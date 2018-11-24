Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA’s InSight mission prepares for Mars landing on Monday

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s InSight mission to Mars is just days away from reaching its destination. On Monday, November 26, the InSight lander will blaze through the atmosphere of the red planet and land on the surface. Now, the NASA team is making final preparations for the landing.

One of the many challenges of sending a craft to Mars is that engineers back on Earth can’t control the craft in real time. They have to rely on pre-programed software to guide the craft and wait for data to come back from other nearby craft to see if the lander has made it through the atmosphere to its destination. The craft will enter the top of the Martian atmosphere at a breakneck 12,300 mph (19,800 kph) before slowing down to 5 mph (8 kph) before landing on the surface.

According to NASA, the landing has been planned out down to the minute:

  • “11:40 a.m. PST — Separation from the cruise stage that carried the mission to Mars
  • 11:41 a.m. PST  — Turn to orient the spacecraft properly for atmospheric entry
  • 11:47 a.m. PST — Atmospheric entry at about 12,300 mph (19,800 kph), beginning the entry, descent and landing phase
  • 11:49 a.m. PST  — Peak heating of the protective heat shield reaches about 2,700°F (about 1,500°C)
  • 15 seconds later — Peak deceleration, with the intense heating causing possible temporary dropouts in radio signals
  • 11:51 a.m. PST  — Parachute deployment
  • 15 seconds later — Separation from the heat shield
  • 10 seconds later — Deployment of the lander’s three legs
  • 11:52 a.m. PST — Activation of the radar that will sense the distance to the ground
  • 11:53 a.m. PST  — First acquisition of the radar signal
  • 20 seconds later — Separation from the back shell and parachute
  • 0.5 second later — The retrorockets, or descent engines, begin firing
  • 2.5 seconds later — Start of the “gravity turn” to get the lander into the proper orientation for landing
  • 22 seconds later — InSight begins slowing to a constant velocity (from 17 mph to a constant 5 mph, or from 27 kph to 8 kph) for its soft landing
  • 11:54 a.m. PST — Expected touchdown on the surface of Mars
  • 12:01 p.m. PST — “Beep” from InSight’s X-band radio directly back to Earth, indicating InSight is alive and functioning on the surface of Mars”

If you want to watch along to see if the InSight mission hits these milestones, the landing will be streamed live on NASA’s YouTube channel and in other locations. For information about when and how to watch the landing plus a pre-landing briefing and an engineering overview, have a look at NASA’s watch online page.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MIT's revolutionary new prototype plane has zero moving parts
future mars missions mission 2020 rover
Emerging Tech

NASA selects the all-important landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission

NASA said on Monday that the landing site for its much-anticipated Mars 2020 rover mission has the potential to "revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbor life."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insight mars mission california launch cubesats nasa
Emerging Tech

Here’s how the InSight mission to Mars will confirm its landing to NASA

NASA's InSight mission has sent a lander to Mars. NASA researchers have now shared details on how they will monitor the touching down of the lander at the end of its 91 million mile journey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
white elephant gift ideas
Emerging Tech

14 White elephant gift ideas that are guaranteed to spice up your holiday party

To help you make a splash at your holiday party this year, we've put together a quick list of the best White Elephant gift ideas the world has ever seen. Proceed with caution!
Posted By Drew Prindle
window washing drone for skyscrapers could replace human cleaners aerones
Emerging Tech

Dangle no more: Window-washing drone for towers could replace human cleaners

The maker of a window-washing drone for tall buildings claims it can do the job 20 times faster than humans and is much safer than using workers in cradles that dangle on the side of buildings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insane ways to cook a turkey crazy feat
Smart Home

From flashlights to fireballs, 5 dubious but hilarious way to cook a turkey

Cooking the ol' Thanksgiving Day turkey in the oven can take hours. That said, why use a traditional oven when you can just as easily incinerate the bird with a jet engine? Here are the most insane ways to cook a turkey.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
hypersurfaces touch sensitive tech smart image01
Emerging Tech

Vibration-sensing tech turns any ‘dumb’ surface into a smart touch-sensitive one

What if it was possible to use a special chip to transform any surface into a touch-sensitive one? That science fiction dream is what startup HyperSurfaces is working hard to achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
future of food introduction hamburguesa probeta culturedbeef
Emerging Tech

Time for test-tube turkey? Everything you need to know about lab-grown meat

Lab-grown meat is big business. A handful of enterprising startups have raised and invested hundreds of millions of dollars into nascent technology, banking on breakthroughs in biotech to revolutionize the food industry.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
mypark parking app and robot img 2593
Emerging Tech

Collapsing ‘robot’ could save you a parking space on Black Friday

Want to be sure you get a parking spot at the mall on Black Friday? Maybe you should get a robot to guard your place for you. A startup called MyPark is offering exactly that service.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars moon phobos is breaking apart
Emerging Tech

Scientists may have solved the mystery of how a Martian moon got its markings

The question of how the Martian moon Phobos got its strange groove patterns has baffled scientists for decades. Advanced computer modelling techniques may have just solved the mystery.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot arm feeds diner or companion mze3ntu2mq
Emerging Tech

This weird wearable robot arm will feed you and your dinner companion

Researchers have developed an oddball chest-mounted social feeding robot system which uses a robotic arm to feed either the wearer or their dinner partner. Is this the future of dining tech?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
holiday 2018 23andme dna
Deals

Discover your roots for half the price with 23andMe’s Black Friday sale

Last year, 23andMe was among Amazon's top five best-selling items for Black Friday. Now the saliva-based DNA test kit is once again being discounted at a generous 50 percent off its Health + Ancestry package.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
mit plane no moving parts motorless 02
Emerging Tech

MIT’s revolutionary new prototype plane has zero moving parts

Thanks to MIT engineers, the future of air travel could involve planes that pump out zero emissions, produce virtually zero sound, and have zero moving parts. A new prototype plane shows how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
braingate paralysis use tablets 2 braincompute
Emerging Tech

Brain-reading tech lets paralyzed people control a tablet with their thoughts

Brain-reading technology makes it possible for people with paralysis to use tablets and other mobile devices -- simply by thinking about cursor movements and clicks. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high tech and low budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Patrick Daniels