  1. News

iPad Air 5 getting upgraded camera, chip, and 5G in 2022

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Apple is reportedly eyeing an early 2022 release for the fifth-generation iPad Air, with some attractive upgrades such as 5G support and faster silicon at its heart. As per a report from Japanese blog Macotakara that cites reliable sources, the iPad Air 5 might arrive alongside the iPhone SE refresh in spring 2022.

Let’s start with the unsurprisingly disappointing part first. The iPad Air 5 is said to carry the same design as its predecessor that hit the shelves late in 2020. It arrived with an iPad Pro-esque design makeover back then. And given Apple’s love for using the same fundamental design for at least a couple of generations, an unchanged aesthetic profile for the upcoming iPad Air 5 is not at all shocking. But hey, at least buyers won’t be limited to boring shades like gray or silver, if the previous iPad Air is anything to go by. However, it’s unclear if Apple is adding any shades to the mix this year.

Same looks, meaningful improvements

Fifth generation Apple iPad Air.

Now, let’s talk about meaningful upgrades. The first one is support for 5G, which was also predictable. Apple gave the same cellular connectivity boost to the iPad Mini 6 a few months ago, preceded by a similar treatment meted out to the iPad Pro. Another key change is new and improved silicon. The fifth-generation iPad Air will reportedly come armed with the A15 Bionic system on a chip, the same silicon that also powers the iPad Mini 6 and the iPhone 13 series.

And lastly, but most importantly, the front camera is touted to get some serious upgrade as well. Apple has reportedly locked in a 12-megapixel front camera for the iPad Air 5, up from the 7-megapixel selfie snapper on its predecessor. But it’s not just the megapixel count that is increasing. With the new camera sensor, Apple is also bringing support for its Center Stage technology. For the unaware, it automatically adjusts the field of view and framing during video calls, following users as they move and keeping them at the center of attention. There’s no word on the asking price, though.

Editors' Recommendations

The best VPN services for 2022

best VPN services

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for January 2022

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

The XPS 13 Touch laptop is $300 off at Dell today

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is compact and powerful.

We can’t believe how cheap curved gaming monitors are at Dell today

Dell S3222HG 32-inch gaming monitor

Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything we know so far about Samsung’s next big flagship

Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked render.

This 75-inch 4K TV is only $600 — perfect timing for the Super Bowl

The 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV with the Google TV platform on the screen.

Get a stainless steel air fryer for only $50 today — $70 off the sticker price!

Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer - stainless steel

These are the best Super Bowl TV options for under $400

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV with the Roku TV interface on the screen.

Best Blink camera deals for January 2022

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for January 2022

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

The Surface Pro 7+ is $400 off at Walmart today

Student using Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a table with a Type Cover.

Daniel Radcliffe to play Weird Al Yankovic in new biopic

Daniel Radcliffe will play Weird Al Yankovic.

Amazon Fire HD 8 is 50% off at Best Buy right now

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet - 8 inch - black