Digital Trends
Camera Reviews

Canon EOS R hands-on

Both revolution and evolution, Canon's EOS R is the latest mirrorless challenger

1 of 15
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on
Canon EOS R Hands-on

Highs

  • 5DM IV sensor in a smaller body
  • Lots of customization
  • Solid lineup of lenses from the get-go
  • Three adapters, each with a specific purpose

Lows

  • No in-body image stabilization
  • Low frame rate in continuous mode
Gannon Burgett
By
Research Center: Canon EOS R

When Canon asked itself whether the EOS R was an “evolution or a revolution,” the answer was simply, “yes.” Although it was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek response, this inquiry and accompanying answer is one we keep coming back to during our hands-on time with the EOS R.

On one hand, it’s hard to ignore the newness of it all. It’s Canon’s first foray into full-frame mirrorless cameras, with an all new lens mount, and a slew of new options and customizations never before seen in a camera. On the other hand, it pulls plenty of inspiration — physical and otherwise — from Canon’s other cameras, most notably the Canon 5D Mark IV.

The EOS R comes at the heels of another similar mirrorless full-frame camera from Nikon, the Z-series Z7 and Z6. While these models are exciting introductions for both companies, they also signal the entire camera industry is now onboard with mirrorless. (Note: This isn’t Canon’s first mirrorless camera. Canon has the EOS-M APS-C lineup, which aren’t going away.) However, with Canon (and Nikon) somewhat late to the game (Sony dominates in full-frame mirrorless), does the EOS R have what it takes to catch up? It’s too early to say in this preview, but, for now, we can take a look at what we do know.

Canon EOS R Hands-on
Gannon Burgess/Digital Trends

Design

The first thing we noticed about the EOS R is how balanced it seems. Considering how much smaller it is than its DSLR counterparts, it’s easy to think it’s somehow going to feel less substantial or insignificant in terms of build quality. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Once you nail down the customizations, it quickly becomes apparent how much EOS R’s new tools improve workflow.

While the footprint is smaller than most of Canon’s DSLRs, the EOS R is no lightweight, but it has a construction that says to photographers, “Hey, you can take me into the most demanding environments.” We used the EOS R in the natural surroundings of Maui, Hawaii, where Canon launched the camera (we were guests of Canon, but all opinion is entirely our own), and faced everything from waves and sand, to sun and rocky terrains.

The grip is a nearly identical in size to Canon’s 5D cameras. The dials and buttons have a nice tactile response, and even with larger lenses — such as Canon’s new 400mm F/2.8 L IS III — the EOS R’s new RF-mount is strong. In summary: the EOS R is built like how Canon builds its DSLRs, with quality.

As of this writing, we’re barely 72 hours into holding the camera for the first time, so there’s still some kinks to work out, like getting the right customizations set up and becoming familiar with the new control ring of the RF lenses and Multi-function Bar on the back of the camera — the latter being a customizable touch-sensitive navigation tool that we can’t yet determine if it’s gimmicky or useful.

Some of it feels unnatural at first until you really spend some time setting up the various customizable options to the settings and tools available, but once you do nail down the customizations you need, it quickly becomes apparent how significant these new tools will become in photographer’s workflow, especially when we picked up our 5D Mark III for the first time after two days with the EOS R.

Specs

Thanks to a leaked specs list — that was verified as authentic by Canon reps — it didn’t come as much of a surprise that the EOS R was effectively a Canon 5D Mark IV sensor stuck in a smaller frame with a redesigned lens mount.

The Canon EOS R isn’t something you switch to, it’s something you add to the family.

But it’s not just a 5D Mark IV in a smaller body, as there are a few upgrades, such as the new Digic 8 image processor (compared to the Digic 6+ found in the 5D Mark IV) and 3.15-inch Vari-angle touchscreen LCD on the back of the camera (this trumps the Nikon Z7’s tilting LCD when it comes to shooting video), but nothing about the EOS R is necessarily mind-blowing.

It’s easy to think Canon missed the mark in a few areas, depending on your genre of photography or cinematography, but the EOS R proves as a strong base for the new EOS RF system to grow on. To paraphrase Canon’s own words, the EOS R isn’t something you switch to, it’s something you add to the family.

Because the RF is a new system, it isn’t natively compatible with Canon’s existing EF and EF-S lenses. But thanks to the three adapters to choose from and four new lenses, the transition from shooting Canon DSLRs to the new EOS RF system should be almost seamless — good news if you have a lot invested in EF or EF-S lenses.

