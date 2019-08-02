Deals

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air gets $249 hacked off its price at Amazon

If you’ve been planning of getting a new Apple laptop recently, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for, as Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the space gray variant of the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. While it normally sells at $1,199, you can bring it home today for only $950 and save $249.

This generation of the MacBook Air still has all the features that made it so popular when it was first released. It has a thin and lightweight design, a classic wedge pattern, and stunning clear display. If you are an Apple merchandise enthusiast, this deal is perfect for you.

The 2018 MacBook Air is built with an aluminum alloy, which Apple claims as the first Mac made with 100% recycled aluminum material. On the side, you’ll find two Thunderbolt 3 ports that will allow you to integrate data transfer, charge your devices, and give video output with just a single connector. It uses a reversible USB-C cable so you can plug it in any side you want. It also has stereo speakers that deliver twice the bass and more volume compared to its predecessor.

This version of MacBook Air has a gorgeous 13.3-inch retina display, highlighting 4 million pixels that are four times as many as an HD display. It runs with eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor that gives the boost on your everyday tasks. It also has an 8GB of RAM and up to 1.5TB of SSD storage providing tons of room for your videos, photos, and all types of documents.

An important consideration in choosing an Apple laptop is its security and privacy. This MacBook Air got you covered with that as it features the Touch ID and Apple T2 Security Chip. The Touch ID lets you unlock your MacBook, its system settings, and even locked documents using only your fingerprint, while the Apple T2 Security Chip covers on-the-fly data encryption.

Our previous review on this laptop resulted in good feedback, with only a few observed drawbacks, some of which are its below-average battery life and overly saturated display. But overall, it has huge improvements over the 2015 MacBook Air, especially with its trackpad and Touch ID inclusions.

Don’t miss this chance and get the 2018 Apple MacBook Air – Space Gray with a $249 discount from Amazon, now only $950 instead of $1,199.

