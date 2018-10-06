Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

FDA approves sale of Bose’s over-the-counter hearing aid

Eric Brackett
By

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Bose approval to sell a hearing aid that can be used without the assistance of a medical professional. Hearing aids are nothing new, but this is the first one that will allow users to “fit, program and control the hearing aid on their own, without assistance from a health care provider.”

The FDA’s report says that more than 37 million Americans suffer from hearing loss which can range in severity from “a little trouble” to “deaf.” One’s hearing can be impaired due to a number of factors including aging, exposure to extremely loud noises, or certain medical conditions. The Bose device is aimed to help those who suffer from mild to moderate hearing impairment.

One of the benefits of the Bose device is that it can be controlled and programmed through a mobile app, making it easier for users to make adjustments based on their needs. The device itself is an air conduction hearing aid which works by capturing sound waves and amplifying them through the use of microphones in order to produce louder sounds.

Malvina Eydelman, director of the Division of Ophthalmic, and Ear, Nose and Throat Devices at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that the approval of the Bose device should make it easier for patients with mild to moderate hearing issues to obtain the help they need.

“Today’s marketing authorization provides certain patients with access to a new hearing aid that provides them with direct control over the fit and functionality of the device,” said Eydelman. “The FDA is committed to ensuring that individuals with hearing loss have options for taking an active role in their health care.”

While this device is the first of its kind to be approved for marketing, it won’t be the last. In 2017, Congress passed a law which allowed for the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids which means we’ll likely see many similar products on the market in the coming months and years. However, such devices will still need to comply with local and state laws which might require a visit to a medical professional in order to obtain a hearing aid.

This is Bose’s first over-the-counter hearing aid, but it is not the first time they’ve made a product which can assist people with communication. In 2016, the company announced a set of earphones which could enhance conversations, making it easier to hear people in noisy places such as crowded bars or restaurants.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drones of 2018
phones for kids
Emerging Tech

Drop that iPhone! Researchers suggest limiting kids’ screen time to 2 hours a day

How much screen time should our kids have per day? Researchers from Canada have attempted to answer that question with a recent analysis of lifestyle data from 4,520 American kids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
paintcopter autonomous paint spraying drone from disney research
Emerging Tech

Disney takes to the air with an autonomous paint-spraying drone

Look what's just flown out of Disney Research's workshop. It's none other than an autonomous spray-painting drone that can apply colorful designs not only to flat surfaces, but to 3D objects, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everence dna based tattoo artist
Emerging Tech

DNA-infused tattoo ink lets your loved ones remain a part of you — literally

Are you looking for a fresh new way to show your love for a pet or another person? A new startup has pioneered a method to incorporate DNA into regular tattoo ink. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gene editing crispr groundcherries gettyimages sb10069342y 001
Emerging Tech

Domesticating crops usually takes centuries. CRISPR just did it in two years

Scientists have demonstrated how gene editing can modify the fruit groundcherries so that they can be grown outside of their native region for the first time. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
us army ribbon gun four barrels forward1 1538424104
Emerging Tech

Soldiers or Terminators? U.S. Army mulling rifle that fires 250 rounds per second

The U.S. Army is testing a prototype four barrel 'ribbon gun' rifle that's capable of firing all four rounds simultaneously. It totally looks like something out of a sci-fi war movie.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vending machines that do laundry arrive at london subway stations vlcean life
Emerging Tech

There are now vending machines in London that dry-clean your laundry

Londoners who have neither the time or inclination to dry-clean their laundry can now drop it in a vending machine and collect it, all ready to wear, within 24 hours. The machines are heading to 200 locations across the capital.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
japan next generation shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet jr east alfa x
Emerging Tech

Japan’s next-generation Shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet

Japan has unveiled the design of its next-generation bullet train that will whisk passengers along the network at speeds of up to 224 mph, making it the fastest train service in the world when it goes into service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
mobilimb robot finger mobilefinger
Emerging Tech

Give your phone the finger with this creepy, versatile robotic attachment

Called MobiLimb, this robotic finger attachment plugs into your smartphone and pulls itself along the floor by making beckoning motions. Check it out in full unsettling action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mercury robot balancing act engineering sentis
Emerging Tech

The secret to robots with good balance? Shakira-level gyrating hips

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have created a robot, designed to be able to withstand various bumps without falling over. Here's why that's such a big problem to solve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nobel prizes 2018 france physics
Emerging Tech

2018’s Nobel-winning scientists targeted tumors and built optical tweezers

Thanks to the achievements of this year's winners of the Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and medicine, we can better fight caner, probe quantum biology, and manufacture greener chemicals. One winner also includes the first female…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best 3D printers, how do 3d printers work
Emerging Tech

How do 3D printers work? Here’s a super-simple breakdown

How do 3D printers work, exactly? If you ever wondered how these magical machines create 3D objects in a matter of hours, then look no further than this dead-simple breakdown of the four most common printing technologies.
Posted By Drew Prindle
history of 3d printing milestones gyro cube shape
Emerging Tech

3D printing is older than you think. Here's how it went from labs to basements

3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies today allowing anyone to turn an idea into a physical product. Here are the landmark events that brought it to where it is in 2018.
Posted By Luke Dormehl