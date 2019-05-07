Digital Trends
On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen, DT’s associate editor of computing, speculate in the lead-up to Google I/O Conference.

Topics include the release of midrange Google Pixel devices, Android Q, a recap of the Microsoft Build 2019 show, Alexa availability in 60,000 smart devices, and Galaxy Fold order cancellations (unless you ask them not to), all leading up to a live watch party for the Google I/O conference.

Later, DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan joins us from New York with Nisa Amoils, author of WTF is Happening? Women Tech Founders on the Rise, to talk about the role of women in the technology field, and investing venture capital dollars with female founders.

Nibler then welcomes Adam Kinney, director of machine learning and automated analysis at Mixpanel, who outlines how companies can use machine learning to make sense of their data.

Digital Trends Live: PlayStation 5, Samsung Galaxy Fold, and more

On episode 110 of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discussed trending news like the latest information about the PlayStation 5. We were also joined by Jonny Steel of Payoneer to discuss how to connect in the gig economy.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Digital Trends Live: All-digital Xbox One S, hyper-flavorful basil, and more

On Wednesday's episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines like an all-digital Xbox One S. We also welcomed Loni Hull of Structure Cycleworks to the show. Jenny McGrath also stopped by to talk about MIT's hyper-favorable…
Posted By Brie Barbee
samsung galaxy fold news new 4
Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy Fold woes, zombie pigs, and more

Today's topics: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Facebook A.I. voice assistants, YouTube comes to Fire TV, facial recognition on airline flights, the SpaceX DART program, Yale's zombie pigs, and much more!
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 113 car2go
Digital Trends Live: Facebook data security, Ubisoft helps Notre Dame, and more

Join DT Live as we discuss Facebook security issues, Ubisoft's plan to help rebuild Notre Dame, and more. We are also joined by Emily Teteut of Snap the Gap, Jennifer Sendrow of New York Public Radio, and DJ and producer Zeke Thomas.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 114 platformpage cards 635x476 02
Digital Trends Live: Earth Day, indoor container farming, robot submarines

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discuss how technology intersects with Earth Day, a new Tim Cook biography, indoor container farming, robot spy submarines, A.I. death metal, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Digital Trends Live: Tesla taxis, NYC auto show, and Sony’s 8K TV

On the latest episode of DT Live, we discuss Tesla's autonomous taxi plans, a Face ID lawsuit against Apple,, choosing imperfect produce, the release of Mortal Kombat 11, sustainable fashion, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
parker hall on digital trends live 4 23 19 poster for 6029520306001
Digital Trends Live: Drone delivery OK’d, Aerosmith’s immersive concert, and more

Join DT Live as we discuss the FAA's approval of delivery drones, 3D-printing advances in prosthetics and bike helmets, geoengineering against climate change, identity management, Aerosmith's immersive THX concert, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 118 google internet project
Digital Trends Live: Prime’s one-day shipping, Samsung Fold delay, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the current tech news, including quantum interface, Prime's one-day delivery, the Samsung Fold delay, a browser that pays you in crypto, Tesla's robot taxis, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episde 119 asteroid earth
Digital Trends Live: Spotify hits 100 million subscriptions, simulated asteroid

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss Spotify's latest subscription milestone, NASA's simulated asteroid strike, Amazon's tracking (and firing) of workers based on A.I. results, flying car skyports, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 120 5cc6f385b14bf44365207342 750 563
Digital Trends Live: Impossible Burger rollout, Mother’s Day guide, and more

Join us on DT Live as we cover the day’s top tech news, including the Impossible Burger’s nationwide rollout at Burger King, Marriott's plans to compete with Airbnb, Samsung’s vertical viewing TV, our Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and…
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 121 disney hulu marvel
Digital Trends Live: Facebook F8 wrap-up, iPhone 11 mock-ups, and more

On today’s DT Live, we discuss the Facebook F8 developer conference, new mock-ups for the iPhone 11, Hulu grows to 28 million subscribers, Daimler quits the Smart EV car, and “biosolar leaves” may help clean London’s air.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 122 header
Digital Trends Live: Google I/O preview, Blue Origin rocket test, and more

On the latest episode of DT Live, we preview the Google I/O conference, and discuss the Pixel 3a leak, Blue Origin’s space tourism rocket launch, contact lenses with AR capabilities, Bethesda’s Rage 2 release, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 123 6a00d8341cfbd053ef01a73dc75232970d 800wi
Digital Trends Live: Escooter safety, Swarm A.I., Spotify’s voice-enabled ads

On today’s DT Live, we look into the potential dangers of riding escooters, Spotify’s voice-enabled advertising, Swarm A.I., the induction of Microsoft’s Solitaire into the video game hall of fame, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven