Although Apple is hardly the only game in town today when it comes to super-light, super-slim laptops, a MacBook is still what you need if you prefer the sleek interface of MacOS over Windows 10. The 2017 MacBook was a particularly welcome update to this long-running laptop lineup, almost making the MacBook Air obsolete with its new paper-thin chassis and featherweight design. It’s on sale right now, too, for a nice juicy $300 discount, but stock is limited.

The 2019 MacBook Pro recently got a $200 discount if you’re in the market for the latest model. But if you don’t want to spend more on the latest model, the 2017 is portable and packed with impressive features, read on to find out more about this model and how you can save.

It looks like Apple will be releasing some new MacBooks soon, so now’s a good chance to score a deal on last-generation stuff while it’s still available. The current 12-inch MacBook was released just a couple years ago in 2017, boasting a highly streamlined design that was as slim and light as previous MacBook Air models: It weighs in at just two pounds and is just over 13mm thin when closed, but despite its small size, this laptop offers a surprisingly good battery life, Apple’s characteristic build quality, and high-quality stereo speakers.

The MacBook also features an excellent Retina screen with a crisp Quad HD resolution of 2,304 x 1,440 (and a 16:10 aspect ratio instead of the more common 16:9), which is highly impressive for a 12-inch laptop but not surprising given Apple’s penchant for cutting-edge display technology. Under the hood, the MacBook utilizes a dual-core Intel Core CPU and 8GB of RAM, and you get a nice snappy 256GB solid-state drive for storage. Grabbing an earlier model can be a much better option

It’s no secret (least of all to Apple fans) that MacBooks are fairly expensive, and the 2017 MacBook will still set you back around $1,300 – even more for the upgraded models – despite being almost two years old in 2019. Amazon and Best Buy have them in stock for $1,000 at the moment, however, giving you a tidy savings of $300 while stock lasts. We don’t expect this deal to last very long (it’s already back up to its regular price at other retailers), so act quickly: It’s only available in rose gold from Amazon, but Best Buy still has the silver and gray variants on sale for the same price.

