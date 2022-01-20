  1. Smart Home

Babysense Cloud smart mattress monitors your baby’s sleep

Keyan Riddick
By

Sleep is a commodity that many of us take for granted, but new parents are one group that would do anything to protect their precious rest. Babysense is here to save the day with its new Cloud smart mattress, the world’s first smart mattress for babies.

Babysense’s new Cloud smart mattress boasts various features to help parents track and understand their baby’s sleep patterns. The mattress can follow the slightest micro-movements and environmental factors such as chest movements, rolling over, temperature, and humidity, or even when the little one needs to be changed. Parents can manage this information through the Babysense app, which is available through the Google Play Store or App Store.

Track all of your baby's sleep health through the Babysense app.
Babysense

The Cloud smart mattress is 100% breathable and washable, and each of its sides has its own level of firmness that you can adjust throughout your child’s baby and toddler years. Paired with the smart mattress is A.I. that Babysense uses to provide personalized tips and predictions to parents. The projections include the possible times the baby is about to wake up or go to the bathroom. The A.I. predictions are spearheaded by the wisdom of Kim West, known as “The Sleep Lady.” West is the leading children’s sleep coach and expert.

Babysense’s new Cloud smart mattress can connect to the company’s other products, including the camera and app, to provide a one-stop access point for parents. The mattress is just the next step in the Babysense journey to help parents better understand their children and their health.

If you’re a new parent, the new Cloud Smart Mattress can help you keep an eye on your baby’s health. Unfortunately, Babysense hasn’t released an expected price or release date for the smart mattress.

Editors' Recommendations

A Dell XPS Chromebook could once again be in the works

Close up of keyboard and trackpad on a Dell XPS 13 Plus.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Valve reveals which games are verified for the Steam Deck

Steam's new handheld console, the Steam Deck.

This key Windows 11 app is getting an interesting new look

A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.

Amazon Smart Plug technology, installation, and setup

how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018

The best drama series on Amazon Prime Video right now

The cast of The Expanse.

The best action movies on Amazon Prime

Michael B. Jordan in Without Remorse.

The 40 best Black movies to stream on Netflix right now

Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

The best LGBTQ movies on Amazon Prime Video

Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Mayor Pete.

World’s first Wi-Fi 7 demo runs 2.4x faster than Wi-Fi 6

An Internet speed test.

Vizio finally gets Sling TV on SmartCast

Sling TV.

Best Android tablet deals for January 2022

onn. Android Tablet

Best pressure cooker deals for January 2022

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker on a kitchen countertop.