On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison sit down to discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including the iPhone 11’s release, Facebook’s augmented reality ads, Google’s Wing delivery drones, and more.

Then we speak with Ciara Pressler, author and founder of Pregame, for our new Work/Life segment, who talks about the art of asking for professional recommendations.

Flipboard Technology Editor Ken Yeung joins us once again for our Tech Briefs segment, where he discusses the biggest tech stories of the past week, including the current state of TV streaming wars and Facebook’s new Portal devices.

Nibler is then joined by Ryan Waniata for our weekly Between the Streams segment, where they wrap up news from the world of entertainment for the past week, including The Big Bang Theory‘s gigantic payday and a Battlestar Galactica reboot.

Mike Graffeo, chief executive officer of FluidForm, joins us to talk about the creation of a human-sized, 3D-printed heart with working valves and pumping ventricles.

Finally, we welcome Alex Moore, CEO of Boomerang, a market-leading productivity solution helping millions of customers focus on emails that matter. He discusses Boomerang’s new set of features and insights.

Editors' Recommendations