Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Luke Dormehl
By

Scientists at Zhejiang University in China have developed a new high-tech glue that’s capable of efficiently healing damage to organs, including the heart. While it hasn’t been tested on humans, the groundbreaking adhesive gel has been successfully demonstrated in animal tests involving pigs. In a proof-of-concept demonstration, scientists used a needle to puncture a small hole in the left ventricle of the animals’ hearts. Not only was the glue able to quickly stop the bleeding, but an examination of the animals two weeks later showed no signs that the glue had leaked and very little inflammation of the wounds.

The special glue is created from a mixture of water and polymers. The result is a protein-inspired viscous gel, which is then activated using ultraviolet (UV) light. At this point, the glue reacts with the surrounding biological tissues to create chemical bonds which seal up the wound and adhere to the tissue surface. Over time, the glue is absorbed into the patient’s body.

“Uncontrollable bleeding is a major problem in surgical procedures and after major trauma,” the researchers wrote in a paper describing their work, published in the journal Nature Communications. “Existing hemostatic agents poorly control hemorrhaging from traumatic arterial and cardiac wounds because of their weak adhesion to wet and mobile tissues. Here we design a photo-reactive adhesive that mimics the extracellular matrix (ECM) composition … These repairs can withstand up to 290 mm Hg blood pressure, significantly higher than blood pressures in most clinical settings.”

According to the researchers, no other clinical product on the market is able to stop heart bleeding so quickly. It’s not yet clear what’s next for the research. Presumably, human trials would be a future step at some point, although there’s no word on when that might be.

Fortunately, the Zhejiang University researchers aren’t the only ones working on a next-generation medical adhesive. Another project, developed by a team of researchers from the U.S. and Australia, involves a new hyperelastic type of surgical superglue, called MeTro. The hope is that it can be used as an alternative to staples or sutures — without the risk of scarring.

With any luck, it won’t be too long before one of these technologies makes its way to hospitals. For now, though, we guess we’ll have to focus on avoiding any injuries which may require similar adhesives to help heal.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Facial recognition software showing faces and the amount of times they've appeared.
Emerging Tech

How facial recognition is changing life as we know it – for better or worse

From the police to ad agencies, everyone is investing in state-of-the-art facial recognition technology. What does all of this mean for ordinary citizens? Digital Trends took a look.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spitzer bright young galaxies galaxies20190508b 16 1
Emerging Tech

The earliest galaxies shone brightly in the young universe

Observations from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope have shown that the earliest galaxies in the universe were brighter than previously thought, shedding light onto the way that the universe evolved.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
apollo lunar samples study psd astronaut harrison schmitt 1
Emerging Tech

Remember the summer of 1969? NASA wants to hear memories of the moon landing

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and to celebrate, NASA is launching an audio project called Apollo Stories which invites the public to submit their memories about the time of the landing.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Starliner
Emerging Tech

Boeing shows off Starliner test ahead of launch this summer

Ahead of its planned debut launch in August, Boeing has shared a video of its CST-100 Starliner capsule undergoing a recent parachute test in which it was dropped from a high-altitude balloon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

This is what 60 SpaceX internet satellites packed into a rocket look like

SpaceX boss Elon Musk posted a photo over the weekend showing the first batch of Starlink internet satellites packed into the nose cone of a Falcon 9 rocket, ready for deployment in the coming days.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
taylorism workforce amazon warehouse
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s new fulfillment center machines pack boxes up to 5x faster than humans

Amazon is reportedly considering installing new machines in its fulfillment centers that are capable of packing up to 700 boxes per hour. That's between four and five times the rate of a human packer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google Street View Vehicle equipped with pollution tracking tech
Emerging Tech

Google wants to map the world's air quality. Here's how.

For the past several years, a growing number of Google’s Street View cars have been doing more than just taking photos. They’ve also been measuring air quality. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japan next generation shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet alfa x
Emerging Tech

Japan’s latest bullet train begins trial runs that will see it reach 248 mph

Japan’s has started testing its next-generation bullet train. Trial runs of the Alfa-X will see the vehicle reach speeds of 248 mph, while new anti-quake technology will make it the safest bullet train yet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
teaching drones to soar like birds aloft launch
Emerging Tech

Soaring on air currents like birds could let drones fly for significantly longer

Birds are sometimes able to glide by catching rising air currents, known as thermals. This energy-saving technique could also be used by drones to allow them to remain airborne longer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 volkswagen id3 will influence full lineup of evs id 2
Cars

Volkswagen is launching a full range of EVs, but it doesn’t want to be Tesla

Volkswagen is preparing to release the 2020 ID.3 - an electric, Golf-sized model developed for Europe. It sheds insight into the brand's future EVs, including ones built and sold in the United States.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

Get ready to waste your day with this creepily accurate text-generating A.I.

Remember the text-generating A.I. created by research lab OpenA.I. that was supposedly too dangerous to release to the public? Well, someone just released a version of it. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university washington ear infections app infection
Emerging Tech

Think your kid might have an ear infection? This app can confirm it

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new A.I.-powered smartphone app that’s able to listen for ear infections with a high level of accuracy. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
Emerging Tech

San Francisco won the battle, but the war on facial-recognition has just begun

San Francisco has become the first city in America to ban facial recognition. Well, kind of. While the ruling only covers certain applications, it's nonetheless vitally important. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Abort
Emerging Tech

SpaceX calls off Starlink launch just 15 minutes before liftoff

High winds above Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in a mission that would have marked the first major deployment of the company’s Starlink internet satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg