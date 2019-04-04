Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Sleep-tracking wristbands are so 2013. Smart pajamas are the way of the future

Luke Dormehl
By
sleep tracking pajamas tech phyjama

From sleep-tracking wristbands to sleep-tracking mats, there’s no shortage of smart devices which claim to be able to quantify the quality and quantity of your shut-eye. Researchers from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, have a new one to add to the collection, however: Sleep-tracking pajamas. By tracking various biometrics, the comfy wearables can reportedly monitor wearers’ sleep quality, including duration of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and any breathing difficulties they might be having at night.

“We created a loose-fitting, comfortable and breathable pajama shirt decorated with five pressure sensors, which together reveal the posture in which the wearer is sleeping throughout the night, in addition to their heart rate and respiration rate,” Trisha Andrew, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at UMass Amherst, told Digital Trends.

Monitoring respiration over time during sleep can be crucial for diagnosing sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea. The added information about heart rate also allows diagnoses to be more accurate by filtering out spurious signals, motion artifacts or stochastic device malfunctions. Revealing posture information is also useful because it allows the wearer to find links between minor health problems, such as neck or back aches, or more major ones like lack of REM sleep or sleep apnea, with the position that the person is sleeping in.

sleep tracking pajamas tech pcb

Despite the impressive functionality of the wearable, the sensors are tiny. They are also sewn into the material so as not to be noticed by the wearer. Signals from the five sensor patches are sent to a circuit board resembles a pajama button. The button also boasts a Bluetooth transmitter which wirelessly transmits the data to a receiving unit such as a computer.

“We are adding features to the shirt that we made to reveal a bit more information for the wearer,” Andrew continued. “We are making the complementary pant for the pajama shirt with a pressure sensor sewn into the waistband, which provides information about the amount of strain your lower back is experiencing throughout the night. This way, for example, if you wake up with lower back pains in the morning, you can look at the strain you are placing on your body during your sleep cycle and ascertain if you need a new mattress or to change the way you are sleeping.”

For now, this very much remains a research project rather than a product ready to be commercialized. However, as these technologies continue to evolve, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some variation of this join the other sleep-tracking devices available on the market. All in the name of the best possible 40 winks, eh?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Robotic bees are set to invade the International Space Station
Up Next

Apple's AirPods vs. AirPods 2: What are the differences?
Mathematician Marcus du Sautoy
Emerging Tech

Can A.I. truly be creative? One brilliant Brit makes a compelling case

Marcus du Sautoy is a bestselling author and one of the U.K.’s leading mathematicians. In his latest book, The Creativity Code, he ponders whether A.I. algorithms can ever truly be creative.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Trash

Looking to get into shape? Snag one of these fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy watch active review feat
Product Review

Comfortable. Beautiful. Affordable. What more do you want from a smartwatch?

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is a strong contender in the wearable world. It has solid battery life, a great notification system, and good fitness-tracking capabilities, all for a price of $200. Did we mention it looks great, too?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
jaxa space junk failure debris around earth
Emerging Tech

Space debris from India’s anti-satellite missile test a threat to ISS, NASA says

Numerous pieces of debris resulting from India's recent anti-satellite missile test pose a threat to the safety of the International Space Station, a NASA official said on Monday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Soft Robot
Emerging Tech

Goodbye metal! How soft robots are changing what we think of as a robot

Some of today's most exciting robots don't resemble the hard, metallic machines science fiction promised us. Here's how soft robots are helping to change the face of robotics as we know it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
burger king meatless impossible whopper version1
Emerging Tech

Burger King goes meatless with new Impossible Whopper option

Starting with a test run in the St. Louis area, Burger King is introducing the new Impossible Whopper, a version of the classic Whopper that features the plant-based Impossible burger patty.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
space microbes iss mars biomex
Emerging Tech

Microbes survive outside the International Space Station, might do same on Mars

A new study shows that some microbes can inhabit the inhospitable environment of space outside the International Space Station. The study raises hope for the survival of microbes of Mars.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
ibm probabilistic ai huntingtons diseases doctor seeing patient
Emerging Tech

This smart pill will tattle to your doctor if you don’t take your meds

Patients defaulting on their medication is a constant headache for doctors. A new smart pill, called ID-Cap, promises to help by revealing exactly when a patient has taken their meds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bloomengine plant growing indoors bloomengine2
Emerging Tech

Brown thumb? Bloomengine takes the guesswork out of growing delicate plants

Bloomengine is a plant-growing chamber designed to take the guesswork out of growing delicate plants indoors. It features an LED light, automatic water, fan for ventilation, and even a camera to record progress.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
nasa 3d printed habitat finalists p3l4 search apis cor
Emerging Tech

Finalists from NASA’s 3D-printed Mars home challenge are out of this world

NASA selected three finalists in its 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge, an ongoing competition to design sustainable shelters suitable for the first colonists to live on the moon or Mars.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
vending machine prints out free short stories for london commuters story station
Emerging Tech

Vending machine prints out free short stories for London commuters

A vending machine offering short stories by famous authors has launched in London. The free stories have been penned by notable writers past and present and take around one, three, or five minutes to read.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazons crazy delivery drone blimp as imagined by a video artist computer generated amazon
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s crazy delivery-drone blimp, as imagined by a video artist

If Amazon ever gets to build the extraordinary delivery-drone blimp that it featured in a patent filing a few years ago, then this video by a Japan-based digital artist shows how it might look.
Posted By Trevor Mogg