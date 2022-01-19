  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Google’s Digital Wellbeing widget hits Android devices soon

Sahas Mehra
By

A Digital Wellbeing widget will soon arrive to Android devices to help users keep a track of screen time and how much time they spend on Google apps. While the exact release date is currently unknown, it is expected that this widget will eventually be released to all Android devices. Notably, this is a feature that’s already available for iPhone users since iOS 12, so Google is very late to the party by comparison.  

As per 9to5Google, Digital Wellbeing will soon get this widget. A teardown of the APK file that Google uploaded to the Play Store revealed that the version 1.0.416751293.beta supported the Digital Wellbeing widget.

Google Pixel 6 Pro clock widgets.
Google’s Digital Wellbeing app received a widget that manages time spent on apps. Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Google’s more recent widget additions have been appreciated for their usefulness. The Google Photos widget enabled users to decorate their home screens with photos of their closest companions and favorite shots. Meanwhile, YouTube Music also introduced a “recently played” widget for Android 12 users that was available in three size options depending on the home screen layout. The widget provides quick access to played videos, playlists, albums, and more.

The screen time checking feature is especially useful to those who suffer from bedtime procrastination and internet addiction. Apps like Instagram have a feature for checking the average amount of time spent on the app in the past week, with an option for setting daily reminders that appear once users reach their time limit, so the fact that Google hasn’t had one up till now has been a pretty big omission.

Editors' Recommendations

Grab a new 15-inch Chromebook while it’s ON SALE for $189

acer chromebook amazon prime day deals 315

Best Nest Thermostat deals for January 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best Minecraft seeds for 2022

how to find a village in minecraft

Is the Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2022?

Soldiers about to fight with a giant in the background.

AT&T begins C-band 5G rollout today amid ongoing controversy

Mobile internet services expanding into the C-band promises wider high speed 5G coverage.

The Walking Dead season 11, part 2 trailer aims to remake the world

The cast of The Walking Dead.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband comes with home internet options

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best Instant Pot deals for January 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best Ninja Foodi deals for January 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

WeCrashed trailer chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork

Jared Leto in WeCrashed.

Redmi’s Note 11 global launch comes with a few big surprises

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Notr 11 Pro seen in its five color options.

The best video game consoles for 2022

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

The best smart speakers for 2022

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front