Canon EOS R Hands-on
Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends

Three adapter options seem excessive, but each one serves its own purpose, and both the control ring and drop-in filter options are brilliant, as they give additional functionality to older glass — even really old Canon analog glass. Which one should you buy? It depends on what type of existing Canon user you are.

Speaking of lenses, Canon has managed to launch a solid lineup of brand-new RF lenses that will be available within a few months of the EOS R being released. We managed to get our hands on the new RF 50mm F/1.2 ($2,299), RF 24-105mm F/4 ($1,099), and RF 35mm F/1.8 Macro IS ($499) during the first few days with the camera and it’s hard to put into words just how well-built these lenses are.

The Dual Pixel autofocus system is one of the best technologies you’ll find in a modern camera.

Even the RF 35mm F/1.8 Macro IS, which isn’t part of Canon’s L-series and therefore lacks weather sealing and more advanced optical elements, is phenomenal. The 50mm F/1.2 in particular is ridiculous — even wide-open at f/1.2, it’s tack-sharp and has beautiful color rendering, especially skin tones. Then again, at nearly the price of a new EF 70-200mm F/2.8 IS zoom lens, we should hope that’s the case.

What is exciting is that the camera includes Canon’s fantastic Dual Pixel autofocus system. We still need to fully test this feature in the EOS R, but as we found in our 5D Mark IV review, it makes autofocusing when shooting video a breeze. It’s fast and flawless, and it’s one of the best technologies you’ll find in a modern camera today.

One thing we wish Canon added was in-body image stabilization, as Nikon did with the Z7 and Z6. As we found with the Z7, image stabilization comes in handy, especially in low-light conditions, video recording, and when using non-stabilized lenses. While the EOS R is a highly capable camera, we think the addition of in-body IS would have been a nice plus.

The camera has just one memory (SD) slot, but this is either a high or low depending on the type of photography you shoot. Also, we would have liked a higher frame rate when shooting in continuous mode. For now, we’ll reserve final judgment for our full review, after we’ve had more time to play with the camera.

Sample images

The gallery you’ll find below is a collection of JPEG photos taken straight from the EOS R camera, in the Standard picture mode and on auto white balance in Adobe RGB. The only adjustments we made to the images is a little straightening of horizons, slight cropping where necessary, and downsizing to 5,120 pixels in the longest dimension. All metadata should be intact, so feel free to download the images and see what lenses were used and what settings the camera was set on at the time of capture.

1 of 19
canon eos r review hands on 8
canon eos r review hands on 25
canon eos r review hands on 38
canon eos r review hands on 6
canon eos r review hands on 37
canon eos r review hands on 20
canon eos r review hands on 60
canon eos r review hands on 23
canon eos r review hands on 29
canon eos r review hands on 56
canon eos r review hands on 63
canon eos r review hands on 30
canon eos r review hands on 34
canon eos r review hands on 14
canon eos r review hands on 32
canon eos r review hands on 36
canon eos r review hands on 39
canon eos r review hands on 58
canon eos r review hands on 59

The image quality is very good — what we would expect from a higher-end Canon. But, until we have more time to shoot — particularly video, as many observers are already commenting negatively about the cropped 4K quality — we are going to reserve judgment for later.

Of course, it’s subjective and will vary greatly depending on the lens you have in front of the sensor, but image quality is there. We haven’t yet been able to take a look at the RAW files, but the JPEGs from the camera showed fantastic dynamic range and accurate color rendering, especially with skin tones.

Not everyone is going to like the 1.7x crop factor of the video, but seeing 4K/30p video with the ability to ramp it up to 120 frames per second — albeit at the cost of dropping it down to 720p — is nice. Canon offers Canon Log for more dynamic capture, but straight from the camera, the footage looks solid and rack-focusing using the LCD touchscreen is smooth from what we’ve tested so far.

Canon EOS R Compared To
nikon z7 prd
Nikon Z7
sony rx10 iv cybershot press
Sony Cyber‑Shot RX10 IV
sony a7 iii hands on review press
Sony a7 III
sony a7r ii
Sony A7R II
sony a7r iii prod
Sony A7R III
sony a7s ii alpha
Sony A7S II
sony alpha a7 mark ii a7ii press
Sony A7 II
nikon 1 j4 press
Nikon 1 J4
sony alpha a7s feature
Sony Alpha A7S
Nikon D610
Nikon D610
Sony Alpha A 7R press image
Sony Alpha A7R
sony alpha a7 prd
Sony Alpha A7
nikon d600 press image
Nikon D600
Nikon D800
sony-alpha-nex-7-front
Sony Alpha NEX-7

