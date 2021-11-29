If you’re perusing some of the best Cyber Monday deals like many of us, you’ll notice that the offers are all over the place. This next one is perfect for students on a budget. For Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering a 13.3-inch MacBook Air, refurbished, for $314 with free shipping! This model features an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive, and more. Keep reading to see that deal and more about the MacBook Air below.

Before we delve further into the MacBook Air’s specs, which are quite good, it’s worth noting that Amazon’s certified refurbishment program is top-notch. All items sold as part of the program are backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. If anything goes wrong, you can return the device within that period for a full refund or replacement. In addition, renewed products work like new, and they’ve been both inspected and tested by qualified suppliers to make sure everything is in tip-shop shape. Any affected devices have undergone a full diagnostic test, replacements of defective parts, and then the repackaging process. Renewed items come with all accessories, and although they may be generic, you get everything you need with them.

As far as Cyber Monday laptop deals go, this next one is worth calling out! The 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air that’s included in this deal comes with an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, with clock speeds from 1.3GHz up to 2.6GHz in Turbo Boost. It also includes 4GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive for storage, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0. The 13-inch LED-backlit display runs at a native resolution of 1440 x 900 and is supported by Intel HD Graphics 5000. For battery life, you get up to 12 hours on a single charge, plenty if you’re out-and-about and can’t get to an outlet right away.

It’s running Apple OS X Mavericks (10.9) with a clean copy and all user settings at default. So, basically, it’s like buying a MacBook Air brand new, and at its current price, this is a really awesome opportunity to upgrade or get a new computer without paying full retail. Even some of the latest Cyber Monday MacBook deals don’t feature anything this low!

Normally $331, you can grab this 13.3-inch MacBook Air laptop, refurbished like new, for $314 with free shipping. Don’t forget, that 90-day return window has you covered if you’re worried about defects or problems. This is one of the best prices we’ve found for this particular model, during Cyber Monday. Don’t wait if you want one, because we’re not sure how long the deal is going to last or just how many units Amazon has available to ship out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations