Forget waiting for Google I/O — the Pixel Fold just had a huge leak

Joe Maring
By
The Google Pixel Fold with its main display turned on.
Google

Google I/O 2023 is today, and it’s looking to be a packed show. Among the expected announcements, one of the most anticipated is the Google Pixel Fold. And ahead of the I/O keynote later today, Google has accidentally fully revealed its new foldable.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has uploaded an unlisted video to its YouTube channel titled “Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party.” The video shows various NBA players using the Pixel Fold and numerous product shots of the phone. Furthermore, the Google Pixel Twitter account shared a (now-deleted) tweet late yesterday evening.

The tweet showed four still images from the video with the text “Check back in tomorrow.” Google likely meant to end the tweet there, but it also included a link to the full, unlisted YouTube video. And seeing how the video has now been set to private, it’s all but confirmed it was shared ahead of schedule.

1 of 4
Someone using the Google Pixel Fold with its cover screen.
Google
Google Pixel Fold sitting on a table.
Google
Someone taking a selfie with the Google Pixel Fold.
Google
Someone using the Google Pixel Fold with its main display.
Google

Thankfully, folks on the internet were quick to grab screenshots from the video before it was made private — giving us a really close look at the Pixel Fold.

From these screenshots, we see the Pixel Fold being held in its folded and unfolded modes, being propped up on a table for hands-free use, and someone using the cover screen to take a photo with the rear cameras.

The YouTube video doesn’t detail any technical specs for the Pixel Fold, but it does offer an early glimpse of what it’ll be like to use the smartphone. The bezels on the main display do look quite thick, but it also appears that they’ll make holding the phone more comfortable than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The shorter and wider cover screen also looks really comfortable and could be one of the Pixel Fold’s biggest selling points.

Google I/O 2023 officially kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET this afternoon, and you’ll be able to live stream it for free.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
