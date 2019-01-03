Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

With new autonomous train, Australia is now home to the world’s largest robot

Luke Dormehl
By
robot train australia autohaul first run1

When you hear that the world’s largest robot has gone live in Australia, your mind might conjure up something like an anime-style giant mech. In fact, the announcement comes from iron ore mining company Rio Tinto, which recently launched its fully automated rail network: A series of mine-to-port trains able to run completely free from human intervention. These AutoHaul trains travel an approximately 800-kilometer return journey, taking 40 hours to complete, including loading and dumping their cargo. The rail network is set up in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

“This is a world first,” a spokesperson for Rio Tinto told Digital Trends. “It is the first fully autonomous, long-distance, heavy-haul rail network in the world. The successful deployment is the culmination of a $940 million project and has the potential to transform the productivity and flexibility of the 1,700-kilometer network between our 16 iron ore mines and two ports.”

But why turn this job over to machines to run? According to the company representative we contacted, there are several reasons. (And, no, immediately getting rid of employees isn’t one of them. Rio Tinto says that no layoffs are expected in 2019 as a result of the new train line.)

“We are already seeing cycle time improvements through consistent driving strategies and productivity benefits by removing the need for driver changeovers,” the spokesperson continued. “There are also benefits to safety. It greatly reduces the 1.5 million kilometers of light vehicle travel by drivers who have had to travel to meet trains for changeovers. Other benefits include reduced risk at level crossings and automated responses by the train to speed restrictions and incidents.”

Trains are, of course, just one transportation technology currently experiencing a shakeup thanks to breakthroughs in fields like robotics and artificial intelligence. Self-driving cars are probably the best known of these, but there is also massive development in everything from autonomous boats to pilotless planes to, yes, flying cars on the horizon. One thing is for sure: The world of transportation in the 2020s is going to look very, very different from any previous point in history. We are cautiously excited to see what’s next.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

12 cool houseboats that will set your imagination adrift
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
5G
Emerging Tech

5 tech trends to watch in 2019 (and a reality check on last year’s picks)

Innovation in the tech industry moves at a breakneck pace, and 2018 was a fantastic example of that. Wireless companies took gigantic steps towards 5G (including merging to get there), while Google wowed us with its Duplex AI. Despite…
Posted By Ed Oswald
probe visit ultima thule nh atmu69 binary sm 1
Emerging Tech

NASA dishes the details from its flyby of distant object Ultima Thule

NASA's New Horizons probe is reached the farthest region of our Solar System on New Year's Day 2019, when it buzzed a distant object known as Ultima Thule located in the Kuiper Belt.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Georgina Torbet
nypd adds 14 quadcopters to its crime fighting kit drone
Emerging Tech

Rain ruined the NYPD’s first chance to use security drones at a major event

The NYPD had been hoping to use its camera-equipped quadcopters as part of its security operation at Times Square on New Year's Eve, but rain and wind forced the department to cancel the plan.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bulgaria 3d printed rib procedure at the top with support structures bottom after removing
Emerging Tech

Patient receives 3D-printed rib implant in breakthrough procedure

A patient in Bulgaria recently received one of the first 3D-printed rib transplants in a potentially lifesaving operation. The results were cheaper and materially superior to other approaches.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
british army stork drone glider feat
Emerging Tech

British Army tests autonomous glider drone for transporting supplies, soldiers

The British Army is testing out an unorthodox glider-based drone that could one day be used to resupply troops or deliver humanitarian aid in locations that would ordinarily be inaccessible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cleansebot kickstarter cleaning robot 6165406
Emerging Tech

CleanseBot is like a handheld Roomba vacuum that kills germs with UV light

CleanseBot is a smart cleaning and disinfecting robot that emits UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of germs -- without needing any nasty chemicals to do so. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Robot kits for kids
Emerging Tech

Want your child to learn STEM skills? These 10 robotics kits can help

Hoping to pick up a robotics kit so your child can learn while they play? We've rounded up 10 great options, whether you're looking for something that falls under the STEM initiative or utilizes the Arduino platform.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kevin Parrish
ibm medtronic diabetes going low iqcast screen shot
Emerging Tech

IBM’s new A.I. warns diabetes patients of dangerous blood sugar levels

IBM has teamed up with medical device maker Medtronic to develop an A.I. app that will warn people with diabetes if they risk 'going low' on their blood sugar levels. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uk space agency self driving mars rover software 4 selfdrivingr
Emerging Tech

After conquering the Sahara, the U.K.’s self-driving rover is ready for Mars

The U.K. Space Agency completed tests of new self-driving software for Mars rovers. The tests were carried out in the Sahara desert, the closest thing Earth has to the Martian landscape.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Home

12 cool houseboats that will set your imagination adrift

From artificial lakes in eastern Germany to ports in Portland, Oregon, here are 12 houseboats that are as stunning as they are downright extravagant. They might just want to make you give up your landlubbing ways.
Posted By Will Nicol, Nick Hastings