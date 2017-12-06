Amazon punches, Google punches back over YouTube; consumers lose the fight

Desktop, laptop, notebook, phone

We talked a bit recently about how one of the next uses for the modern smartphone might be to double as your main home PC, and new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 that appeared in Forbes may signal more moves in that direction. Forbes says sources tell them the upcoming super-phone, which may get an official unveiling at CES in just a few weeks, will sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Based on a 10-nanometer architecture, the 845 will be much faster in every way than the already impressive 835. But, that’s not all: The S9 may also include a 512gb internal storage option. That’s big news, because while many Samsung phones – and Android phones in general – offer SD card slots for memory expansion, the 512gb option in the S9 is reportedly at least eight times faster than the fastest SD card.

That’s big PC-levels of memory performance right there – and it’ll still likely include the card slot for even more expansion. Terabyte phones are on their way! Forbes says the S9 will also include an upgraded LTE radio capable of 1.2-gigabit download speeds. Looks like Samsung isn’t about to let Apple get all the glory just yet.

If you thought the long-running legal battles and competition between Apple and Samsung were the ultimate tech industry drama, better go grab some more popcorn: it’s now game on between Amazon and Google. The two tech behemoths are trading insults – and marketplace counterpunches – after a spat over YouTube, the devices that can access it, and where you can buy them.

Google, which owns and runs YouTube, has pulled the premiere streaming site from Amazon’s Echo Show home hub, which has a video screen, and from their Fire TV streaming products, which sell by the millions. Why? Amazon recently nuked Google’s Chromecast and Google Home products from their online mall, and also stopped selling popular Nest smart home products – which are also owned by Google, but compete with Amazon’s smart home gear.

Google had initially pulled YouTube from Amazon devices back in September over a disagreement over how YouTube should work on the devices – prompting Amazon to build in a workaround they said was perfectly legal. That, of course, took the fight to the next level. Both camps say they’re looking for a solution to the dust-up. Meanwhile, the people primarily affected by this dispute… are us, the consumers.

Hey Star Trek fans, who in your wildest dreams would direct the ultimate Star Trek movie? Ron Howard? Rian Johnson? Ridley Scott? Solid picks. But how about this option: Quentin Tarantino. Wild dream indeed, but one that may have more than a slim chance of coming true. Deadline is saying that the Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction impresario has penned a Star Trek script, and current sci-fi film boss man J.J. Abrahms is giving it serious consideration.

There’s no word on what the possible storyline might be but there is already a list of stars who might pilot the Tarantino Enterprise, including Tom Cruise, Leonardo, Brad Pitt, and some guy we’ve never heard of named “Sam Jackson.” Admit it: you’d be in line early for Star Trek Unchained: The Inglorious Empire and Domination. At least, that’s what we think it should be called…

