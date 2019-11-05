Apple’s refurbished deals cut up to $300 off the latest MacBook Pro 13

Hunting for MacBook discounts around shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Week can be a hit or miss deal. Buying these certified refurbished models straight from the Apple online store can be an easier way to get the latest MacBook Pro 13 for less. Grab these MacBook deals to save up to $300 on a Pro-level notebook.

13-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 1.4GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5

With the July 2019 update, the entry-level Apple MacBook Pro became much more powerful than the previous model. It received an eighth-generation quad-core chip that can deliver up to 3.9GHz of Turbo Boost speed. This refresh also includes the Touch Bar, which now comes standard to all MacBook Pro models. This MacBook also now packs Apple’s T2 security chip that allows you to use voice commands using the phrase “Hey, Siri.”

This 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the picture that creative professionals love. It features a bright retina display with high color accuracy and excellent contrast ratio. Apple also puts exceptional audio components into this MacBook Pro to match the great display. In fact, they are the best speakers we have heard in a 13-inch system.

Apple made the new MacBook Pro 13 more appealing by keeping its starting price at $1,299. This MacBook Pro is a real bang-for-the-buck option for creative professionals in need of a powerful portable workstation. Save $200 on this MacBook when you get a refurbished model. You can even choose a bigger 256GB memory for $230 below the usual $1,499. Hurry and grab these refurbished MacBook deals now before stocks run out.

1.4GHz Apple MacBook Pro 13 with 128GB Storage — $1,099

1.4GHz Apple MacBook Pro 13 with 256GB Storage — $1,269

13-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5

If you need more processing power than the entry-level model, then pick the premium Apple MacBook Pro 13 with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5. It can deliver up to 4.1GHz of processing power with Turbo Boost. This MacBook should have no problem running intensive tasks, including rendering 3D titles in Final Cut Pro X.

A new Apple MacBook Pro 13 with 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 starts at $1,799. But you can get a refurbished model and save a huge $270 on this powerful notebook. And if you need more storage, you can choose the 512GB variant for $300 below its usual $1,999 price. These sweet Apple deals will attract other buyers, so hurry and order yours now while they are available.

2.4GHz Apple MacBook Pro 13 with 256GB Storage — $1,529

2.4GHz Apple MacBook Pro 13 with 512GB Storage — $1,699

When you buy a certified refurbished MacBook Pro 13 from the Apple online store, you will receive a fully functional unit that passed Apple’s high- quality standards. You new 13-inch MacBook Pro will come in a new white box complete with cables, appropriate manuals, and documentation. And just like a new item, your purchase will be backed with a one-year limited warranty for your peace of mind.

Looking for more savings on the Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, and other Apple products? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations