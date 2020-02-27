Emerging Tech

Scientists make artificial and biological neurons communicate over the internet

By

Despite the continued assurances of pioneers like Elon Musk, the idea of a biological brain interfacing with a computer still sounds like science fiction. But scientists in the U.K., Switzerland, Germany, and Italy are here to remind you that it really isn’t. In a recent experiment, the researchers fired up a working neural network that let biological and silicon-based artificial brain cells communicate with one another over an internet connection.

At present, it’s still early stages for the project. The experiment involved cultivating rat neurons in a laboratory that were used to signal to nanoelectronic synapses, called memristors, built by the University of Southampton. The spiking biological neurons in Italy were then transmitted to artificial neurons located in Zurich. The reverse communication was also carried out. The result was a simple demonstration showing that artificial and biological neurons can be made to communicate bidirectionally and in real time.

“For the first time ever, we have demonstrated that artificial neurons on a chip can be connected to brain neurons and communicate by speaking the same ‘spikes’ language,” Stefano Vassanelli, a professor in the department of biomedical sciences at the University of Padova in Italy. “Artificial and brain neurons were connected through nanoscale memristors that were capable [of emulating] basic functions of real synapses, those natural connections between neurons that are responsible for signal transmission between neurons that take over most of the processing in the brain.”

The “hybrid brain” Vassanelli describes sounds like it would be most useful for a kind of neural implant that would allow the brain’s neural networks and A.I. neural nets to understand one another. But he said that there is another application he has in mind.

“In the long term, the idea is to use artificial networks of spiking neurons to restore function in focal brain diseases, such as Parkinson’s, stroke or epilepsy,” Vassanelli said. “Once embedded in brain implants, silicon spiking neurons will act as a sort of neuroprosthesis where artificial neurons will adaptively stimulate dysfunctional native neurons facilitating recovery or even rescuing functional losses.”

The team is currently working on a European Union-funded project in which the technology is demonstrated in a living animal, along with showcasing a brain-inspired neuroprosthesis prototype.

A paper describing the research, titled “Memristive synapses connect brain and silicon spiking neurons,” was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Editors' Recommendations

Can air purifiers protect you from the coronavirus?

best air purifiers alen breathesmart 45i hepa purifier with silver filter for allergies 1

Innovative edge-finding AR eyepiece lets firefighters see through smoke

Qwake C-Thru AR HUD on a firefighter's helmet

MIT Technology Review predicts the 10 breakthrough technologies of 2020

MIT researchers used a machine-learning algorithm to identify a drug called halicin that kills many strains of bacteria. Halicin (top row) prevented the development of antibiotic resistance in E. coli, while ciprofloxacin (bottom row) did not.

Researchers use artificial intelligence to develop powerful new antibiotic

MIT researchers used a machine-learning algorithm to identify a drug called halicin that kills many strains of bacteria. Halicin (top row) prevented the development of antibiotic resistance in E. coli, while ciprofloxacin (bottom row) did not.

Apple Maps expands its Street View-style imagery to 3 more cities

apple maps expands street view style imagery to more cities look around

Urine test could detect bladder cancer traces 10 years before other signs appear

urine test bladder cancer 10 years sample

Online dashboard tracks the spread of coronavirus cases globally

This robot will change your tires in a fraction of the time a mechanic can

Juul patents an A.I. vape to help people quit nicotine

Tesla’s Autopilot is in the hot seat again over driver misuse

Amazon’s first grocery store is hassle-free and surprisingly affordable

Amazon Go Grocery Store

Virgin Galactic is taking new spaceflight reservations. Got $1,000?

reserve your seat to space virgin galactic

This robot grabber is gentle enough to hold a jellyfish without damaging it

soft robot grips jellyfish he3c6398 jellystick photo anand varma

Clearview AI’s client list was stolen. Could its massive face database be next?

Inside the mind of an autonomous delivery robot