Get a peek at some of our favorite emerging tech on display at CE Week 2018

Each summer, some of the most exciting tech startups make their way to New York City for CE Week. For its twelfth anniversary, CE Week is moving uptown to the Javits Center for its biggest show yet. In between listening to fascinating discussions from tech leaders, we walked the halls of CE Week to take a look at the exciting products making their way to store shelves. Here are a few of our favorites.

If you’ve ever wanted to get a group selfie but realized your arms aren’t quite long enough, then AirSelfie 2 may be the perfect alternative. It’s a tiny selfie drone you control with your smartphone that’s packing a 12 megapixel camera. Photos are sent directly to the Airselfie app, where you have option of sharing them on social media or saving them to your phones photo gallery.

AirSelfie 2 is available online and select retailers. Pricing starts at $200 for the drone and you can purchase it with an optional powerbank for $250.

Lotus by Seam

While we’re seeing tons of new safety wearables in 2018, very few are as gorgeous and versatile as the Lotus by Seam. In addition to providing location data to friends and loved ones, Lotus also provides an audio recording when activated. For emergency situations, Lotus can automatically dial your primary contact and allows you to communicate using its built-in speaker. And in addition to all its safety features, Lotus also offers Google Assistant integration.

Lotus is expected to go on sale later this summer for $120. The wearable is available in two gender-neutral colors and clips directly onto clothing. An optional watch and necklace accessory will also be available from the Seam website.

3Doodler

Launched from a massively successful Kickstarter campaign in 2013, 3Doodler is an interactive 3D pen. Sort of like a glue gun on steroids, the 3Doodler allows users to create three-dimensional objects using heated plastic tubes.

There are currently three different versions of the 3Doodler available online: The 3Doodler Start has no hot parts and is meant primarily for children, while the 3Doodler Create Plus uses more versatile plastic tubing and is deaigned for older children and adults. Finally, the 3Doodler Pro is targeted toward creative professionals and can use speciality materials like wood, bronze, and copper to create 3D objects and renderings.

Owl Car Cam

While there are dozens of car cams on the market, the Owl Car Cam is one of our favorites. It’s a gorgeous, always-on car cam with a few tricks up its sleeve. In addition to filming both the inside and outside of your vehicle, the camera also offers awesome theft deterrent and social sharing features.

The Owl Car Cam sells online for $350. If you want to learn all about its awesome features, check out our full review.

Somnox

Last but not least is Somnox, our favorite sleep robot. Somnox uses relaxing melodies and simulated breathing to help you get a better night’s sleep. The peanut-shaped robot is controlled entirely from your smartphone and you can adjust the breathing settings as well as turn off the melodies completely.

Somnex is available for pre-order starting at around $550.