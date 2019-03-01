Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

MIT has a robotic mini-cheetah that can do backflips. Humanity is doomed

Luke Dormehl
By

What’s scarier than a cheetah, one of nature’s most awesome big cats? A robot cheetah, of course. What’s scarier than a robot cheetah? A backflipping robot cheetah, created by the evidently fiendishly brilliant robotics geniuses over at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Clearly taking their cue from the example set by nearby Boston Dynamics’ backflipping Atlas robot, MIT researchers have developed a “Mini Cheetah” robot that’s capable of pulling off some dazzling athletic maneuvers. While its 20-pound weight makes it somewhat more diminutive than the 100-plus pound real animal it’s based on, MIT’s robocat nonetheless impresses. According to its creators, it’s able to trot over uneven terrain at speeds around twice as fast as an average person’s walking speed. In addition to its big backflipping party piece, it can also scoot sideways and backward, rotate its body while moving, hop around, roll its shoulders, and even prance about in leaves like a cute little over-excited puppy.

mit mini cheetah backflip
MIT

However, one of its most impressive features also looks the meanest when shown off in MIT’s demo reel. While the cheetah-bot can cope handily with being kicked and pushed, when it does get knocked over it’s capable of climbing easily back to its feet. That’s a crucial skill if a robot like this was to be used in a real-world scenario such as carrying out inspection tasks, surveillance, or rescue missions.

This isn’t the only cheetah robot that MIT has developed. As its name hints, Mini Cheetah has a larger sibling. As shown off last year, MIT’s Cheetah 3 robot can leap and gallop across rough terrain, climb up staircases littered with debris, leap terrifyingly onto desks, and neatly recover its balance when it’s yanked or shoved. For power, it crunches on human biomatter which it … no, we’re just kidding about that bit! We don’t want to give its creators any undue ideas.

There’s no word on whether MIT plans to commercialize Mini Cheetah, although there are other four-legged robots on the market (or soon to be on the market) if you’re interested. We’re totally saving up our money just in case an MIT spinoff decides this would be a lucrative venture, though.

Don't Miss

Planet Nine could be five times the size of the Earth and closer than we thought
fedex sameday bot delivery robot
Emerging Tech

FedEx’s new autonomous delivery robots can hop curbs and climb stairs

Courier service FedEx announced its entry into the fast-growing field of delivery robots with the impressive SameDay Bot. Check it out in autonomous stair-climbing, curb-hopping action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at A.I. and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Kitty Hawk's flying protoype
Emerging Tech

These flying cars want to take your commute to new heights

Flying cars aren't just science fiction anymore. Here are 10 models currently in development, the companies working on them, and when you'll be able to get your hands on one (hint: it's much closer than you think).
Posted By Ed Oswald, Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

A cut above the rest: Here are the 5 best robotic lawn mowers

Humans waste an ungodly amount of fossil fuels and time mowing their lawns. Robotic lawnmowers are an easy, green way to save you time and minimize your carbon footprint. Here are our favorite robotic lawnmowers on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
arkup floating hurricane proof home mobile 1
Smart Home

Arkup’s $6 million floating home can withstand a Category 4 hurricane

As ocean temperatures continue to rise, we can expect stronger hurricanes in the years to come. Startup Arkup has built a floating livable yacht that is specifically designed to weather a Category 4 hurricane.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Dallon Adams
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Drone app B4UFLY should receive a better rating in the app store soon

The FAA's B4UFLY app is supposed to help drone hobbyists fly their aircraft safely, but abysmal reviews on app stores suggest it's not working out. The good news is that the FAA has invited the private sector in to overhaul the software.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
agility digit delivery robot with box 3
Emerging Tech

Forget wheels: This delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep

Autonomous wheeled delivery robots are seemingly everywhere in 2019. Agility Robotics' Digit robot takes a different approach: It promises to carry out its deliveries while walking on two legs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Photography

How a drone flight in Myanmar landed a French tourist in jail

Of course you want to fly your drone on vacation — exploring a new place from the sky and capturing great footage is all part of the fun of owning a quadcopter. But better make sure you check out the local drone rules first ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

Straighten up and fly right: How to register your drone with the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration requires registration for most drones, except the teeny, tiny ones that fly around your house. Learn how to register your drone with our step-by-step guide so you don't run afoul of the law.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
kosmos 482 land on earth 1972 cpa 4196
Emerging Tech

Defunct Soviet space probe will crash back to Earth after 47 years in orbit

A failed Venus probe launched by the Soviet Union almost half a century ago could crash back down to Earth as early as this year. The Kosmos 482 probe has been doing laps of Earth since 1972.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Google has found a way to use A.I. to boost the usefulness of wind energy

Google and DeepMind have developed an A.I. able to predict wind power output 36 hours ahead of the power being generated. The results could help strengthen the case for the use of wind power.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
planet nine new data bias konstantin batygin mike brown planet9 sizecompa original
Emerging Tech

Planet Nine could be five times the size of the Earth and closer than we thought

Is there a hidden ninth planet in our solar system? Astronomers have been debating this for three years, and now new evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis suggests the planet could be larger and closer than previously thought.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
thailand floating solar panels mzizmtuxmg
Emerging Tech

Thailand’s ambitious new solar plants will float on dams and reservoirs

Thailand has some big plans for solar energy. The country's state-run Electricity Generating Authority is planning to build floating solar power stations at eight dams across Thailand.
Posted By Luke Dormehl