Smart first-aid kit uses algorithms to explain how to prioritize emergencies

Why it matters to you The Comprehensive Rescue System is an “intelligent” first aid kit that uses a tablet and smart algorithms to help you deal with injuries.

Technology and medical research have both progressed enormously over the past few decades, but first-aid kits have not necessarily advanced at the same rate. Emergency management startup Mobilize Rescue Systems wants to change that with its new “intelligent” first-aid kit, the Comprehensive Rescue System. Alongside the first-aid tools you expect to find in order to deal with a serious injury, it also boasts an embedded tablet in its lid — containing lessons and instructions from thousands of pages of triage and emergency response documents.

Not only is the information available to read, but it will also advise you on exactly what you need to do (and when you need to do it) in an emergency situation. And, no, you do not need a medical degree to follow its advice.

“What we’ve done is give anyone immediate access to custom instructions to aid an injured or sick person, no training necessary,” Matt Pelak, director of business development and technical co-founder of Mobilize, told Digital Trends. “Because of our unique algorithm, the input you give to the app gives you back simple directions, specifically tailored for the victim, on how to stop bleeding, do CPR, or several other treatments. This isn’t just a one-size-fits-all list of generic instructions, but exactly what you need, when you need it.”

Pelak says that the system could be usefully incorporated into any environment, although Mobilize has had particular interest from schools and universities, the oil and gas industry, and local authorities.

“Because of the different sizes of the kits, there’s generally a size for every need and budget, plus having the app on your phone makes it incredibly portable,” Pelak said. “The app requires no data or cell service so it can be used anywhere, and it [can be updated] through the app stores.”

The high-end hard-case version runs for $2,250, while a soft-case version will set you back $1,750. That is not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but if you’re going to shell out on technology, you may as well do it for technology which could one day save a person’s life. If you can’t afford that, a $180 version offers a scaled-down kit that works with a user’s cellphone rather than its own tablet.