NASA’s InSight mission prepares for Mars landing on Monday

NASA’s InSight mission to Mars is just days away from reaching its destination. On Monday, November 26, the InSight lander will blaze through the atmosphere of the red planet and land on the surface. Now, the NASA team is making final preparations for the landing.

One of the many challenges of sending a craft to Mars is that engineers back on Earth can’t control the craft in real time. They have to rely on pre-programed software to guide the craft and wait for data to come back from other nearby craft to see if the lander has made it through the atmosphere to its destination. The craft will enter the top of the Martian atmosphere at a breakneck 12,300 mph (19,800 kph) before slowing down to 5 mph (8 kph) before landing on the surface.

According to NASA, the landing has been planned out down to the minute:

“11:40 a.m. PST — Separation from the cruise stage that carried the mission to Mars

11:41 a.m. PST — Turn to orient the spacecraft properly for atmospheric entry

11:47 a.m. PST — Atmospheric entry at about 12,300 mph (19,800 kph), beginning the entry, descent and landing phase

11:49 a.m. PST — Peak heating of the protective heat shield reaches about 2,700°F (about 1,500°C)

15 seconds later — Peak deceleration, with the intense heating causing possible temporary dropouts in radio signals

11:51 a.m. PST — Parachute deployment

15 seconds later — Separation from the heat shield

10 seconds later — Deployment of the lander’s three legs

11:52 a.m. PST — Activation of the radar that will sense the distance to the ground

11:53 a.m. PST — First acquisition of the radar signal

20 seconds later — Separation from the back shell and parachute

0.5 second later — The retrorockets, or descent engines, begin firing

2.5 seconds later — Start of the “gravity turn” to get the lander into the proper orientation for landing

22 seconds later — InSight begins slowing to a constant velocity (from 17 mph to a constant 5 mph, or from 27 kph to 8 kph) for its soft landing

11:54 a.m. PST — Expected touchdown on the surface of Mars

12:01 p.m. PST — “Beep” from InSight’s X-band radio directly back to Earth, indicating InSight is alive and functioning on the surface of Mars”

If you want to watch along to see if the InSight mission hits these milestones, the landing will be streamed live on NASA’s YouTube channel and in other locations. For information about when and how to watch the landing plus a pre-landing briefing and an engineering overview, have a look at NASA’s watch online page.