On today’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Senior Writer Parker Hall discuss the biggest tech news of the day, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, more updates from E3, the future of high-speed rail, and our weekly Tech Briefs segment.

DT correspondent Riley Winn once again joins us from E3, where he catches up with streamer DomPlays to ask him what he’s most excited for at E3, as well as how he got into streaming horror video games.

Alex Garden, chief executive officer and chairman of Zume, discusses the future of food processing and delivery, and how data is used to better match food production with demand.

Nibler then welcomes Paul Waby, rail systems director at Texas Central, to help break down high-speed rail technology, and what the future of the industry looks like, from Maglev to steel wheel.

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another Tech Briefs segment, where we round up this week’s biggest tech stories with Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard.

Nibler then interviews Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of the Video Collaboration Group at Logitech, about employees in open offices, and an approach to product development that meets employees’ collaborative and individual needs.