Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Jargon: Auditing the complicated jargon of accounting

Todd Werkhoven
By

Welcome to another episode of Jargon, the new show from Digital Trends that deciphers the complex jargon of various industries into words and concepts the rest of us understand. We’re live each week on Tuesdays with a different set of jargon from a different industry.

On this episode, host Myq Kaplan tries to balance the complex jargon of accounting. With help from Winnie Sun, founding partner and managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners, he crunches the numbers and attempts to overcome his knowledge debt when it comes to valuing the terms of a very confusing industry.

Join Kaplan and Sun as they dig into the following terms:

  • Balance Sheet – Most of us don’t balance an actual checkbook anymore, but for a business, balance sheets are a must. Sun explains, “a balance sheet is just a fancy term for positives and negatives. How much are you bringing in (positive) and how much are you spending (negative)?” It’s all about finding the balance.
  • Margins – Most of us think of paper when we hear the word “margin,” but in the world of accounting, it’s a way to measure the positives and negatives from your balance sheet using different criteria. Sun notes that there are “three types of margins: gross, operating , and net,” and explains what exactly each one is measuring.
  • Overhead – You can think of “overhead” as the things that keep the roof over your business. “They’re the fixed cost you can’t get away from, such as rent, accounting fees, licenses, inventory” and more, Sun says.  Maximizing profits and minimizing loss begins with having a clear idea of your business’s overhead costs.
  • Fiduciary – We see it on bank logos or read it in our tax returns, but what does “fiduciary” actually mean? According to Sun, the word connotes “a standard.” It means that reputable workers in the financial industry have “a legal and ethical duty to make the best possible decision for the client.” That means all decisions and advice given should be free from the financial expert’s own personal agendas.
  • Audit – By far the least appealing and most feared piece of jargon in the accounting industry is “audit.”  But Sun encourages us to see them in a different light, because, as she notes, “audits are good things!” She explains that there are different types of audits, both personal audits and audits of publicly traded companies, and that audits performed on publicly traded companies ensure that stakeholders and investors can continue to trust those companies.

Click here for Digital Trends’ picks for the best accounting software for your small business.

For past episodes of Jargon, go to www.digitaltrends.com/jargon/

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
episode 126 circle home plus
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google I/O wrap-up, Lyft and Uber strike, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the Google I/O conference, the Lyft and Uber strike, Amazon’s New York Go store, Germany’s electric delivery truck highway, Japan’s successful rocket launch, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 134 drone delivery
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball drones, and more

On Monday's episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing battle between Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball-delivering drones, Facebook’s secret robot division, deepfake Joe Rogan, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
huawei p30 pro review 10x zoom wide angle
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Huawei updates, Starlink launch, and Pac-Man’s birthday

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing Huawei saga, Amazon’s social games for workers, Ford's partnership with a robotics company, the Starlink satellite launch, Pac-Man’s birthday, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 140 2019 02 20 image 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Intel’s new laptop concept, Apple foldable device, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we look at Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier laptop concept, a new patent that may allow Alexa to listen and record at all times, a possible foldable device from Apple, smart circuit breakers, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
jargon episode 1 mortgage feat 2
Digital Trends Live

New DT show Jargon deciphers complexities of various industries

On this week’s show, we shed some light on some of the most-used jargon of the mortgage industry, including mortgage, escrow, closing costs, fixed and variable rates, and amortization schedules.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Jargon: Blockchain
Digital Trends Live

Jargon: Exploring the language of the blockchain industry

On the second episode of Jargon, we break down the confusing terms of the blockchain industry. The jargon words we define are "blockchain," "distributed ledger," "algorithm," "fork," and "node."
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 150 fqijg63tsbblhpr27hhlubowpq
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s Study, Uber’s fast-food drones, deepfake Zuck

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest tech news of the day, including Facebook’s new Study app, Uber’s fast-food delivery drones, a new Legends of Zelda game, an update from E3, and deepfake Zuck.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 151 imagegen ashx
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 images, Samsung’s Wall TV, Uber’s skyports

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest stories in tech, including Google’s Pixel 4 image, Radiohead's ransom strategy, Samsung’s massive 292-inch TV, Uber’s Skyport concepts, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 152 adobestock 191288831 5d028bf401d0a
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Florida’s autonomous vehicle law, E3 updates, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, E3 updates, high-speed rail, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s cryprocurrency, Walmart deliveries, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest stories in tech, including Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Walmart’s grocery service, A.I. that can detect manipulated photos, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 163 76eb26b4 9a5b 11e9 b82d cb52a89d5dff image hires 194614
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Partial lift of Huawei ban, Samsung foldable phone, more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a partial lift on the Huawei ban, the approach of Prime Day, Starlink's loss of three satellites, the Sony Walkman’s 40th anniversary, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 164 iphone 11 renders kaymak 1
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: iPhone 11 and Nintendo Switch leaks, insect meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including leaks of an iPhone 11 case and the Nintendo Switch mini console, Samsung’s roll-up display, virtual reality massage, insect meat, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
jargon episode 6 ep6 plant based diets
Digital Trends Live

Jargon: A look inside the lingo of the plant-based diet industry

On this episode, we dig into the jargon of the plant-based diet industry with Will Schafer, vice president of marketing at Beyond Meat, who walks us through the terms and technologies of this somewhat new but rapidly expanding movement.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 166 psyche
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Tesla sales records, fixing the Galaxy Fold, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the trending tech stories of the day, including Tesla’s sales records, Samsung's fix for the Galaxy Fold, smartglasses that help you keep things in focus, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven