Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

These crazy alien-like structures were built by MIT’s silkworm-inspired robots

Luke Dormehl
By

When it comes to futuristic construction technologies, few things can make 3D printing or bricklaying robots look like old news. A new swarm of silkworm-inspired robots built by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers certainly fits the bill, however. Called Fiberbots, these diminutive cylindrical robots are capable of spinning giant cocoons made of fiberglass, which spring up like otherworldly plants from a sci-fi movie.

The Fiberbots use a tiny arm to wind fiberglass thread around their bodies, pulling it up from a tank on the ground. The materials are then mixed in a nozzle and heated using ultraviolet light to form a hard tube. The robots spin 3-inch segments of tubing, before deflating themselves, and using a tiny onboard motor and wheels to crawl to the end of that segment, ready to begin the process again. The Fiberbots are even able to communicate with one another so as to avoid colliding with one another, and to coordinate the most efficient means of building. Over a 12-hour period, a swarm of 22 of these robots can weave multiple treelike structures stretching almost 15 feet in the air.

While it sounds like (and is) an impressive tech demo, the Fiberbots could have promising real-world applicability. Fiberglass might be a lightweight material, but it’s surprisingly strong and resilient against the elements. For example, the treelike structures built by the Fiberbot robots can survive weather conditions including extreme winds, rain, and snow for months at a time.

Due to the challenge of transporting large structures long distances, the hope is that tools like the Fiberbots could one day be used to build structures in inhospitable environments, such as on Mars. In that scenario, human builders wouldn’t be required and instructions would simply be transmitted to the robots for them to follow.

Is this the future of construction as we know it? The Fiberbot project seemingly isn’t yet ready to graduate on to more advanced structures such as houses or bridges just yet, but all the signs are there that this could be a significant development.

A paper describing the work, “Design of a multi-agent, fiber composite digital fabrication system,” was recently published in the journal Science Robotics.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

7 ambitious DARPA projects that could revolutionize the armed forces
encounter robot arm project
Emerging Tech

This mirror-wielding robot arm behaves in a freakily lifelike manner

Created by German-based artist Piet Schmidt, this robot arm project will come close to tricking you into thinking it's a real creature, based on its behavior. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
digitail wearable tail app screen shot 2018 09 24 at 20 39 19
Emerging Tech

This app-controlled prosthetic tail may be the weirdest wearable device yet

San Diego Comic-Con may be almost a year away, but it’s never too early to start preparing your cosplay costume. This wearable animatronic tail, controlled via your smartphone, should help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
microsoft and shell build ai into gas stations to help spot smokers
Emerging Tech

Microsoft and Shell build A.I. into gas stations to help spot smokers

Shell and Microsoft have created a system for gas stations that can spot someone who's smoking or about to smoke. The platform uses multiple cameras, local computing power, and Microsoft's cloud intelligence system to do the job.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
teaching machines optical illusions illusion cube
Emerging Tech

Teaching machines to see illusions may help computer vision get smarter

Researchers are teaching computers to see optical illusions. The reason? To create smarter, more brain-like vision recognition algorithms for everything from robots to autonomous cars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous glider flies on thermal currents eagle soaring
Emerging Tech

Just like an eagle, this autonomous glider can fly on thermal currents

Using a type of artificial intelligence which learns based on trial and error, researchers have demonstrated how gliders can glide autonomously on thermal currents, much like an eagle does.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jobs of the future
Emerging Tech

‘Minimal Turing Test’ asks humans to prove they’re human with only one word

Researchers from MIT and the University of Pennsylvania created a new spin on the classic Turing Test. It asks participants to name a single word that explains what makes humans, well, human.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
logicink tattoo uv sensor
Emerging Tech

9 of the most unusual wearable wellness devices

The Apple Watch Series 4 may currently be the toast of the health-conscious wearables world. But there are plenty of other, more experimental wellness wearables. Here are the most intriguing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the coolest way to solve a rubiks cube self solving
Computing

This is surely the coolest way yet to solve a Rubik’s Cube

If your attempts to complete the Rubik's Cube usually end with the thing flying out of the window or against a wall, then what you need is one that solves itself. Yes, it does exist, and here's a video to prove it ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

Like a breathalyzer for exhaustion, new blood test can tell how tired you are

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mayo clinic spinal stimulation implant spine x ray
Emerging Tech

This spinal electrical stimulation implant let a paralyzed man walk again

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic have demonstrated how an implanted electrical stimulator in the spine can help a man paralyzed in a snowmobile accident four years ago to walk again.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fenik-yuma-60l
Emerging Tech

Magic of physics makes this fridge chill food without fans or electricity

Looking for your next cooler? The Fenik Yuma is a portable food preserver that never needs ice or electricity. Here's how you can get your hands on this miraculous refrigeration device.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
seven amazing darpa projects himems robotic insects
Emerging Tech

7 ambitious DARPA projects that could revolutionize the armed forces

With a multibillion dollar annual budget and access to some of the sharpest minds around, few research labs can dream of matching DARPA. Here are 7 of the amazing projects they're creating.
Posted By Luke Dormehl