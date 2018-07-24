Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Remember the Y2K scare? Japan is facing a similar date-related tech crisis

Luke Dormehl
By

If you’re in your mid-20s or older, chances are that you remember the Y2K scare, the year 2000-era menace which promised to make even nu metal seem benign by comparison. In the end, the so-called “Millennium bug” did very little damage, thanks to programmer-led interventions. Jump forward 18 years, however, and Japan has its own impending millennium bug-style problem — and it’s threatening to hit systems in April next year when the current emperor departs.

Having been emperor of Japan since 1989, current emperor Akihito has remained in power throughout much of the rise of personal computing to its current omnipresent status. The problem, it transpires, is that the Japanese calendar is based on era names which coincide with the rule of its emperors. Software using the Japanese-style calendar has to be adapted to work with new era names, but for this software to be changed and tested, the new era name has to be known in advance. The problem? The Japanese government hasn’t announced it yet, and won’t do so for cultural reasons — since announcing the new era name before Emperor Akihito steps down would disrespect him by putting the focus instead on his son, Prince Naruhito, who will take over.

“Several sectors could face troubles like the postal service, transportation ticket vending machine, and banks,” Anne-Léonore Dardenne, an expert in Japanese domestic and international affairs, told Digital Trends. “For example, the record of tax payments could be problematic, as well as the printing of the Jūminhyō, a registry of current residential addresses maintained by local governments. It might also be impossible to withdraw money from ATMs. The Japanese calendar is used in almost every official document. For political reasons or cultural reasons, the government, public agencies, and financial institutions all use this calendar.”

Microsoft addressed the potential problems in a recent blog post, aimed at Japanese customers. “The magnitude of this event on computing systems using the Japanese calendar may be similar to the Y2K event with the Gregorian Calendar,” the post read. “For the Y2K event, there was world-wide recognition of the upcoming change, resulting in governments and software vendors beginning to work on solutions for that problem several years before 1 Jan 2000.”

Dardenne said that most Japanese companies working with overseas partners or employing foreigners are already using the Western-style calendar, so they shouldn’t be affected by the name change. “The effects outside Japan should not be felt,” she added. However, she did warn of the risks of scam artists seizing on the opportunity to try and flog new computers or software to vulnerable parties, or to try and steal banking information by pretending to be bankers, and telling them that their old passwords are no longer valid.

Don't Miss

Detroit Auto Show finally caves to CES, will move to June in 2020
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

The Looking Glass brings us closer than ever to Star Wars-like holograms

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fruit fly brain scan flybrain
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the world’s most detailed image of a fruit fly brain

Using a technique known as high-speed electron microscopy, scientists from Howard Hughes Medical Institute have carried out the most detailed fruit fly brain imaging in history. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fda approves impossible burger
Emerging Tech

That bleeding vegetarian burger from Impossible Foods is now FDA-approved

Impossible Foods created a vegetarian burger that "bleeds" just like a real, juicy, half-pounder does. This week, the FDA determined that the key ingredient in Impossible Foods' veggie burger poses no risk to our health.
Posted By Lulu Chang
top tech stories 1 17 2016 braille tablet 1003x668
Emerging Tech

Reprogrammable Braille could capture the Harry Potter series in a few pages

Why carry around a tome when you can carry around just a few pages? That seems to have been the question that launched the latest innovation in Braille, which could reduce the size and weight of books for the visually impaired.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Bill Nye
Emerging Tech

We asked Bill Nye about his plan to save Earth from civilization-ending asteroids

An asteroid impact event is unlikely — but the consequence would be catastrophic. Bill Nye, the fun-loving science guy, spearheaded a Kickstarter campaign to raise money and raise awareness about these outer space threats.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best super blue blood moon photos nasa
Emerging Tech

The longest lunar eclipse in 100 years happens this Friday, but there’s a catch

Get out your binoculars and your passports  -- that is, if you want to catch the longest total lunar eclipse of our lifetimes. Well, at least, of the century. On Friday, the celestial event will run for more than 100 minutes.
Posted By Lulu Chang
space-shuttle-atlantis-launch-nasa
Emerging Tech

NASA’s invention of the year award goes to … space lube?

NASA recently handed out its award for the 2018 Government and Commercial Invention of the Year, and the winner is … space lube. Here are the properties that make it quite so special.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
next gen deodorant more effective gettyimages 73328501
Emerging Tech

A new discovery could make next-gen deodorants way more effective

Scientists in the U.K have taken an important step in eradicating body odor by isolating the species of bacteria which causes the most foul-smelling compounds. Next step: Better deodorants.
Posted By Luke Dormehl