On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we discuss the hottest news stories from the world of tech, including Google’s cancellation of the Pixel Slate, Walmart using A.I. to spot potential shoplifters, Prime Day is approaching, autopilot for cars might not be as good as you think, and more.

Also on this episode, host Greg Nibler spoke to Jeff Powers, CEO of Occipital, a company that develops software and hardware that gives devices spatial awareness.

Later, Nibler was joined by Ashok Srivastava, the chief data officer at Intuit, to talk about how artificial intelligence can help workers in the gig economy.

Speaking of artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles are a hot subject these days, and Nibler spoke to Dan Hushon, CTO of DXC Technology, about how A.I. and driverless cars can create value for businesses.

Finally, Nibler and DT editor Ryan Waniata convened to talk about the latest news about movies and entertainment, including a misguided boycott of Good Omens, JJ Abrams’ new deal with Warner, and more.