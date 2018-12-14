Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Capture app saves money by 3D scanning objects using iPhone’s TrueDepth camera

Luke Dormehl
By

Like 3D printing is to regular two-dimensional printing, so too does 3D scanning open up a realm of possibilities we couldn’t have imagined with our old flatbed Epson image scanner. The ability to easily scan every facet of an object and then share the resulting three-dimensional model is one of those examples of technology  that seemed like science fiction just a few years ago. The problem is that it’s also been pretty expensive. For example, the nifty Artec Leo — a device we got to check out at CES 2018 — costs $25,800. That’s an acceptable price tag for a product aimed at industrial engineers and medical institutions, but it’s a bit too pricey for your average consumer.

What if, instead of having to shell out the best part of a years’ rent for a dedicated 3D scanner, you were able to squeeze similar functionality out of a device that you already carry around with you? That’s the idea behind Capture, a new iPhone app created by the Y Combinator-backed startup Standard Cyborg. Standard Cyborg’s technology leverages the sensors and cameras in Apple’s smartphones and uses them to let anyone take 3D images and move them into augmented reality (AR).

“There are different approaches to create a 3D model using photos or 3D cameras,” Standard Cyborg co-founder and CEO, Jeff Huber, told Digital Trends. “The 2D to 3D process is called photogrammetry, and on average requires about 30 minutes to generate a high-res scan. Other 3D cameras can be used, but they cost anywhere from $400 to $50,000. The iPhone isn’t free, but there are 99.9 million people that have access to this powerful technology that don’t yet realize it.”

Capture uses the front-facing TrueDepth camera and laser scanning system found on newer iPhones (iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max). It works by creating a “point cloud” that lets it gauge the depth of each part of whatever’s put in front of it, and utilize this information to create a 3D dimensional model. These models can then be saved and shared with others. Standard Cyborg’s 3D SDKs (software development kits) also allow developers to build similar 3D-scanning functionality into their own apps.

“Developers are surprising us every day with creative use cases,” Huber siad. “We’ve seen strong interest in creating 3D models for AR and VR, as well as powering custom-fitted products and properly sized products. For example, using our scanning and deep learning tools, it’s very easy to create a shoe sizing app. We are working with a number of companies now, and our tools will be broadly released in January.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
cryptocurrency wallet for kids lifestyle5
Emerging Tech

This cryptocurrency wallet for kids isn’t nearly as stupid as it sounds

So you’ve taught your 6-year-old child to read, write, and play nice with others. What’s next? Give them a base understanding of cryptocurrency, of course. This Kickstarter aims to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lume cube lighting kit dji mavic 2
Emerging Tech

Light, speed: Lighting kit for DJI Mavic 2 lets you fly and film in the dark

Lume Cube, maker of small battery-powered LED lights for mobile photography, has announced a new lighting kit built specifically for the DJI Mavic 2 -- the first of its kind. Already our favorite drone, this makes the Mavic 2 even better.
Posted By Daven Mathies
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
virgin galactic launches shuttle feat
Emerging Tech

Virgin Galactic’s latest test flight takes it to the edge of space

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has successfully carried out its fourth powered flight in Mojave, California. It was the company's most ambitious test flight yet -- and bodes well for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the Red Planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

SpaceX isn't the only organization pining to visit the Red Planet. Here's a detailed list of all operational and planned missions to Mars, along with explanations of their objectives, spacecraft details, and mission proposals.
Posted By Ed Oswald
electromagnetic pulse sandia friendly leonard martinez emp
Emerging Tech

There’s a giant EMP blaster in New Mexico. Don’t worry, it’s here to protect us

An electromagnetic pulse has the potential to disable virtually all electronics within a large area. To help protect against such a threat is a new, friendly EMP emitter. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
anycubic photon review 3d printer feat
Product Review

This was 3D printed? With the Anycubic Photon, you can't tell

Never mind the fact that the Anycubic Photon 3D printer only costs 500 bucks. In terms of sheer print quality, this printer is on the same level as machines that cost six times as much.
Posted By Drew Prindle
aleph farms lab grown meat 6 s
Emerging Tech

There’s a new lab-grown meat startup on the block — and it has a secret weapon

Aleph Farms is developing lab-grown steaks with the same flavor, shape, texture, and structure as the real thing using beef cells isolated from living cows. Coming soon to a store near you?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
takeoff robotic grocery fulfilment copy of take off 3d7 p6 1
Smart Home

This A.I.-enabled tech brings cutting-edge automation to grocery stores

Takeoff Technologies is working to make grocery deliveries fast, accurate, and convenient using A.I.-enabled technology to augment robotic grocery orders that can be completed in minutes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
say hello to serve postmates cute autonomous delivery robot
Emerging Tech

Postmates’ to roll out Minion-like autonomous delivery robots in 2019

Postmates is about to employ a cute little robot to work alongside its human delivery personnel. Called Serve, the wheel-based bot can carry items weighing up to 50 pounds and has a range of 30 miles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ecig vapor affects cells
Emerging Tech

Are e-cigarettes safe? Here’s what the most recent science says

Ecigarettes are widely regarded and advertised as a healthier alternative to cigarettes for people who are trying to kick the smoking habit. How safe are these cigarette alternatives? We went deep into the recent scientific literature to…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
lift aircraft drone rides 2019 dscf1950
Emerging Tech

Thrill-seekers will be able to pilot themselves in a giant drone as soon as 2019

Want to hitch a ride on a giant drone? The startup Lift Aircraft is gearing up to let paying customers fly its 18-rotor giant drones over assorted scenic landscapes across the U.S.
Posted By Luke Dormehl