

With commercial operators in mind, the U.S. government is looking to loosen restrictions on drone flights with a set of proposals that would allow the machines greater freedom to fly over populated areas and also at night.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
new yorker creates amazing robot costumes from household trash costume
Emerging Tech

Short film celebrates New Yorker’s amazing robot costumes

New York City resident Peter Kokis creates stunning robot costumes out of household trash. His designs are huge, heavy, and extremely intricate, and never fail to turn heads when he's out and about.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
china first plant on moon screen shot 2019 01 15 at 19 24
Emerging Tech

In a first for humankind, China is growing plants on the moon

Having recently landed a probe on the far side of the moon, China announced that it managed to grow the first plant on the moon, too. Here's why that matters for deep space travel.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ford robot bottom robutt testing
Emerging Tech

Ford’s sweaty robot bottom can simulate 10 years of seat use in mere days

Ford has developed 'Robutt,' a sweaty robot bottom that's designed to simulate the effects of having a pair of human buttocks sitting on its car seats for thousands of hours. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl