Augmented reality is cool and all, but it’s hard to shake the idea that staring at our smartphone screens isn’t the optimal way to experience AR. Thank goodness, then, for startup Mojo Vision, which has developed augmented reality contact lenses that promise to make viewing AR content a whole lot more seamless. And far more sci-fi in the process.

The company’s forthcoming Mojo Lens AR lenses pack “the world’s densest” 14K pixels-per-inch micro-displays, wireless radio, image-recognition tech (which it claims will be able to understand the activities you’re engaged in, so as to not disturb you when it’s not wanted), and motion sensors — all in a minute form small enough to fit onto your eyeball. Mojo Vision believes its Invisible Computing tech has the potential to be a major game-changer when it comes to augmented reality, with the ability to transform how people interact with AR.

“Through the use of [AR], useful information can be presented on displays built into glasses or a headset,” the company notes on its website. “You can see turn-by-turn directions while walking, important steps for replacing an unfamiliar machine part, or talking points for a presentation — all without holding a device or looking down at a screen. By using a wearable display, AR helps you keep your concentration by providing information heads-up and hands-free. However, today’s AR headsets are too awkward to be worn in social and professional situations, and many AR solutions try to create immersive experiences that can clutter reality. That’s why Mojo has pioneered the concept of Invisible Computing — a display that never gets in the way.”

Promotional images for Mojo Vision depict users having constellations highlighted in the night sky and hint at things like the aforementioned turn-by-turn directions on the street. Realistically, provided that the tech is as good as the company promises (and its $108 million in previous funding suggests), the number of use cases for this tech is almost limitless. An announced partnership with the Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired could also make Mojo Vision particularly valuable as a piece of accessibility tech for the Blind community.

There’s still more work to be done, including the securing of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval since contact lenses are considered medical devices. There is also the question of whether AR contact lenses are going to win over a public that thought Google Glass was a bit too creepy.

Editors' Recommendations