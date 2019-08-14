Share

Apple MacBooks have a stellar reputation for their sleek, minimal aesthetics and excellent performance. These premium devices come with high price tags, though, which is one reason why some shy away from buying one. If you’ve always wanted to get a MacBook but find it a bit too expensive, now is your chance to save with a great laptop deal. Amazon has the 12-inch Macbook (2017 model) on sale right now, making it available for $1,299 – that’s $300 less than the usual $1,599.

This deal exclusively applies to the Intel Core i5 version with 512GB of internal storage. So if you’re looking for a MacBook with an impressive capacity to store a huge amount of files and run the applications you need every day, this model might just be what you need.

This unit is the thinnest, lightest Mac notebook so far, but Apple certainly did not compromise in terms of performance. It’s equipped with a seventh-generation Intel Core processor with a 14-nanometer process technology which promises a snappier and more energy-efficient operation than ever. From launching apps and opening files to more advanced computing, it will power you through your daily tasks with ease. Every millimeter of space inside the laptop was utilized to achieve a solid battery life, which Apple claims can last up to 10 hours depending on usage.

This MacBook also excels in the display arena. It flaunts a glossy Retina display and a maximum resolution of 2,304 x 1,440, a pixel density that’s remarkable for a small screen. From text to images and videos, the laptop does a great job of showing content with crystal clarity and a sense of depth. There’s also a single speaker grille running along the top edge of the keyboard that’s capable of filling a room with clear, bright, and resonant sound, making music playback and movie watching a delight.

From design to performance, there’s so much to love with this 12-inch Macbook (2017 model). For a deep dive on its specs and features, you may head over to a review we wrote last year. You can score the Intel Core i5 version of this portable powerhouse at a discounted price of $1,299 when you order on Amazon.

