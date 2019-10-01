This new Apple MacBook Pro gets a rare $82 discount on Amazon

Price is a great determining factor when choosing between the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. If you are set on getting the more powerful notebook, Amazon’s $82 discount on the latest Apple MacBook Pro 13 can bring it closer to the more affordable Air. Grab this rare deal to take home a brand-new MacBook Pro for less.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with entry-level specifications normally goes for $1,299. Amazon’s discount brings it down to $1,218. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Stock for this discounted MacBook is already running low so hurry and place your order now. While you are at it, you can also check out this external hard drive deal that can go well with your new MacBook.

This 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro provides up to 3.9GHz of Turbo Boost speed thanks to its quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. That is more power than the high-end MacBook Air can produce. If you are looking for a MacBook that can handle more intensive tasks, the Pro is an easy choice over the Air.

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air both pack Retina displays, the MacBook Pro’s came out brighter and more impressive. Apple builds its professional-level notebooks with fantastic displays that creatives are drawn to. The latest MacBook Pro 13 is no exception. Its 13-inch screen has a total brightness of 500 nits and high color accuracy to better meet the needs of graphic designers and photographers.

Another update that the latest Apple MacBook Pro received is the Touch Bar. This feature replaces the function keys and they are meant to enhance the overall Pro experience. Apps and tools are now available to help users maximize the Touch Bar.

Choosing the 13-inch MacBook Pro over the MacBook Air gives you the power to perform various tasks ranging from everyday web processing and web browsing to photo editing and other creative tasks. Get yours from Amazon now for a discounted price of $1,218. Grab this rare MacBook Pro deal now to save on this usually $1,299 notebook from Apple.

