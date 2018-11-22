Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Collapsing ‘robot’ could save you a parking space on Black Friday

Luke Dormehl
By
mypark parking app and robot img 2593

Want to be sure you get a parking spot at the mall on Black Friday? Maybe you should get a robot to guard your place for you. No, sadly, Boston Dynamics isn’t leasing out its backflipping parkour-performing Atlas robot or its canine-inspired Spot robot for the day. But the startup MyPark is nonetheless offering a service that allows users to book a parking spot, which will then be reserved by a collapsible “robot,” ready to hold your space until you arrive. And it’s not even asking all that much to do it!

“MyPark allows you to reserve a parking spot on demand, or up to six months in advance, at major malls with a touch of a button,” MyPark CEO Luis Mayendia told Digital Trends. “That spot is reserved by our MyPark bots that are in each spot. Usually we have several sections of 5-10 spaces each around the mall. This ensures that wherever you’re headed inside, there’s probably a MyPark section nearby. On the app’s home screen there is a list of locations with the number of available spaces and the rate. Once you select the site you’ll see the list of the sections at that mall. If that section has available spaces, you can get one on demand by tapping on the section you wish to park in. The best available space will automatically be assigned to you.”

The robot (which is really more of an automated barrier) will guard your space until you arrive, and tap “Let me in” on your MyPark app. At this point, the barrier collapses so that you can drive your car into the space. When you leave again, the robot will spring to life once more, guarding the spot until the next person comes along. The service is already being used in 18 malls in five different states, with more sites on the way. According to Mayendia, MyPark already has thousands of happy users. It costs $1 to $3 for two hours, and an extra charge for each hour after that.

“Like many inventions, MyPark was born out of necessity,” he continued. “Ricardo Blanco, our co-founder, had a parking space that was always being used by people going to the bank in the lobby of his office building. While developing a remotely operated barrier to install in his space, we realized that we could take that technology and turn it into a service everyone could use. The idea that you can reserve a spot in front of your favorite entrance at the mall, and actually be able to control access to it from your smartphone, was really appealing to us as drivers.”

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn ousted, arrested after whistleblower cries foul
caleb harper personal food computer openag feat
Smart Home

With Personal Food Computers, nerd farmers are finding the best way to grow

MIT research scientist Caleb Harper wants to grow basil designed to prevent heart disease. It involves a personal food computer, climate manipulation, and open sourcing food. One day, your doctor could prescribe you a diet of food grown…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm
Computing

It's not all free money. Here's what to know before you try to mine Bitcoin

Mining Bitcoin today is harder than it used to be, but if you have enough time, money and cheap electricity, you can still turn a profit. Here's how to get started mining Bitcoin at home and in the cloud.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Silicon Dust All in One
Home Theater

Cable TV without the cable bill? Silicon Dust’s All-In-One plan is calling

You either pay a high monthly cable bill and get all the channels you want, or you pay no monthly bill, and only get what is freely transmitted over the air. Silicon Dust is offering a third option now, with its All-in-One plan.
Posted By Simon Cohen
trazor shave gillette schick blades
Deals

This all-in-one shaving system lets you use over 40 blades from different brands

Trazor shaving system gives you the ability to shave using most of your favorite blades from various brands like Gillette and Schick. It even squirts out water, shaving gel, and aftershave making it an ideal solution for traveling.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ceres tag tracks cattle csiro ear in action
Emerging Tech

Internet of cows? Smart ear tag takes cattle tracking into the future

An Australian startup wants to bring cattle farming into the present day with smart ear tags capable of revealing where herds are grazing, and even if animals are sick or about to give birth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Ronin-S review
Photography

DJI’s Ronin-S just got more capable with slew of new accessories

Need a longer battery life for the DJI Ronin-S, or perhaps a built-in screen, GPS, or universal mount? DJI has got you covered with a handful of new accessories for the company's one-hand gimbal.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
drone organ delivery test img 6694
Emerging Tech

Drones can safely fly a human kidney without damaging it, study shows

Drone deliveries are well on their way. Could they also be used for safely delivering transplant organs to hospitals without damage? A recent test flight attempted to find an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d printed steak rice peas seaweed plant based beefsteak zoom
Emerging Tech

Novameat’s 3D-printed ‘steak’ looks gross, but could it save the planet?

A Spanish startup called Novameat is developing a 3D-printed beefsteak, made using a paste composed of vegetable-based materials like rice, peas, and seaweed. Get ready for the future of food!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
white elephant gift ideas
Emerging Tech

14 White elephant gift ideas that are guaranteed to spice up your holiday party

To help you make a splash at your holiday party this year, we've put together a quick list of the best White Elephant gift ideas the world has ever seen. Proceed with caution!
Posted By Drew Prindle
window washing drone for skyscrapers could replace human cleaners aerones
Emerging Tech

Dangle no more: Window-washing drone for towers could replace human cleaners

The maker of a window-washing drone for tall buildings claims it can do the job 20 times faster than humans and is much safer than using workers in cradles that dangle on the side of buildings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insane ways to cook a turkey crazy feat
Smart Home

From flashlights to fireballs, 5 dubious but hilarious way to cook a turkey

Cooking the ol' Thanksgiving Day turkey in the oven can take hours. That said, why use a traditional oven when you can just as easily incinerate the bird with a jet engine? Here are the most insane ways to cook a turkey.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
hypersurfaces touch sensitive tech smart image01
Emerging Tech

Vibration-sensing tech turns any ‘dumb’ surface into a smart touch-sensitive one

What if it was possible to use a special chip to transform any surface into a touch-sensitive one? That science fiction dream is what startup HyperSurfaces is working hard to achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl