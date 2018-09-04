Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Japan preps first test for its awesome ‘space elevator’

Trevor Mogg
By

Next time you step inside an elevator, imagine it has a button marked “space.”

It may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but researchers in Japan are prepping an experiment for this month to test part of a design for an elevator between Earth and space.

Based at Shizuoka University, 80 miles west of Tokyo, the research team envisions a so-called “space elevator” as a low-cost alternative to rockets for getting astronauts and cargo to orbiting space stations way above Earth.

The experiment is the first of its kind, Japan’s Mainichi newspaper reported.

We first heard about Japan’s plan for a space elevator six years ago when construction firm Obayashi Corporation outlined an electric-powered design capable of transporting up to 30 people at a time into space.

While the two projects are separate, Obayashi has agreed to act as technical adviser for the Shizuoka team, sharing expertise gained from its own research conducted over the last few years.

This month’s experiment will involve a tiny version of the setup in which the team aims to move a motor-driven “elevator car” — essentially a small container — along a 10-meter-long cable connected between two microsatellites. Both satellites will be released from the International Space Station, with satellite-based cameras monitoring the experiment as it takes place.

If the engineers can succeed in moving the container along the cable, the achievement would take the team closer to realizing its dream of building an elevator between Earth and space.

A nine-day ride

Obayashi’s design, which is similar in many ways to the one proposed by the university team, envisions a high-strength cable stretching 22,370 miles (36,000 km) from Earth to a terminal station with laboratories and a living area. At 125 mph (200 kmh), the elevator would travel at more than twice the speed of today’s fastest elevator in China’s Shanghai Tower. And if getting too close to people in a regular elevator leaves you feeling queasy, then take note — the space elevator’s “top floor” will take nine days to reach.

The Mainichi points out that the project could cost as much as 10 trillion yen ($90 billion), but with the elevator’s operating costs estimated at around one-hundredth of that of the space shuttle, the financial benefits could be huge over time.

Obayashi already has plenty of experience of working on bold construction projects, though there’s little argument that a cosmic elevator would be its boldest to date.

But let’s not get carried away with ourselves here. Building an elevator to space is a monumental undertaking and a range of obstacles will need to be overcome for it to become a reality. These include developing a high-strength cable using carbon nanotechnology, and one that can protect against cosmic rays and incoming space debris. There’s also the question of how to fund it.

Still, we like the idea of stepping into an elevator and pressing the button marked “space,” so we hope Obayashi succeeds in meeting its (somewhat ambitious) 2050 deadline for the project.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The world's largest floating solar power plant just went online in China
dji mavic 2 pro drone press
Product Review

DJI has always been the king of drones, and the new Mavics are almost perfect

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
university illinois noise cancelling setup system
Emerging Tech

New tech blocks noise disruption faster than the speed of sound

Researchers from the University of Illinois have developed a smart wireless network which identifies disruptive noise and cancels it out faster than the speed of sound. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university of essex strawberry picking robot dsc 0176 new
Emerging Tech

Strawberry-picking robots could replace human workers in the field

Robotics experts at the U.K.'s University of Essex have teamed up with a British jelly manufacturer to build robots that could replace human workers as strawberry pickers on farms.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3 degree of freedom motion simulator feel three 2
Emerging Tech

This cockpit-style simulator will make your VR experiences more immersive

Do you want a cockpit-style VR gaming chair that looks like something a Star Trek captain would sit in? If so, this new 3 Degree of Freedom Motion Simulator Kickstarter may be for you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Temi Robot
Smart Home

Temi is your personal robot butler, like an Amazon Echo Show on wheels

If you’ve been dreaming of a domestic robot or a smart speaker that can follow you around the house, then Temi could be just what you're looking for. We went hands-on with the personal robot at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Simon Hill
dji mavic air press
Product Review

Pocket-sized and practically perfect, the Mavic Air is DJI’s best drone yet

After years of developing game-changing innovations for drones, DJI went back and cherry-picked all the best features. The result? The Mavic Air.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
krups sub home beer dispenser
Emerging Tech

Can this tabletop Krups keg really deliver a perfect pour? We asked beer snobs

Have you ever wanted a refreshing cold pint of beer from your favorite pub, but didn’t want to leave the house? With the Krups SUB Home Beer Dispenser you can tap your favorite beer in your own home.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
robots peer pressure study
Emerging Tech

Robots can peer pressure kids, but don’t think for a second that we’re immune

Researchers have demonstrated how kids can be peer pressured by robots, even when this means denying facts which are patently obvious. But don't think for a second that grown adults are immune.
Posted By Luke Dormehl