Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen, DT’s associate editor of computing, speculate in the lead-up to Google I/O Conference.

Topics include the release of midrange Google Pixel devices, Android Q, a recap of the Microsoft Build 2019 show, Alexa availability in 60,000 smart devices, and Galaxy Fold order cancellations (unless you ask them not to), all leading up to a live watch party for the Google I/O conference.

Later, DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan joins us from New York with Nisa Amoils, author of WTF is Happening? Women Tech Founders on the Rise, to talk about the role of women in the technology field, and investing venture capital dollars with female founders.

Nibler then welcomes Adam Kinney, director of machine learning and automated analysis at Mixpanel, who outlines how companies can use machine learning to make sense of their data.