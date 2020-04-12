  1. Emerging Tech

How come Saturn’s atmosphere is so warm? Cassini data could explain

By

Although we are learning more than ever before about the other planets in our solar system, there are still plenty of mysteries to unwind. One open question is why exactly the atmosphere of gas giants like Saturn is so warm, even when the planet is located far from the sun.

Saturn’s atmosphere is composed primarily of hydrogen, with a smaller amount of helium and traces of methane and water ice. It has highly variable temperatures, with some regions being up to 80 degrees Celcius in temperature and others as low as -250 degrees Celsius. Saturn is also home to some of the strongest winds in the solar system, with wind speeds of over 1,100 miles per hour.

The planet’s atmosphere temperatures are an ongoing mystery though, as it is located so far from the sun that it can’t receive much heat from the star. So what is keeping its atmosphere warm?

This false-color composite image shows auroras (depicted in green) above the cloud tops of Saturn's south pole. The 65 observations used here were captured by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer on Nov. 1, 2008.
This false-color composite image shows auroras (depicted in green) above the cloud tops of Saturn’s south pole. The 65 observations used here were captured by Cassini’s visual and infrared mapping spectrometer on Nov. 1, 2008. ASA/JPL/ASI/University of Arizona/University of Leicester

A new analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini probe suggests that auroras may be responsible. Like the Northern Lights here on Earth, other planets also have auroras in which solar winds interact with the magnetosphere. In the case of Saturn, as solar winds interact with charged particles from its moons, they create electric currents which not only create the auroras but also generate heat.

The high winds of Saturn play a role as well, by distributing the energy produced by the electrical currents at the poles around the rest of the planet. At the poles, the currents generate enough heat to make the atmosphere twice the temperatures that would be expected if they were heated only by the sun.

“The results are vital to our general understanding of planetary upper atmospheres and are an important part of Cassini’s legacy,” lead author Tommi Koskinen, a member of Cassini’s Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph (UVIS) team, said in a statement. “They help address the question of why the uppermost part of the atmosphere is so hot while the rest of the atmosphere – due to the large distance from the sun — is cold.”

The results are published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Editors' Recommendations

Mercury mission BepiColoumbo takes its final glimpse of Earth

Mercury orbiter BepiColombo

How NASA’s VIPER rover will tackle the problem of moon dust

Robotics engineer Jason Schuler performs a preliminary test to prepare for dust testing of various seals for the wheel motors on NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER

Mars Helicopter attached to Perseverance Rover ahead of launch

The Mars Helicopter and its Mars Helicopter Delivery System were attached to the Perseverance Mars rover at Kennedy Space Center on April 6, 2020. The helicopter will be deployed about two-and-a-half months after Perseverance lands.

NASA looks at transforming a moon crater into a kilometer-wide radio telescope

Lunar Crater Radio Telescope 1

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft completes final mission ahead of crewed launch

hp supercomputer still alive in space spacex dragon capsule 3 720x720

Nuro’s driverless delivery pod greenlighted for California trial

nuros driverless delivery pod greenlit for california trial nuro autonomous

This spray paint lets you turn on your lights or change the TV channel with a touch

3D printing lets hospitals make ventilator substitutes with common equipment

MasterClass Deal: Learn a new skill from masters like Gordon Ramsay on the cheap

Psychologists say using emojis is more important than ever right now. Seriously

Watch Rocket Lab’s helicopter catch a dummy rocket in midair

rocket lab helicopter catches a dummy in mid air

New Jersey cops use speaker-drones to help enforce pandemic lockdown

army use lasers power drones drone getty images

Affordable exosuits are here, but they don’t look (or work) how you’d expect

exosuits

Need a haircut? Professional barbers can guide you through the whole process

NASA wants your help designing a mini payload for moon exploration