Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Ericsson wants to make 5G networking easier with packing tape

Jeremy Kaplan
By
ericsson 5g radio stripe network mwc 2019 tape
Jeremy Kaplan / Digital Trends

To network the average football stadium, you’d start by planting a tower right in the center of the field – guaranteeing great coverage for the athletes on field, and crummy signal strength for fans sitting as far from it as possible. To improve things, you’d probably scatter signal repeaters throughout the seats, and maybe attach them to the walkways that encircle the stadium, and stick a few at the edge of the field, and …. Waitaminute. How do you connect all of that junk?

“You would end up with a hundred cables! It would be a spaghetti monster that would be just catastrophe,” Pål Frenger, an expert in radio network energy performance at Ericsson Research, told Digital Trends.

To facilitate better networking at challenging locations such as arenas, historic sites, and dense urban environments, Frenger and colleagues invented what they call “Radio Stripes” – essentially packing tape with serialized radios every foot or so and linked by flexible wire. To deploy, simply unroll and affix.

It would be a spaghetti monster that would be just catastrophe.”

“You just get much more even performance if you have antennas everywhere compared to just the one spot,” Frenger said.

The idea is a little slice of genius, combining not just antennas and network cable but addressing power deployment as well. The new frequencies and shrinking size of antennas (Ericsson says researchers can make them the size of a small matchbox) make network access points ubiquitous, the company explains, but the actual deployment remains a challenge. Adhesive tape may be the answer. The product can be affixed easily and potentially is just as simple to remove, or you could install it under moldings or carpeting, or inside the frame of a building as it is being assembled.

ericsson 5g radio stripe network mwc 2019 tape 2
A piece of Ericsson’s Radio Stripe networking tape reveals radio modules and the power and networking cables connecting them. Jeremy Kaplan / Digital Trends

“we have this idea of making  network rollouts super simple,” he joked — taking a roll of the tape and simply rolling out a few feet on the floor.

Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm unveiled the technology during an opening day presentation at the Mobile World Congress 2019 show in Barcelona, pulling a wad of the tape from his pocket and waving it around like ribbon from a birthday present. At the event, Ekholm declared that 5G – short for fifth-generation networking — was no longer simply marketing hype but reality.

“We are as of today rolling out 5G networks in North America with live traffic,” explained Börje Ekholm, Ericsson president and CEO. “The technology is here and there is more to come. We are truly switching on 5G in 2019.”

Don't Miss

Here's everything you need to know about the Boring Company
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile won't roll out its 5G service until the second half of 2019

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best apps for cats crazy cat head
Computing

ThisPersonDoesNotExist has spawned a host of amazing copycat sites

After the success of the face-generating website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, the same A.I. is being used to create everything from imaginary Airbnb listings to creepy fake cats. Check them out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
seoul robot museum maa rsm r04 publiclobbyzone
Emerging Tech

South Korea is getting a world-class robot museum that will be built by robots

A new history of robotics museum in Seoul, South Korea, is being built by robots. Here's an overview of how the Robot Science Museum project is coming together. And when you can visit.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d printed food waste upprinting 2019 lk 03 web
Emerging Tech

3D printing snacks from food waste? Sounds gross, but it’s actually brilliant

The startup Upprinting Food has a way to help solve the world's waste problem. It aims to give old food a fresh lease of life by turning into a material which can be used for 3D printing new food.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
biggest bridges
Emerging Tech

Gaze at the biggest, tallest, longest, and most impressive bridges in the world

Humankind has built bridges for the better part of the last millenia, but in the 20th and 21st Century, we've taken bridge building to the next level. These iconic structures are among some of the biggest, longest, tallest and most…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

These tech-centric toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
spacex to send mannequin space station in major crew capsule test crewdragon iss
Emerging Tech

SpaceX crew capsule will carry a mannequin on its first trip to space station

SpaceX is gearing up to send its Crew Dragon capsule on its first test mission to the ISS this weekend. There are no crew on board yet, but the capsule will gather data using a sensor-laden mannequin, and also carry ISS supplies.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
the future of self driving cars poster for 6002341136001
Cars

From cruise control to automatic parking, all the steps to self-driving cars

Everybody is talking about self-driving cars, but how far along is the technology? Here's how self-driving cars operate today, and where they're going as we move into the future.
Posted By Will Nicol
ak 47 kamikaze drone
Emerging Tech

Makers of the AK-47 assault rifle have built a kamikaze drone as their sequel

Russian weapons manufacturer Kalashnikov, the company behind the famous AK-47 assault rifle, has developed a smart kamikaze drone. Here's how it could help change the face of modern warfare.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
boaty mcboatface third mission gettyimages 981143280
Emerging Tech

Boaty McBoatface’s new Antarctic mission will be its toughest yet

Autonomous submarine Boaty McBoatface will undergo its third mission this fall. The goal? To explore the effects of warming ocean waters on the enormous Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ripcord scanning robot company gettyimages 768001083
Emerging Tech

Meet the robot that will almost certainly steal your data entry job

For all the talk of paperless offices, go into just about any modern workplace and you’ll find stacks of documents piled up on shelves. Ripcord has developed a document-scanning robot to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
The Boring Company Digger
Emerging Tech

Here’s everything you need to know about the Boring Company

Elon Musk is changing how we build tunnels by developing new technologies to do the job quicker and more efficiently. And it's not just a idea anymore: Musk and company are already working toward several exciting new projects.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best crowdfunding projects 2017 kickstarter store
Emerging Tech

Here are 7 of the best crowdfunding sites on the web right now

Want to help an inventor create the next big thing in tech, or create a support page for someone close to you? Here are seven of our favorite crowdfunding sites, so you can bring your creation to life or back something you truly care about.
Posted By Ed Oswald