The Canon EOS R camera is set to ship October 2018 for an MSRP of $2,299 body-only and as a kit with the RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS lens for $3,399. We’re going to spend a few more weeks with a full production unit to put it through the paces for a full-length review. Until then, have some fun looking at the sample images, and reach out to us if you have any further questions not specifically addressed in our hands-on.

fujifilm x-t100
Product Review

Fujifilm’s X-T100 is a stunning camera that can sometimes be frustrating to use

The X-T100 is Fujifilm’s least expensive camera with a built-in electronic viewfinder and carries on the standard of design excellence that the X Series is known for. Unfortunately, it’s also rather slow.
Posted By Daven Mathies
canon eos r full frame mirrorless camera announcment front lens
Photography

Canon's new EOS R camera is its first foray into the full-frame mirrorless market

Canon has finally launched its much-anticipated full-frame mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R. The 30-megapixel camera features an OLED EVF, an all-new RF lens mount, and will launch with four all-new lenses.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
canon eos r full frame mirrorless camera b020290
Photography

Canon has four new lenses and four new adapters for its EOS R System

Alongside its new Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera, Canon introduced four new lenses and three accompanying adapters. Now, you can choose between using lenses you already have or invest in Canon's new R System lenses.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
canon 400mm 600mm 32mm f 2 8 l is iii
Photography

Canon seriously slims the 400mm and 600mm, but hasn’t forgotten the M line

Canon isn't leaving anyone behind. In addition to a new full-frame mirrorless camera system, it's announced updates to two of its super-telephoto lenses, as well as the addition of a new EF-M lens — the fastest to date.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
vime stock launches vimeo image3 copy
Photography

Vimeo thinks regular stock video stinks, launches alternative for creatives

When creators told Vimeo existing stock video options weren't enough, the video platform decided to launch its own. Vimeo Stock includes exclusive content, while creators are being promised a higher-than-average cut of the revenue.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

Snap's Spectacles 2 can take stills and don't mind the rain

Snapchat has announced new styles for its Spectacles camera-equipped sunglasses. Spectacles 2 are able to take still images and are water-resistant. They're available to order now through Snap's website. 
Posted By Andy Boxall, Hillary Grigonis
Terrell Lloyd 49ers Photographer
Photography

Passion and tech took Terrell Lloyd from 49ers superfan to team photographer

A San Francisco native and lifelong 49ers fan, photographer Terrell Lloyd struck gold in 1994 when he got his first credential to photograph a game from the field after a chance run-in with a former player. He's now been with the team 22…
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm unveils x t3 mirrorless camera with new sensor and processor black front xf18 55mm
Photography

New sensor, 4K at 60 fps make Fujifilm’s X-T3 a drool-worthy camera

New sensor? New processor? New viewfinder? Check, check and check. The new Fujifilm X-T3 completely overhauls the excellent X-T2 with an enhanced sensor, faster autofocus, 60 fps 4K, and much more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best iPhone camera accessories
Photography

Pick up these iPhone accessories to take your mobile photography to the next level

Are you looking to improve your iPhone photography? There are more camera accessories on the market than you could ever research, so to help save you time — and money — we've rounded up some of the best iPhone camera accessories on the…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
pixel 2 xl vs iphone 8 plus
Android Army

Google will announce hardware on October 9, new Pixel phones expected

Save the date: Google will announce new hardware on October 9 in New York City. The date and venue are a change of pace considering the past two October events took place on October 4 in San Francisco.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Tacs AVL II watch
Wearables

The Tacs AVL II is a classic watch conceived through the lens of a camera

The Tacs AVL II watch has a design inspired by a camera, and rather than being tacky, it's an attractive and unique timepiece that will appeal to both camera fans and watch collectors equally.
Posted By Andy Boxall
photo fomo september 7 2018 missionworkshop integercamerapack 73
Photography

Photo FOMO: A tripod with literal strings attached, Flickr’s new look for albums

In this week's photo industry news, learn why wannabe wildlife photographers are being blamed for the death of a moose and how Flickr is revamping albums. Also, meet the strange tensioning system tripod launching on Kickstarter.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Canon EOS R
Photography

Nikon Z6, Canon EOS R, or Sony A7 III? Basic full-frame mirrorless models compared

Welcome to the battle between entry-level full-frame mirrorless cameras. Between the Sony A7 III, Nikon Z6, and Canon EOS R, we have the veteran fighter, the fast underdog, and the focused newcomer -- which will come out on top?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis