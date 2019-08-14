Deals

Amazon drops another great laptop deal on the 12-inch Apple MacBook

Erica Katherina
By
how to forget a network on mac applemacbook review screen1 1500x1000

Apple MacBooks have a stellar reputation for their sleek, minimal aesthetics and excellent performance. These premium devices come with high price tags, though, which is one reason why some shy away from buying one. If you’ve always wanted to get a MacBook but find it a bit too expensive, now is your chance to save with a great laptop deal. Amazon has the 12-inch Macbook (2017 model) on sale right now, making it available for $1,299 – that’s $300 less than the usual $1,599.

This deal exclusively applies to the Intel Core i5 version with 512GB of internal storage. So if you’re looking for a MacBook with an impressive capacity to store a huge amount of files and run the applications you need every day, this model might just be what you need.

BUY NOW

This unit is the thinnest, lightest Mac notebook so far, but Apple certainly did not compromise in terms of performance. It’s equipped with a seventh-generation Intel Core processor with a 14-nanometer process technology which promises a snappier and more energy-efficient operation than ever. From launching apps and opening files to more advanced computing, it will power you through your daily tasks with ease. Every millimeter of space inside the laptop was utilized to achieve a solid battery life, which Apple claims can last up to 10 hours depending on usage.

This MacBook also excels in the display arena. It flaunts a glossy Retina display and a maximum resolution of 2,304 x 1,440, a pixel density that’s remarkable for a small screen. From text to images and videos, the laptop does a great job of showing content with crystal clarity and a sense of depth. There’s also a single speaker grille running along the top edge of the keyboard that’s capable of filling a room with clear, bright, and resonant sound, making music playback and movie watching a delight.

From design to performance, there’s so much to love with this 12-inch Macbook (2017 model). For a deep dive on its specs and features, you may head over to a review we wrote last year. You can score the Intel Core i5 version of this portable powerhouse at a discounted price of $1,299 when you order on Amazon.

Looking for more savings? Check out our curated deals page for amazing discounts on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and other Apple products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
apple macbook pro 13 vs dell xps 2017 prd
Deals

Amazon cuts $299 off the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13, bringing it down to $1,000

If you want to own a new MacBook Pro without spending more than $1,000, check out Amazon's offer for the 13-inch 2017 Apple MacBook Pro. This $299 price cut brings the late-gen Apple notebook within your budget.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon today

If you are buying a Mac notebook for the first time, the 2018 Apple MacBook Air is a great option. It is now at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon. Grab this rare deal on a brand-new Apple MacBook.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
macbook pro 15 (2019)
Deals

Amazon cuts $300 off the 15-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB storage

Discounts on MacBooks are not easy to find. Check out this $300 deal if you are looking to save on the 512GB 2019 Apple MacBook. It brings our pick for the best photo editing laptop in 2019 to its best price on Amazon yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
8″ SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A, 16 GB
Deals

Get your kid the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $150 less on Amazon

Looking for an 8-inch tablet that your child can use? The first thing that popped in your head is probably the iPad Mini, which is great but expensive. For something more affordable, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, now $148 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Deals

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones get a cool price cut on Amazon

Drowning out the sound of the outside world isn’t as difficult when you have a pair of quality noise-canceling headphones. One of the best pairs out there, the Sony WH-1000XM3, is discounted on Amazon right now.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony 55-inch X800 E series
Deals

Walmart drops a $439 discount on the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Android TV

If you're planning to upgrade to 4K TV with a bigger screen, you should not miss this deal on the Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K Android LED TV. Normally priced at $1,098, Walmart slashed $439 making it now available for only $659.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sony 70 inch 4k tv deal x830f walmart
Home Theater

You won’t find a better deal on a massive 70-inch Sony 4K TV than this

When you're the best at something, you can charge a premium. Just look at Apple with the iPhone. The same rings true for Sony with its 4K TVs, like the 70-inch X830F, which is now on sale for $900 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones get a nice price cut on Amazon and Walmart

Kick back, relax, and drown out the sound of the outside world by grabbing a pair of reliable noise-canceling headphones such as the QuietComfort 35 II Headphones. All colors are discounted on Amazon and Walmart at $299.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Walmart’s price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular is gigantic

The Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch out there, with an impressive app ecosystem and a robust feature set. But cellular connectivity makes it so much better, and Walmart's sale on the Series 3 is the best we've seen yet.
Posted By Ed Oswald
sony wireless noise cancelling headphones amazon 4th of july deal wh h900n
Deals

Amazon cuts a huge 46% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-H900N wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale. While it normally sells at $350, Amazon cut 46% off its price, making it available for only $190. That’s a whopping $160 savings for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
apple ipad pro 10.5 review touch screen
Deals

The 2017 Apple iPad Pro cellular tablet is on sale on Amazon, starting at $579

A 4G tablet is a great option when you need a portable workstation with an internet connection. If you are in the market for one, the Wi-Fi and cellular 2017 Apple iPad Pro is currently on sale on Amazon, starting at $579.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops up to 35% off these Fossil smartwatches for men and women

Fossil continues to offer a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets that complements every lifestyle. We've gathered here a few that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung galaxy note 10 deal
Deals

Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 if you pre-order on Best Buy today

Best Buy will directly slash $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when you reserve one on their website before its August 23, 2019 launch. This deal matches Samsung's store credit offer to anyone who pre-orders the Note 10.
Posted By Drake Hawkins