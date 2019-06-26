Share

Prime Day is less than three weeks away now, but we’ve already been seeing some sweet Apple deals popping up lately. The 2018 iPad has been discounted to just $250 almost all year, but deals on big-ticket Apple gadgets like iPhones and Mac computers have been a bit more elusive; if you don’t want to buy a refurbished MacBook and are hungry for a deal before Prime Day, Amazon has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro on sale right now for a nice $200 discount.

In 2016, Apple rolled out the fourth and latest generation of the MacBook Pro in both 13.3- and 15.4-inch sizes, and the company has released some refreshed 4th-gen models with modest updates since then. This particular variant is the 2017 MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch Retina display and without the Touch Bar — Apple has since discontinued all Pros that had this less-than-popular feature, aside from the newest 2019 revision — and it represents the best value going right now for one of Apple’s premium laptops that’s still in production.

This 2017 MacBook Pro runs on a 7th-generation dual-core Intel i5-7360U CPU and 8GB of RAM, which are perfectly good specs for an everyday laptop for work, streaming, and general use (you’re probably not in the market for an Apple computer for hardcore gaming, anyway). The 13.3-inch version packs a Retina screen with a super-crisp Quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a pixel density of 227 ppi, offering the same beautiful picture quality we’ve come to expect from Apple’s cutting-edge display technology — one notable area where many Windows laptops still lag behind.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 128GB SSD normally runs for $1,299, and deals on new Apple hardware (especially laptops and iPhones) don’t pop up as frequently as others. Amazon has this high-end MacOS machine on sale right now for $200 off at the moment, though, meaning you can grab your own 2017 MacBook Pro for $1,099 and save some cash now if you don’t want to wait for those Prime Day laptop deals. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is available for the same discount, which will set you back $1,300.

