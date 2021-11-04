The best Black Friday deals will offer significant savings when you’re buying a new laptop, but if you need to upgrade now for work or school, the good news is that retailers have already started rolling out early Black Friday deals. You might want to check out this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, as you can already access Black Friday laptop deals across different budget ranges to give customers multiple choices for their next purchase.

If most of the laptops on sale are still beyond your budget, you should consider browsing Black Friday Chromebook deals. For those who aren’t familiar with them, Chromebooks are generally cheaper alternatives to traditional Windows-based laptops, as they don’t need powerful components to offer snappy performance because their operating system, Chrome OS, relies on web-based apps, instead of installed software. If you’re interested, Walmart is offering discounts on 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebooks, which can transform from laptop form to tablet form depending on what you need.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $155, was $299

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is powered by the MediaTek MT8183C processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of handling basic functions such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content. The Chromebook also comes with an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen, a 32GB eMMC for storage, and a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

If you think the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is the device for you, you should take advantage of Walmart’s discount for it. The retailer is selling the Chromebook for just $155, nearly half its original price of $299 after a $144 reduction. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to secure your Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for this cheap, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

HP Chromebook x360 — $179, was $299

The HP Chromebook x360 comes with a bigger 14-inch HD touchscreen and more storage space through a 64GB eMMC, while packing a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM. The narrow bezels surrounding the display makes the device a good choice if you’re always giving presentations because you can maximize the screen, while the 360-degree hinge gives you extreme flexibility.

For a reliable 2-in-1 device, you can’t go wrong with the HP Chromebook x360. You can purchase it from Walmart at $120 off, bringing its price down to just $179 from its original price of $299. Other shoppers may snap up all the stock if you take too much time, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the HP Chromebook x360, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet — $199, was $249

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet comes with a detachable plug-and-play keyboard, so you can freely switch between tablet form and laptop form. The 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen is clear with vibrant colors whether you’re using the device as a tablet or laptop, while its MediaTek P60T processor and 4GB of RAM will make sure that you get your tasks done quickly.

As a 2-in-1 Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet may be all that you need for work and play. It’s available from Walmart with a $50 price cut, making it more affordable at $199 from its original price of $249. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations